Chaka Khan Says She Turned Down Steven Spielberg for 'The Color Purple' : 'Woulda Been Hot'
Chaka Khan wasn't interested in starring in The Color Purple. During the iconic singer's appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show Friday, Khan, 69, couldn't help but laugh as she claimed that she turned down Steven Spielberg's offer to star in the classic 1985 film after Jennifer Hudson asked about projects Khan had declined over the years.
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Features A De-Aged Harrison Ford
Every Indiana Jones needs to be a thrill ride right out of the gate... and apparently, the best way to achieve that for the upcoming fifth film was digitally de-aging Harrison Ford. The team behind the latest entry in the franchise was struggling to figure out what the next iconic opening sequence would be, and after much deliberation, they figured out their angle. Rumors of a de-aged Harrison Ford had been floating around following a photo of the actor wearing motion-capture dots on his face, but a recent report from Empire has officially confirmed it. Of course, this kind of tech isn’t without its detractors. A lot of people weren’t even sure if Ford would reprise his role in the first place, let alone go to these kinds of lengths for the production.
‘The Fabelmans’ Review: Steven Spielberg Tells His Own Story
Every movie lover has an origin story; the moment they realized the awesome power and alchemical magic of cinema. The Fabelmans begins with Steven Spielberg’s. Steven — Sammy in the film — is taken by his parents on his first trip to the movie theater, where they watch Cecil B. DeMille’s The Greatest Show on Earth. A nervous Sammy watches in horror, then mouth-agape fascination, as a pair of circus trains collide. To 2022 adult eyes, the crash effects are crude and the illusion is flimsy. To Sammy in 1952, it really is the greatest show on Earth.
New ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Image Offers First Full Look at Harrison Ford Back as Indy
To date there’s no trailer or poster for the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones movie. A teaser was shown to guests at the D23 Expo a few months ago, but it was never released in theaters or online. Heck, the movie doesn’t even official title yet, as far as anyone outside Lucasfilm knows. About all we’ve seen so far from the film is the shadowy image above, of Harrison Ford crossing a dimly-lit bridge somewhere.
Disney Wants to Make an ‘Indiana Jones’ TV Series
Disney has already turned Marvel and Star Wars from movie franchises into Disney+ properties. Now, they've reportedly begun exploring the possibility of an Indiana Jones series. This news comes as the company is finishing a fifth Indiana Jones film, which was recently filmed; Harrison Ford is set to star in the latest sequel, which will presumably be his last outing in the character’s signature fedora.
Jaden Smith Evolves
Jaden Smith can’t describe his own sense of style but he does know a good look when he sees one. “Batman is the best to do it, in my personal opinion,” says the 24-year old. “Everything about it. It’s useful, it’s tactical. It looks good. It’s everything that you want in a good outfit. You want to be able to use it. You want to be able to have things in the outfit that make you be able to do stuff that other people can’t necessarily do easily. It fits you. People look good and it never goes out of style.”More...
Lucasfilm Is Developing a New ‘Star Wars’ Movie
Star Wars’ past was in movies. Its present is very much on television, with shows like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Andor. Its future, seemingly, is both. A few weeks after a report that Lucasfilm was developing a new Star Wars movie with Lost and Watchmen producer Damon Lindelof comes word (via Deadline) that the company is in talks with director Shawn Levy to “to develop to direct a Star Wars film.” Levy is currently working on the upcoming Deadpool sequel that will feature both Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.
‘Who’s The Boss?’ Alum Danny Pintauro Reveals His Holiday Movie Is The ‘Start’ Of His ‘Next Chapter’ (Exclusive)
Danny Pintauro is more than ready for the next chapter of his career. He rose to fame as a child star playing Jonathan Bower in the hit series Who’s The Boss? Now, Danny is stepping back into the spotlight with a major acting role after nearly 30 years. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the 46-year-old about playing the role of Eugene in the new Lifetime holiday movie A Country Christmas Harmony, which premieres on November 18.
Warner Bros. Wants to Make More ‘Harry Potter’ Movies
You do not need me to tell you that the word that drives all of Hollywood movies these days isn’t even a word. It’s two letters: IP. No franchise is ever truly dead so long as there is more money to be made from it. For example, the...
