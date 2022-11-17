England commence may what may end up as Gareth Southgate’s last tilt at winning a major tournament in Monday’s early afternoon 2022 World Cup match. The national manager has a contract that runs for another two years, but he will surely be judged by how his team performs in Qatar. The former Middlesbrough boss has his admirers - and critics - so the heat will be on as he attempts to cement a legacy for himself in the desert, desperate to avoid the label of ‘nearly man’ that byline writers are surely preparing, given England’s poor form leading into this tournament.

1 DAY AGO