Bills-Browns game moved to Detroit ahead of massive snowstorm

By Tyler Greenawalt, Yahoo Sports
 4 days ago
There will be no snow game this week after the NFL officially moved the Buffalo Bills' home match against the Cleveland Browns in Week 11 to Ford Field in Detroit ahead of a huge snowstorm expected to hit the Buffalo area.

"Due to public safety concerns and out of an abundance of caution in light of the ongoing weather emergency in western New York, Sunday's Cleveland Browns-Buffalo Bills game will be moved to Ford Field in Detroit at 1 p.m. ET," the NFL announced. "The decision to move the game from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY was done in consultation with the Buffalo Bills and local and state authorities as the region prepares for the storm.

The storm could dump a record-setting amount of snow in Buffalo over the weekend and New York governor Kathy Hochul already issued a state of emergency for the region this week. The game will still be played at 1 p.m. ET time, just in the enclosed confines of Ford Field rather than the outdoor Highmark Stadium.

Ford Field is open because the Lions are on their bye week.

Coincidentally, Buffalo will be playing in Detroit for two consecutive games. The Bills take on the Lions at Ford Field on Thanksgiving that following Thursday.

KRMG

KRMG