Tenoch Huerta Mejía Wants His Own ‘Namor’ Movie
Long before there was a Marvel Cinematic Universe, there were attempts to make movies based on Namor, the Sub-Mariner, who is one of Marvel’s oldest and most complex superheroes. A Namor film was under consideration as early as the late ’90s; filmmakers like Philip Kaufman and Chris Columbus were involved at various points during its long stay in development hell.
James Gunn Promises a ‘New’ DC Movie and TV Universe
Strange but true: The guy in charge of the world of DC movies (along with producer Peter Safran) is James Gunn, the writer and director of such movies as Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad. Gunn and Safran are now the CEOs of DC Studios — and the first men to hold those titles — and so they are beginning the process of reshaping the DC Cinematic Universe.
The Whale Trailer: Brendan Fraser Is Back
Yes, that is an almost unrecognizable Brendan Fraser above in that image from The Whale, the first Darren Aronofsky movie since 2017’s mother! The film got strong reviews out of film festivals last summer and fall (it’s currently at a 72 percent on Rotten Tomatoes), particularly for Fraser’s performance as an overwheight English teacher who tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter.
Henry Selick Says It’s ‘Unfair’ That People Assume Tim Burton Directed ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’
The posters for the movie all read Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. But officially, technically, and any way you slice it, Tim Burton did not direct the film. The director of Nightmare Before Christmas is Henry Selick, the stop-motion animator who also made James and the Giant Peach and Coraline. Burton created the story and designed the characters, but he didn’t direct the actual film.
Keanu Reeves and Ian McShane to Return In ‘John Wick’ Spinoff
It's difficult to imagine any film in the John Wick universe not featuring Keanu Reeves in a major role. Luckily, we don’t have to. He'll be back for the upcoming spinoff film, Ballerina. Ian McShane, who plays Winston in the series will also be appear in the spinoff. That being said, we don't really know exactly where in the continuity this film takes place, so things could get complicated.
Another Planned ‘Star Wars’ Movie Is Canceled
Star Wars giveth, and Star Wars taketh away. Just when it looks like we might finally get a new Star Wars movie, with rumors that Shawn Levy is developing his own film set in the galaxy far, far away, comes a report that a previously reported Star Wars movie has bit the proverbial space dust.
‘Sr.’ Trailer: A Documentary About Two Generation of Robert Downeys
There’s no question that Robert Downey Jr. became far more famous than his father ever was. But back in his day Robert Downey Sr. was an acclaimed and respected indie director, whose credits include the 1969 cult classic Putney Swope and 1972’s Greaser’s Palace. If you know...
Chris Rock Will Be the First Artist to Perform Live on Netflix
It’s been quite a 2022 for Chris Rock, and not always in a good way. You might have heard about this incident at the Academy Awards this year, it was sort of discussed a little bit. Will Smith slapped Rock in the face, on stage, in the middle of the ceremony, after Rock made a joke at Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense.
'American Gigolo' Beauty Lauren Hutton Breaks Cover In Outrageous Outfit, Still A Bombshell At 79
She's still unforgettable! Former Revlon model-turned-movie star Lauren Hutton made a rare appearance out and about while grocery shopping this week, and her outfit helped her get noticed. In photos seen by RadarOnline.com, the American Gigolo actress radiated beauty, flaunting her gorgeous self days before she turned 79.Hutton has been transparent about aging, encouraging others to embrace growing old. The supermodel has continued to grace the covers of high-profile fashion magazines, even posing topless for Harper's Bazaar May issue earlier this year.In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, the confident star was spotted make-up free and shopping at her local...
‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Debuts on Streaming
Over years and decades of holiday airings, A Christmas Story grew from a modest hit into perhaps the most beloved Christmas movie of the last 50 years. It grew so popular that cable channels began airing A Christmas Story around the clock to celebrate the holiday. Well, at some point, someone must have looked at that situation and thought, “Y’know, if we had more of these movies, we wouldn’t have to show the one film over and over...”
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Review: The King Is Dead, But the Story Continues
The worst thing you can do before you watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is revisit the original movie. That’s unusual for Marvel. Typically, their films are enhanced by context; the company is so careful with its continuity that their sequels reward knowledgable and attentive viewers. And certainly audiences who are familiar with Black Panther will recognize Wakanda Forever’s many references to it, both big and small. But familiarity with the first film will also remind you just how effective it was, and how this follow-up, despite its noble aims and a few memorable concepts and performances, falls short of its predecessor.
