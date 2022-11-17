Read full article on original website
Related
Chris Brown Claims American Music Awards Canceled His Michael Jackson Tribute Performance
Chris Brown is shaking his head after announcing that the American Music Awards canceled his scheduled Michael Jackson tribute performance a day before the event. Chris Brown hopped on his Instagram page on Friday (Nov. 18) and shared rehearsal footage of his tribute to Michael Jackson in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the late singer's 1982 iconic album Thriller. In the caption, CB wrote, "U SERIOUS? [man facepalming emoji]."
Kodak Black Appears to Call Cap on 21 Savage Claiming He Could Beat Anyone From the 2016 Freshman Class in a Verzuz
Kodak Black has responded to 21 Savage's claim that he could beat any member of the 2016 XXL Freshman class in a Verzuz hits battle and appeared to call cap on the Atlanta rapper's projected W. 21 Savage created a buzz after recently declaring he'd reign supreme over any of...
Drake Covers Up Taylor Swift’s No. 1 Song ‘Anti-Hero’ in Celebration of Her Loss Taking Eight of Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 Spots
Drake celebrated songs from his Her Loss album with 21 Savage occupying eight of the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 with a post on Instagram that featured a pinch of shade thrown at Taylor Swift, whose hit single "Anti-Hero" remains in the top spot. On Monday (Nov....
Here’s the 2016 XXL Freshman Class Ranked by Billboard Hot 100 Hits
Hate it or love it, the 2016 XXL Freshman Class has long-been considered one of the most popular classes in the franchises history. While hip-hop has always been about community, there's an undercurrent of competition between rappers fighting to be seen as the best. That core tenet of the genre isn't that far removed from the idea behind XXL's yearly Freshman list, where the most talented and relevant acts of the time come together to be featured on the cover of the magazine. The 2016 cover is one that has gone down in history as the most beloved one due to the long-term success of many of the artists on it.
Kendrick Lamar, Future, Pusha T and More Nominated for Best Rap Album at 2023 Grammy Awards
The nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards have been announced, and some of your favorite hip-hop artists garnered nods in the Best Rap Album category. On Tuesday (Nov. 15), The Recording Academy revealed the nominees that could become potential winners for the forthcoming Grammy Awards ceremony. This year's Best Rap Album nominees are Kendrick Lamar for Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Pusha T for It's Almost Dry, Future for I Never Liked You, Jack Harlow for Come Home the Kids Miss You and DJ Khaled for God Did.
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
Lil Durk Seen at Dinner With Mariah Carey
Last night, Lil Durk was seen at dinner with Mariah Carey and it has people chatting on social media. On Thursday (Nov. 10), a video surfaced of Lil Durk taking photos with Mariah Carey and Shirin Amiri who is the wife of fashion designer Mike Amiri. The clip has sparked rumors that Durkio might be teaming up with Mimi for a collaborative song.
50 Cent Trolls Madonna for Lip-Syncing Kendrick Lamar Lyrics on Instagram
50 Cent is again making jokes at Madonna's expense. This time, Fif is poking fun at the 64-year-old pop star for lip syncing Kendrick Lamar lyrics. On Nov. 3, the "Like a Virgin" singer shared a video of herself on Instagram. In the clips, Madonna is intensely rapping the chorus to Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar's 2021 track "Vent." "Have you ever been punched in your muthafuckin' face?/What you say? Oh, you haven't? Alright, wait, bitch," the singer lip-syncs.
Nick Cannon Compares Kyrie Irving’s Suspension Conditions to Buck-Breaking in Slavery
Nick Cannon is comparing Kyrie Irving's suspension conditions to the savage practice of buck-breaking done in slavery. On Tuesday (Nov. 8), the 2 Hate or Not 2 Hate Podcast, which appears to be cohosted by Cannon and Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, shared a snippet of the debut episode on Instagram. In the clip, the duo discuss Kyrie Irving being issued a five-game suspension for sharing an anti-Semitic documentary on social media. Nick, who has faced his own anti-Semitic issues in the past, defended the Brooklyn Nets point-guard.
Chris Brown Wins Favorite Male R&B Artist at the AMAs, Kelly Rowland Checks Negative Reaction From Audience
Kelly Rowland made a statement in support of Chris Brown at the AMAs. Tonight (Nov. 20) the AMAs took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Chris Brown, who made headlines earlier this weekend by announcing that his AMAs tribute to Michael Jackson had been canceled without explanation, won Favorite Male R&B Artist.
