Read full article on original website
Related
FTX bankruptcy hearing unveils latest developments in crypto exchange's collapse
The first hearing in FTX's Chapter 11 bankruptcy revealed the latest details involving the crypto firm's downfall, including a new criminal investigation.
Sen. Cornyn addresses inflation as Thanksgiving grocery bills could increase
As a product of inflation, the American Farm Bureau Federation estimates Texans may pay 16 percent more for their Thanksgiving dinner this year than in 2021.
Builder
Construction Employment Increases in 27 States in October as Sector Job Openings Surge
Construction employment grew in 27 states on a month-over-month basis from September to October, according to an analysis of government data by the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC). However, the association noted many more companies would have hired employees if qualified applicants were available. The discrepancy between hires and demand for labor is reflected by the increasing number of construction job openings in October.
Builder
8 Contemporary Kitchens Fit to Prepare Upcoming Holiday Meals
Although their main purpose is to serve as an area to prepare delicious meals, especially for times around the holidays, kitchens can also be works of art. Here, BUILDER highlights eight kitchens from this year’s Builder’s Choice Design Award winners that would not only be ideal for cooking but also would wow dinner guests with their design details.
Comments / 0