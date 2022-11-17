Read full article on original website
Related
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho Red Cross expands in Nampa and Twin Falls
People who give blood in Idaho helped save the life of Shandra Sterner in September. Shandra gave birth to her son Kyler in Twin Falls this fall and began bleeding uncontrollably. For the next four days and seven surgeries, doctors tried to find out where she was bleeding internally. She...
boisestatepublicradio.org
To save the drying Great Salt Lake, officials must preserve the largest river that feeds it
On a dam at the Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge in northern Utah, the roughly 500-mile Bear River meets the Great Salt Lake. Mosquitoes and wasps swarmed the hunters and fishermen preparing for a day on the water on a recent morning, making these thousands of acres of marshlands seem less than inviting.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Major dams along the Klamath River have been cleared for removal
Federal regulators have cleared the way for the removal of major dams along the Klamath River in Oregon. Local tribes and environmental groups have worked for decades to bring the dams down. Oregon Public Broadcasting’s Cassandra Profita reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Planes, skis and automobiles: Here’s your Thanksgiving travel survival guide
Earlier this year, NPR began using an interesting term: “revenge travel.” This Thanksgiving, a good many travel experts have adopted the catchphrase. "Revenge travel" is one of the terms we've been throwing around,” said Matthew Code, public and government affairs director at AAA Idaho/Oregon. “Where during the pandemic people were very limited in their options, now they see this as not only desirable but essential to reconnect with loved ones, to see some of the places they haven't been able to see lately and to reconnect on some of those big family traditions.”
boisestatepublicradio.org
Housing insecurity in Wyoming is one cause for animal shelters going over capacity
Animal Shelters in Wyoming have seen an increase in surrenders and stray animals in the past year leading to high-capacity issues. Recently, a University of Florida report found that in many places, this high capacity is due to the decrease in spay and neuter surgeries during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in Wyoming, there's more to it than just that.
Comments / 0