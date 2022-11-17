Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Atascocita home completely destroyed after catching on fire twice in two days in northeast Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
Parents Charged After Son's Body Found In Washing MachineStill UnsolvedSpring, TX
5 of the best places to watch the World Cup in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston-born lyricist Tobe Nwigwe receives Grammy nomination for Best New ArtistJalyn SmootHouston, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
The White Lotus Season 2, Episode 4 Recap: Art Imitates Life
Each episode of "The White Lotus" is a mystery waiting to be unraveled and Episode 4 is no different. Though many may be waiting with bated breath to see who dies at the end of the season, the real mystery lies in the visuals that accompany each scene. Disconcerting images of waves crashing into rocks become more and more prevalent, but the real stroke of genius is the art around the hotel. Baroque-style paintings seem to watch the characters' secrets and infidelities and pass judgment on their mistakes. And for further information on what these little dramas might entail, look no further than the credit sequence. Creatives Katrina Crawford and Mark Bashore took inspiration from Italian frescoes and chose to leave hints of what's to come in the images.
The 'Murder House' In American Horror Story Is Real & The California Mansion Is Actually Haunted
It's been more than a decade since the first season of American Horror Story: Murder House hit the screen in 2011, captivating and horrifying audiences across the globe. The season highlights the troubling events at a California mansion plagued by the sinister spirits of its former residents and the chilling woes of the home's new owners, the Harmon family.
Fiction: I Installed A Secret Camera On My Daughter's Bedroom, What I Saw After 3 Days Made Me Cry
Before I continue with the content of this article, it's important to let y'all know that this not true life story, it is a fictional article made from a factual events.
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
NME
DJ and producer Janette Slack dies, aged 42
DJ and producer Janette Slack has died, aged 42. Her brother Trevor Slack confirmed her death over the weekend in a Facebook post. He wrote: “On behalf of the family, it is with great sadness that I announce the tragic and sudden passing of Janette Slack on the 13th of November 2022 in Hong Kong.
Famed Food Writer Dies at 49
Food writer Julie Powell, widely known for her cooking blog that led to the hit 2005 book, "Julie & Julia: 365 Days, 524 Recipes, 1 Tiny Apartment Kitchen” and its subsequent movie adaptation, "Julie & Julia," has died at the age of 49, The New York Times reports.
'The White Lotus' travels to Sicily in season 2 — with meandering results
This show lends itself naturally to being extended: It took place at a resort with guests — so why wouldn't you be able to do that again, with new characters in a new setting?
Britney Spears' Former Assistant Felicia Culotta Reveals If She Speaks To The Pop Star After Conservatorship Drama: 'I Write All The Time'
Though Britney Spears is a free woman after being freed from her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021, she hasn't reached out to her ex-assistant Felicia Culotta. “I haven’t spoken to her in quite a while,” Culotta said in a new interview. However, Culotta, who was close with the pop star, 40, when she was first starting to rise to fame, admitted she has attempted to get in touch. “I write all the time,” Culotta said. “I love handwritten letters. I just hope and pray she gets them. I know for sure before she wasn’t [in the past], so I’m very...
Inside Jacques Pépin's Charming Connecticut Home Where He Cooks — and Paints!
French chef Jacques Pépin gives PEOPLE a tour of the Madison, Conn. home he shared with his late wife Gloria since 1976 Working from Home Since the start of the pandemic, Jacques Pépin has shot nearly 300 of his low-budget cooking tutorials for 1.6 million Facebook followers from his Connecticut home. In the kitchen where he primarily films, walls are lined with tiles hand-painted by Pépin, 86. Bookshelves are filled with binders of illustrated menus he's dictated for a lifetime of dinner parties....
"EO" is the gorgeously hypnotic drama about a donkey whose journey will break your heart
Gorgeously filmed, experimental in style, and incredibly humanistic, "EO," recounts the experiences of the titular donkey — frequently from the animal's point of view. The film is Polish director Jerzy Skolimowski's ("Four Nights With Anna") homage to Robert Bresson's "Au Hasard Balthazar," and it arrives with bona fides, having won the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year and is Poland's selection as their official Oscar entry for Best International Film.
