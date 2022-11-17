ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland at Air Force odds, picks and predictions

By Skip Snow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Portland Pilots (3-1) and Air Force Falcons (1-2) battle in a Thursday dogfight in Colorado Springs. The opening tip at Clune Arena is slated for 9 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Portland vs. Air Force odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Portland is coming off its 1st loss of the season, a 77-65 setback at Kent State. The Pilots were 5.5-point underdogs, but were undone against the Golden Flashes by their worst turnover game in 5 years. Portland committed 27 turnovers and also shot a season-low 40.8% from the floor.

The Falcons are at home for a 3rd straight game after opening the season on the road. A favored-by-3.5 Air Force lost its last time out when Texas A&M-Commerce won 73-69 in overtime on Monday. A 15-of-26 (57.7%) night at the free-throw line proved costly in the loss.

Portland at Air Force odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 2:38 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline: Portland -200 (bet $200 to win $100) | Air Force +160 (bet $100 to win $160)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Portland -4.5 (-105) | Air Force +4.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 139.5 (O: -115 | U: -114)

Portland at Air Force picks and predictions

Prediction

Portland 74, Air Force 67

PASS. Not worth the risk.

The Pilots are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games following an ATS loss. The Falcons are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 home games.

Portland brings a lot of talent back from a 19-15 squad that took on very tough foes in last year’s West Coast Conference and finished 7-7.

For Air Force, this game represents a jump in class from what it has seen so far. The Pilots’ edges in rebounding and production from the free-throw and 3-point lines are significant. There is also a pace problem here for the Falcons. Slow Air Force is 0-2 ATS this season against fast teams. The Falcons struggled against fast Mountain West foes last winter.

Look for fast Portland to stretch out a win by 6-8 points.

BACK THE PILOTS -4.5 (-105).

Peg this match-up as a slight Over lean. PASS, but circle back and consider an Over if the total drops below 138.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

