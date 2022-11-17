Read full article on original website
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football opens up as an underdog against its rival, the USC Trojans
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish moved up to #13 in the AP Top 25 this week after a dominating 44-0 win over the Boston College Eagles — a wannabe rival. This week, the Irish will travel out to California to go against its actual rival with the USC Trojans.
onefootdown.com
WBB Game Thread: Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Ball State Cardinals
After the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Women’s Basketball team had a couple of skirmishes in their road win over Northwestern this past Wednesday, the team is looking to continue their strong start to the season. The #9 Fighting Irish go back home to take on in-state opponent Ball State...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Irish beat the Eagles in Snow Bowl 44-0
The Irish closed out the 2022 home slate in solid fashion yesterday beating the Boston College Eagles handily 44-0. As the snow started to fall in South Bend, Notre Dame was out in front with a comfortable lead. The only question was if this was going to be a repeat of last week’s second-half performance against Navy. As we now know this did not end up being the case, the team to its credit answered the call. I am aware that Navy and BC are completely different animals regarding preparation, but I think one thing this team has done all year is it responds to criticism. This game is a great example, Notre Dame came out in the second half and continued the dominance that it had in the first. Something they did not do exactly a week earlier. Marcus said it after the game “they’re resilient, no matter the situation they will continue to battle and that’s why I love being the coach here, and it’s why I love these kids”.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football Notebook: Irish 44, Boston College 0
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish pummeled the Boston College Eagles on Saturday in a very fun 44-0 blowout on senior day. While the snow will most certainly be one of the biggest memories for everyone about this game, most of the damage done to BC was before halftime (and most of the snow) when the Irish went into the lockers up 37-0.
onefootdown.com
2022 College Football Data Review: Notre Dame VS Boston College
It’s a great day to be an Irish football fan. Going into Week 12’s Boston College game, the team had been hitting a series of highs (excluding the 2nd half of Navy) that I didn’t think would be topped. There wasn’t concern that things would go downhill necessarily but that we’d gotten the highest of highs out of the 2022 season.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: The forgettable game that will be unforgettable
In the grand scheme of things, Notre Dame’s 44-0 shutout victory over a three win Boston College Eagles team doesn’t really move the needle. It certainly doesn’t fall into the category that Notre Dame’s win over the Clemson Tigers currently resides. No one outside of the Irish bubble cares that Notre Dame beat Boston College or that it was a shutout — and that’s fine.
Marcus Freeman drops major Notre Dame football Tyler Buchner injury update
Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame football have come a long way since it was announced that starting quarterback Tyler Buchner would miss four months after suffering a shoulder injury back in September. Now, it appears that the four-month timeline might not still apply, given that the Fighting Irish are surging...
onefootdown.com
Quick Recap: Notre Dame destroys Boston College, 44-0
Notre Dame turned whatever frustrations it had after the Navy game directly into an entire can of whoop ass on the Boston College Eagles for a SCORE win on senior day. In the first half, Notre Dame scored on all seven of its possessions with the three-headed monster of Logan Diggs, Audric Estime, and Chris Tyree all finding the endzone for one touchdown each. Matt Salerno caught a one yard touchdown pass from Drew Pyne, and Blake Grupe knocked in all three of his field goal attempts.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Boston College Eagles: Game Thread and Live Updates
It’s senior day in South Bend for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and they will look to improve to 8-3 on the season to possibly set up a fairly big game against the USC Trojans next week. This week it’s something of an antirival — like an antipope if...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Hockey: Irish Shut Out Buckeyes 1-0 in Columbus
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish closed out their series against the Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday with a 1-0 win. Following Friday’s 5-2 loss to the Buckeyes, the Irish took control in the first twenty minutes and kept it all going. First Period. Irish forward Jack Adams nabbed his team’s...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS USC Trojans: Depth Charts
On Monday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish released the depth charts for the regular season finale against the USC Trojans for the Jeweled Shillelagh. 4 Lorenzo Styles 76 Joe Alt 55 Jarrett Patterson 52 Zeke Correll 75 Josh Lugg 54 Blake Fisher 87 Michael Mayer 83 Jayden Thomas 0 Braden Lenzy 25 Chris Tyree 10 Drew Pyne.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Hockey Loses Opener to Ohio State
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish hockey team took to the road last night to open a road series with the Ohio State Buckeyes. Notre Dame was able to grab a lead in the second period before Ohio State tied it. The Buckeyes rallied late to score two goals and adding a third with an empty net to win the game.
Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Notre Dame Beat Boston College
It was a dominant win for Notre Dame on Senior Day over Boston College. Following the 44-0 victory, Marcus Freeman addressed the media. Irish Illustrated put together every quote. OPENING STATEMENT…. Man, what a win. What a way to go out for this season at Notre Dame Stadium. We spent...
abc57.com
Bettis on a Bus: the game that wasn't
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Legendary Notre Dame running back Jerome Bettis told ABC57 Kickoff's Allison Hayes that Boston College has always stung a little bit but not because he played against the eagles in the infamous 1993 upset game. It's because he didn't. "Well, here's the rough part with...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Cowardly Phil Jurkovec continues to take shots at Irish
It’s been a war of words for former Notre Dame quarterback Phil Jurkovec since his transfer to play for the Boston College Eagles. I don’t think I need to rake over the comments from Phil as we all know what was said. He felt cheated and lied to and mistreated while at Notre Dame.
MLive.com
North Central makes history with 8-D2 threepeat in romp past Mendon
Every statement Powers North Central makes comes with three exclamation points. And that’s why the Jets are champions three times over. In emphatic fashion – as they’ve done time and time and time again – the Jets powered to the eight-player football Division 2 state championship, this time with a 66-26 victory over Mendon at the Superior Dome.
onefootdown.com
WEATHER REPORT UPDATE FOR NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL... Looks like a snow bowl
The weather forecast has changed for Saturday, and could impact the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Boston College Eagles. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST SUNDAY... WHAT... Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds...
This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana
South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
22 WSBT
Snow in Indiana to taper off, bursts of snow to continue in southwest Michigan
The heavy bursts of snow in Indiana start to taper off this afternoon but the heavy bursts of snow continue in Southwest lower Michigan. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will continue until 12am Saturday for Berrien and Cass counties. Plan on roads continuing to be snow covered and slick around much of the area where we’ve seen that snow. We won’t be doing any natural melting. Temperatures in the 20s this afternoon and evening drop down to 15 tonight and wind chills fall to near 3 by Saturday morning. Wind chills will not be above 20 for the rest of the weekend.
