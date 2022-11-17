Read full article on original website
World Cup Ramble: The competition is underway... and absolutely nobody is looking forward to it!
In a game of FIFA top trumps, it’s been generally assumed Sepp Blatter was an unbeatable card. Bribability: Very high. Detachment from reality: Not even in the same stratosphere. Number of fingers in pies: 12. That’s more than he’s actually got I hear you say? I know but that’s how much the man loved pies.
England, Wales & other “OneLove” nations back down from World Cup armband protest after FIFA threats
Harry Kane will not be wearing a rainbow armband when England kick off in their World Cup clash against Iran in a few hours. Neither will Gareth Bale of Wales, Manuel Neuer of Germany, or any of the other European national team captains who joined the pledge in the past few months.
Kellyn Acosta’s clutch foul on Gareth Bale saved USMNT in World Cup
The US Men’s national soccer team played their first World Cup game since 2014, a 1-1 draw with Wales. After going up 1-0 in the first half on the foot of Tim Weah, the US was back on their heels following a late Gareth Bale goal on a penalty.
Cambridge United hiccup didn’t deter Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard on World Cup journey
The League Two contingent at the World Cup is small. Understandably, too, given that even its leaders only stand 69th in the English pyramid. The fourth tier’s representatives are team-mates in their country’s colours: Swindon’s Jonny Williams and Chris Gunter, the first Welshman to win 100 caps, of AFC Wimbledon.But the division’s alumni stretch beyond the Wales dressing room, and not merely because of the loan spells Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope and Ben White spent there when they were relative unknowns. Few in Qatar will boast a more eclectic CV than Herve Renard, current manager of Saudi Arabia, formerly in...
Chelsea at the 2022 World Cup: Group G & Group H
Broadcast rights in the US are owned by FOX (so FOX and FS1) and NBC Universal (so Telemundo, Universo) while in the UK it’s the usual suspects BBC and ITV. Didier Drogba will be a pundit for the BBC while Joe Cole, Eni Aluko, and Karen Carney will be part of the ITV crew.
How Soon is Now?: England’s World Cup dreaming
England and football are nearly synonymous. The Premier League and its clubs are the dominant force in the globalization of football consumption, and particularly for the growth of soccer fandom in the United States. The significance of the sport in society and culture is undeniable, and the national team in particular has seen its fair share of support from pop bands such as New Order, Oasis, and of course the famous collaboration between Baddiel, Skinner and the Lightning Seeds for “Three Lions.”
World Cup Previews: United States vs Wales | Pulisic or Bale, Who Will Deliver?
We’re well into Day 2 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and after England’s dominant 6-2 win over Iran, the outcome of the United States vs Wales match will be pivotal in determining the outcome of Group B. Historically, only 11% of teams who have lost the first game of the group stage end up advancing to the knockout rounds, which does not bode well for Iran considering the quality of these two teams whom they are yet to face.
Arsenal 2-3 Manchester United: Russo seals comeback with stoppage time winner at Emirates
Manchester United picked up a massive 3-2 win over Arsenal at the Emirates in a memorable five-goal thriller. Marc Skinner’s side were trailing going into the final ten minutes after a bit of a sloppy second half, but they kept belief and got a huge result. With Arsenal going...
World Cup Previews: England vs Iran | An Easy Start For Everton’s Jordan Pickford?
England commence may what may end up as Gareth Southgate’s last tilt at winning a major tournament in Monday’s early afternoon 2022 World Cup match. The national manager has a contract that runs for another two years, but he will surely be judged by how his team performs in Qatar. The former Middlesbrough boss has his admirers - and critics - so the heat will be on as he attempts to cement a legacy for himself in the desert, desperate to avoid the label of ‘nearly man’ that byline writers are surely preparing, given England’s poor form leading into this tournament.
Groups A & B: Liverpool Player World Cup Roundup
The first full matchday has finished, with Groups A and B completing play on Monday, after hosts Qatar fell to opening day defeat to Ecuador on Sunday. In Groups A and B, Liverpool have players in the England and Netherlands squad — though not all of them saw playing time.
Tottenham Hotspur World Cup Roundup: Day 2
Day two of the World Cup is in the books, and it was certainly an eventful one for many Carty Free readers! Not only did England, Wales, and USA all feature, but all three matches featured Tottenham Hotspur players, and a few former Spurs guys. If you’re not watching or...
We can’t ignore the moral dilemmas of Qatar’s World Cup
The road to this 2022 World Cup in Qatar began in 2010, when officials from the country’s bid successfully bribed members of FIFA’s executive committee for votes that would award the right to host the tournament in a country the size of the state of Connecticut without any notable sporting history or infrastructure.
WATCH: Erin Cuthbert amazing volley doubles Chelsea’s lead over Tottenham, 2-0!
The ball falls to Erin Cuthbert from a corner and with a volley, she shots at goal to double Chelsea’s against Tottenham.
WATCH: Guro Reiten spot kick adds a third for Chelsea against Tottenham, 3-0!
Lauren James, amazing player that she is, could only be stopped by a foul in the box by a Tottenham defender. Guro Reiten takes the ball to the spot and converts it with ease, thus tripling Chelsea’s lead at the Bridge.
Liverpool U18s Draw 1-1 In Friendly With Luton Town
The Liverpool senior team and U21s are currently on a break for the ridiculousness that is the winter World Cup in Qatar, but the U18s are still getting matches. Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s squad hosted Luton Town in a friendly this past Saturday to stay sharp ahead of a local derby with Everton next weekend.
USA vs. Wales World Cup: How to watch Americans’ first match in Qatar
For the first time since 2014, the United States Men’s soccer team will be participating in the FIFA World Cup. Team USA is currently in Qatar for the 2022 games and their first game is against Wales. The US is in a group that includes the Welsh team, Iran and England, making their path to the round of 16 a little difficult.
Sterling among the goals, assists as England easily take care of business against Iran, 6-2
England kicked their recent winless habit from the UEFA Nations League, and romped to a 6-2 victory over a rather hopeless-looking Iran team in their opening match at the 2022 World Cup. And it could’ve been been a lot worse, with the Three Lions looking far the better side from minute 1 to minute 90 (well, minute 114, given the combined 24+ minutes of stoppage time in the two halves.)
Qatar vs. Ecuador, 2022 World Cup opening match: How to watch
The eagerly unanticipated 2022 World Cup is here, and the first game is sure to be an absolute barnburner with hosts Qatar taking on the worst qualifier from South America, Ecuador. In fact, of the 32 teams at the World Cup, only Ghana and Saudi Arabia are ranked lower than these two in the FIFA rankings coming in to the tournament.
Everton News: Kudus on Blues interest, Gordon and Kean rumours, and World Cup How to Watch
With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. The Blues are on their tour to Australia so we’ll continue with coverage on that, but we’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on some teams of interest - England, Belgium, Senegal, United States and Canada.
World Cup Day Two Open Thread
Three matches are on the docket today for the second day of the World Cup, and plenty of Spurs players, both current and former will be in action today. Harry Kane and Eric Dier are in action for the opener, and there’s a looming cloud we’ve written about regarding Kane wearing the One Love armband that might result in a booking if England moves forward with it. The Iranians are sneaky good and might give England some issues, but this is one the Three Lions should win.
