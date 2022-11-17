ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

NFL moves Sunday’s Browns-Bills game to Detroit with 1-3 feet of snow expected in Buffalo

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
CLEVELAND — With a forecast of 1 to 3 feet of snow expected by Saturday in Buffalo, the NFL has moved Sunday’s Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills game out of New York.

The game has been moved to Detroit’s Ford Field and will kickoff at 1 p.m., the NFL announced Thursday. Ford Field is one of the 10 NFL stadiums with either a dome or retractable roof.

“Due to public safety concerns and out of an abundance of caution in light of the ongoing weather emergency in western New York, Sunday’s Cleveland Browns-Buffalo Bills game will be moved to Ford Field in Detroit.”

“The decision to move the game from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY was done in consultation with the Buffalo Bills and local and state authorities as the region prepares for the storm,” an NFL spokesperson said in a media release.

>>The Orange Zone

The game will still air on WHIO-TV at 1 p.m., followed by the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game at 4:25 p.m.

Buffalo currently is under a Lake Effect Snow Warning through early Saturday morning with the National Weather Service calling for 1 to 3 feet of snow, and wind gusts up to 35 mph.