Luca Guadagnino’s New Cannibal Romance Pays Homage to William Eggleston, Joseph Beuys, and More
For most, William Eggleston’s lush photography of Americana probably doesn’t call to mind ravenous cannibals who also happen to be star-crossed lovers. It clearly did, however, for filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, who has been open about the fact that Eggleston’s pictures partly inspired his newest movie, Bones and All. In Bones and All, whose theatrical release is widening this week after a limited run in New York, two young Americans venture across the country while falling hard for each other. One of them, Maren (Taylor Russell), has been abandoned by her father and gone in search of her mother, who left her...
Ariana Grande Goes Blonde in ‘60s Mod-Inspired Promo for New Fragrances: Watch
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Back to blonde! Ariana Grande is sporting a new look for the retro-style video introducing her “first ever fragrance duo,” Mod Vanilla and Mod Blush, due out next month. In the 16-second clip, posted to her Instagram Reels on Sunday (Nov. 20), Grande channels ‘60s mod-style in two different outfits. The teaser starts with Grande strutting toward a Vespa while wearing white ballet flats before we get a...
Wyatt Cenac’s Historic Brooklyn Brownstone Went From Plain to Deeply Personal
When Barry Bordelon and Jordan Slocum, together known the Brownstone Boys, met prospective client Wyatt Cenac at a Brooklyn bar in 2019, he was already well into the process of renovating his home. He had the space, he had the architectural plans, but what the actor, comedian, producer, and music lover needed to bring the project to life was a team with the technical expertise to make the reno happen and bring, for lack of a better word, vibes.
mansionglobal.com
Quirky English House—With a Dash of Japanese Minka—Lists for Nearly £6 Million
“Part Japanese, part medieval cloister, part Roman villa”—that’s how host Kevin McCloud described this property on the Channel 4 home-building and renovation show “Grand Designs.”. Now, the architectural amalgamation, otherwise known as Abbey Orchard House, is on the market for £5.95 million (US$6.8 million). The...
SFGate
How ‘The Menu’ Cooked Up Its Wild Meal and Trendy Restaurant With Help From Chef Dominique Crenn
“The Menu” is one of the rare movies, along with classics like “Big Night” and “Babette’s Feast,” that revolves almost completely around a singular meal. But unlike those odes to pleasure, “The Menu” starts out as a deluxe culinary experience for the 1%, but then devolves into something much darker — and far less appetizing. Ralph Fiennes stars as the renowned Chef Slowik, whose relentless pursuit of the perfect experience threatens to drive him to madness. Anya Taylor-Joy is an unexpected dinner guest at Hawthorn, the $ 1250-a-head-restaurant situated on a lonely island, while Nicholas Hoult is her chef-worshipping foodie date and Hong Chau is the exacting maître d’.
The Shirley Hazzard Renaissance Continues With a Masterful New Biography
At her last public appearance in September 2012, the Australian writer Shirley Hazzard—visibly beset by escalating physical frailties and the mental disorientations of dementia—surprised the audience with a set of brief remarks. “I have felt increasingly in recent years,” she began, “that the world has a kind of Vesuvius element now, that we’re waiting for something terrible to happen.” Hazzard died in 2016, but I confess I wonder what she’d make of our precarious present, the more and more inescapable sense that, should there be a future, chaos will be its prevailing mode.
A Grimm story of how gingerbread houses became a holiday favorite
National Gingerbread Cookie Day is meant to motivate folks to get the rolling pin and cookie cutters out of storage. The idea is that baking will warm the home, and the decorating inspires festive designs, tasty cookies, and good memories. But, sadly, going down the Rabbit Hole of our favorite...
Kirkus Reviews
Best Nonfiction of 2022: Rabia Chaudry
In Rabia Chaudry’s new memoir, Fatty Fatty Boom Boom: A Memoir of Food, Fat, & Family (Algonquin, Nov. 8), the author delves into her lifelong struggles with weight and her relationship with food, intertwined with her heritage, family life, and relationships. Chaudry moved with her parents to the United States from Lahore, Pakistan, very shortly after the author was born. She recounts being overweight from a very young age, a subject of frequent conversation, ranging from concern to ridicule, among her relatives. Memories of food in rich, sumptuous detail dot her stories, from adolescence and college to her adulthood, and she ably describes the impact of food and dieting on all aspects of her life, including romance, self-worth, family, and more.
Comments / 0