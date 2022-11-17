ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio Spurs at Sacramento Kings odds, picks and predictions

The San Antonio Spurs (6-9) visit the Sacramento Kings (7-6) Thursday for a 10 p.m. ET tip-off from Golden 1 Center. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Spurs vs. Kings odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Spurs come into this one on a 2-game slide with their most recent loss Tuesday at the Portland Trail Blazers 117-110, but they did cover as 8.5-point underdogs. C Jakob Poeltl carried the load offensively with 31 points on 14-for-17 shooting. It was a very close battle in all of the major statistics, but in the end it was the lack of 3-point shooting that lost the game for the Spurs — they shot 31% (9-for-29) behind the arc compared the Blazers’ 46.9% (15-for-32).

The Kings are playing their best basketball in years. They’ve won 4 straight and 3 of those wins came against teams that were thought of as championship contenders. Their most recent win was Tuesday as 1.5-point favorites against the Brooklyn Nets in a 153-121 outing. The Kings had 7 players score in double figures that game, including 31 points from G Terence Davis, who shot 7-for-10 from 3.

Spurs at Kings odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 4:33 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Spurs +240 (bet $100 to win $240) | Kings -290 (bet $290 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Spurs +7.5 (-110) | Kings -7.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 236.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Spurs at Kings key injuries

Spurs

  • G Malaki Branham (ankle) out
  • C Zach Collins (leg) out
  • F Keldon Johnson (ankle) questionable
  • G Romeo Langford (health and safety protocols) out
  • F Doug McDermott (calf) questionable

Kings

  • F Keegan Murray (back) questionable

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Spurs at Kings picks and predictions

Prediction

Kings 126, Spurs 118

AVOID.

The Kings (-290) are rolling right now and should win this game, which is why I would steer clear of this costly moneyline. The upset pick — Spurs (+240) — is one I would like if we were looking at the Kings of the first week of the season when they opened 0-4, but they’ve won 7 of 9 since, playing some outstanding basketball. Expect that to continue against a lackluster San Antonio squad.

LEAN KINGS -7.5 (-110).

There is a fair amount of risk associated with this bet.

The Spurs’ mix of terrible defense and mediocre offense is what makes me lean toward the Kings covering the spread Thursday. The Kings have looked phenomenal as of late and have blown out teams that are much better than this Spurs team. Expect the Kings to win by a good margin and cover the 7.5 spread at home.

BET OVER 236.5 (-110) is the BEST BET for this game.

The Spurs and Kings both have bottom-4 defenses in the NBA in terms of opponent points per game, with the Kings allowing 117.0 to rank 27th and the Spurs allowing a league-worst 119.5. Couple that with the fact that the Kings have the 2nd-highest scoring offense (119.5 PPG) in the NBA and the Spurs are in the middle of the pack (112.0 PPG), and we have a recipe for a high-scoring shootout.

