Free up space in your cosmetic bag with these mini must-haves from Kiehl's, Neutrogena

As airlines continue to increase fees for baggage —not to mention ticket prices —space is more precious than ever. Thankfully, fan-favorite brands are aware and created miniature versions of their most beloved products to maximize room in your overhead item. There’s no need to give up on feeling and looking your best while jet-setting if you snatch up some of these flight-friendly products that are convenient for travel and everyday life.

1. For a hydrating hand lotion: Kiehl’s Mini Ultimate Strength Hand Salve

Moisturize your hands with the Kiehl’s Mini Ultimate Strength Hand Salve. Reviewed / Kiehl’s

Not carrying a hand lotion on your flight would be a disservice to your skin. The Kiehl's Ultra Stength Hand Salve is a Reviewed-approved hand cream that feels silky-soft and moisturizes hands with avocado and sesame oils. It’ll get through TSA with no problem and have your hands feeling moisturized despite Sahara-dry air during your flight. Our tester adored its non-greasy formula that won’t leave a residue on your hands.

2. For a refreshing dry shampoo: Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo

Refresh your hair with the Living Proof Perfect hair Day Dry Shampoo. Reviewed / Living Proof

Traveling sometimes means having to rough it without your normal amenities, like maybe going a day or two without showering. Fear not: The Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo has you covered. A spritz of this dry shampoo will take your hair from “I’ve been traveling for 16 hours straight” greasy to salon-fresh strands in a matter of minutes, and it won’t leave a white residue behind. This mini size is also not a bad thing to stick in your gym or work bag either.

3. For a de-stinking deodorant: Native Mini Deodorant Trio

Freshen up with the Native Deodorant. Reviewed / Native

As mentioned above, when you’re traveling, you may need some products that make sure you’re looking and smelling fresh even when you’re, well, not. The options in this Native Mini Deodorant Trio claim to provide “all-day odor protection” with a non-greasy formula that feels comfortable and prevents underarm wetness. You’ll find the scents cucumber and mint, lavender and rose, and coconut and vanilla in this bundle. These minis take up so little space that you would be able to squeeze one into a packed-to-the-brim bag.

4. For a daily mineral sunblock: Summer Fridays ShadeDrops Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Mineral Milk Sunscreen

Protect your skin with the Summer Fridays ShadeDrops. Reviewed / Timothy Renzi

Consider this your gentle reminder that, whether you’re going skiing, lounging on a beach or just taking your daily stroll, you should be wearing an SPF of 30 or higher every day. A mineral sunscreen that uses reef-safe zinc oxide is ideal, especially if you’re traveling somewhere tropical where chemical sunscreens are prohibited. After trying the most popular mineral face sunscreens , we at Reviewed confidently declare the Summer Fridays ShadeDrops as the best out there, thanks to its lightweight, silky feel that looks natural on the skin. Bonus: Its standard size is already TSA-friendly.

5. For a glamorous eye palette: Urban Decay Mini Naked Eyeshadow Palette

Play up your eyes with the Urban Decay Mini Naked Eyeshadow Palettes. Reviewed / Urban Decay

You shouldn’t have to sacrifice the quality of your beauty routine when you travel just because of the amount of space in your luggage. These Urban Decay Mini Naked Eyeshadow Palettes complement the holidays, NYE or any special event you’re heading to. Comprised and shimmer shades in three different color-ways—one with pink tints, another with copper hues, and the third with cool tones—you’re sure to find something that suits your style.

6. For travel-friendly makeup brushes: Sephora Collection Essential Mini Brush Set

Apply makeup like an expert with the Sephora Collection Essential Mini Brush Set. Reviewed / Sephora Collection

With all this mini makeup, you have to have something to apply it with. Traditional brushes are large and can consume the precious real estate of your makeup bag. The Sephora Collection Essential Mini Brush Set is a great way to free up some critical space and allow you to do your makeup as usual with brushes for foundation, concealer and eyeshadow. Plus, Sephora makes some of the best makeup brushes , according to our testing.

7. For cleansing makeup remover: Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelette Singles

Remove makeup and refresh skin with the Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes. Reviewed / Neutrogena

These pre-packaged Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes are a life-saver for travel. Not only are they incredibly convenient and portable, but every time you use one, you’re not opening up a large package containing all of the wipes, which would ultimately cause the stack to dry out. Bring one of them with you on the plane to refresh your skin and keep them at your side for removing stubborn waterproof makeup at the end of the day.

8. For a skin-friendly foundation: Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation

Add a veil of coverage with the Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation. Reviewed / Armani Beauty

This foundation gives you plenty of coverage in a tiny bottle. The Armani Luminous Silk Foundation provides medium coverage and a glowy finish ideal for combating dull, post-flight skin. It takes up about half the size of a regular foundation, allowing you more room for your other complexion must-haves. It’s available in 40 shades ranging from very light to very deep with neutral, warm and cool undertones.

9. For a pore-reducing primer: Benefit Cosmetics Mini The Porefessional Pore Minimizing Primer

Smooth your skin with the Benefit Cosmetics Mini The Porefessional Pore Minimizing Primer. Reviewed / Benefit

This primer may be small, but it is mighty. A pea-sized amount of the Benefit Porefessional Pore Minimizing Primer goes a long way to diminish the look of pores and reduce redness . Wear it on its own on days you aren’t wearing makeup to reap its smoothing benefits or apply a layer of it underneath foundation when you want some extra coverage, too.

10. For a multipurpose game-changer: Covergirl Professional Natural Lash Mascara

Comb through your eyelashes, eyebrows and flyaways with the Covergirl Professional Natural Lash Mascara. Reviewed / CoverGirl

Consider the Covergirl Professional Natural Lash Mascara your secret weapon for an effortless, natural makeup amid hectic travel. Clear mascara acts as an eyebrow gel, hair gel for fly-away hairs, and curl-holding mascara. Though regular sized, it replaces bulkier items in your travel bag and has a use outside of travel, too. It’s handy for a midday touchup and super convenient to carry around in even a tiny bag.