Stunna Gambino Speaks on Five Songs That Highlight His Different Flows
Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Fall 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. Stunna Gambino is one of the young voices of the trenches right now. His music is compact with lyrics about turning his pain into progression. And to deliver them, Stunna uses an assortment of flows. His 2019 project, Underrated, loose records like “Heartless” and this year’s summer LP, Vultures Don’t Kry, serve as evidence of his talent. The 20-year-old from the upper Manhattan, N.Y. neighborhood of Washington Heights speaks on five songs that have made him one of the fresh voices to listen out for in a new generation of New York City hip-hop talent.
Video Resurfaces of Drake and Ice Spice Together at OVO Fest
Video footage has resurfaced of Drake and Ice Spice together at OVO Fest in Toronto this past summer. On Friday (Nov. 18), a brief video clip of Drake and Ice Spice standing next to each other in the crowd at Drizzy's OVO Fest back in August quickly began to make its rounds across the internet again. The now-viral TikTok video, which was posted by a user who goes by randyw0ng, has raked in nearly 500,000 views in the hours since it was published. The initial video was circulating on social media shortly after Ice Spice appeared on OVO Fest in August.
21 Savage Says He Would Smoke Kodak Black in Verzuz, Yak Responds
21 Savage is doubling down on his assertion that he could beat every member of the 2016 XXL Freshman class in a Verzuz. In particular, the Atlanta rapper says he would smoke Kodak Black, causing Yak to respond. On Wednesday (Nov. 9), 21 Savage sat down with Kai Cenat for...
Inside the Rap Legacy Takeoff Created
The fallen soldier will be remembered for many of his contributions to hip-hop. For starters, he played a pivotal role in the come-up of Migos, stamping himself as the group’s most significant voice with an onslaught of double-taking bars and an untouchable flow to match. He also helped the group reach commercial heights, as he stayed in the lab with Quavo once Offset was locked up and got the formula right.
Beyonce’s Third Renaissance Act Is a Jay-Z Collaboration – Report
Beyoncé and Jay-Z are reportedly dropping another collab project as the third act of her Renaissance album. News of the joint project was reported on Thursday night (Nov. 17), by New York Times journalist Kyle Buchanan who shared the information via Twitter, as turmoil continues to surround the transitioning social media app.
Is Offset’s New Solo Album Dropping Tonight?
Offset is understandably dealing with bigger issues than music following the death of his bandmate and cousin Takeoff, which leaves the question: Is his sophomore solo album, which is being called Blame It on Set, dropping tonight?. Offset first appeared to announce the album back on Aug. 16, when he...
Justin Bieber to Perform at Takeoff’s Funeral – Report
Justin Bieber will reportedly be one of the musical guests at Takeoff's funeral. Takeoff is slated to be laid to rest following a massive memorial service at State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta on Friday (Nov. 11). On Tuesday (Nov. 7), TMZ reported pop megastar Justin Bieber will be performing at the sendoff event. It is unclear if he will be the only person performing at the funeral. The Biebs has previously collabed with the Migos on tracks "What You See" and "Looking for You."
Kanye West Resurfaces in New Paparazzi Interview, Claims His Mom Donda Was Sacrificed
Kanye West refuses to be silenced. The controversial hip-hop star recently resurfaced in a new interview with the paparazzi discussing conspiracy theories about his mother Donda's death. On Friday (Nov. 11), TheShadeRoom shared an exclusive video of Ye recently speaking with photogs. The rapper did most of the talking. "They...
Nas Throws Shade at Pete Rock on New Song ’30’ – Listen
Nas is putting his issues with producer Pete Rock on front street on his new album King's Disease III. Nas and Hit-Boy completed the trifecta by releasing the third album in their King's Disease series on Friday (Nov. 11). On the song, "30," Esco namedrops the legendary producer and addresses their problems.
Nick Cannon Expecting 12th Child With Abby De La Rosa
It's official. Nick Cannon is expecting his 12th child. According to a Page Six article, published on Thursday (Nov. 10), Abby De La Rosa, who is already a mother to Nick Cannon’s 1-and-a-half-year-old twin boys, Zion and Zillion, hopped on her Instagram Story on Tuesday night (Nov. 8) and shared a funny meme about her relationship with the entertainer. Nick Cannon caught wind of her post and confirmed he's expecting his third child with the model.
XXL Mag
23K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Hip-hop news, rap videos, rap music reviews, rapper interviews - hip hop on a higher level.https://www.xxlmag.com/
Comments / 0