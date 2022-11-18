ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsburg, PA

4 WPIAL teams set to play for PIAA soccer championships

By Bill Hartlep
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XSfEi_0jEppLOJ00
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Moon’s Sydney Felton battles Mars’ Eva Ranalli for possession during their PIAA Class 3A state semifinal on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at North Allegheny.

Four WPIAL teams will compete for PIAA soccer championships Friday and Saturday in Mechanicsburg. Here’s a look at each game:

Girls soccer

PIAA Class A championship

Southern Columbia (17-6-1) vs. Freedom (20-4)

10 a.m. Friday at Eagle View MS, Mechanicsburg

On the air: PCN-TV

Southern Columbia 4-2; Freedom 7-1

How they got here: Southern Columbia beat Montrose, 5-2; Camp Hill, 3-0; and South Williamsport, 2-1 in double overtime. Freedom defeated Rockwood, 10-0; Karns City, 4-3 in overtime; and Greensburg Central Catholic, 3-0.

Coaches: Derek Stine, Southern Columbia; Colin Williams, Freedom

Players to watch: Sophie Shadle, sr., F, Southern Columbia; Shaye Bailey, jr., F, Freedom

PIAA titles: Southern Columbia 3 (2018, ‘20, ‘21); Freedom 0

Corner kicks: WPIAL champion Freedom is back in the PIAA finals for the second time in five years. Friday’s final will be a rematch from 2018, when Freedom lost to Southern Columbia, 3-2, in overtime. The Bulldogs are seeking their first state title. Shaye Bailey had a hat trick in the semifinal win over Greensburg Central Catholic. Bailey also scored the winner in overtime when Freedom edged GCC, 4-3, in the WPIAL semifinals. Bailey was joined on the All-WPIAL team by two teammates — senior midfielders Jersee Melvin and Julia Mohrbacher. Mohrbacher has scored more than 100 goals in her career. … Southern Columbia won the PIAA Class A title last year, defeating Greensburg Central Catholic, 4-0, for its third state championship. It is the team’s fourth trip to the finals in five years. The Tigers have won 14 straight state playoff games. Senior Sophie Shadle scored the game-winner in the semifinals, burying a rebound in the second overtime. Loren Gehret is the Tigers’ all-time leading scorer with 135 goals. She also scored in the semifinal win. Quinn Johnston made nine saves in goal.

PIAA Class 3A championship

Upper Perkiomen (25-0-1) vs. Moon (23-0)

4 p.m. Friday at Eagle View MS, Mechanicsburg

On the air: PCN-TV

Upper Perkomen 1-1; Moon 7-1

How they got here: Upper Perkomen beat Northern, 3-1; Valley View, 6-0; and Greencastle-Antrim, 3-0. Moon defeated Latrobe, 2-0; Plum, 4-1; and Mars, 2-0.

Coaches: Mike Freed, Upper Perkiomen; Bill Pfeifer, Moon

Players to watch: Sarah Fisher, jr., F, Upper Perkiomen; Hailey Longwell, sr., MF, Moon

PIAA titles: Upper Perkiomen 0; Moon 4 (2012, ‘16, ‘17, ‘21)

Corner kicks: WPIAL champion Moon is riding a 36-game winning streak after beating defending Class 3A champion Mars in the PIAA semifinals. The defending PIAA Class 4A champion Tigers dropped down to Class 3A this season via PIAA realignment. In addition to winning PIAA titles in 2012, ‘16, ‘17 and ‘21, Moon lost to Downingtown West in 2004 and ‘06. The Tigers have outscored opponents 96-2 this season. They are led by Hall of Fame coach Bill Pfeifer, who has 487 career wins. Duquesne recruit Hailey Longwell scored both Moon goals in the semifinals and has 35 for the season, in addition to 15 assists. Junior forward Sydney Felton has added 14 goals and 18 assists. Seniors Kayla Leseck and Skylar Leseck also are Duquesne recruits. Junior keeper Serayah Leech has posted 20 shutouts. Junior defenders Gabriella Larson and Marina Mollica joined senior midfielder Eva Molnar, Leech, Kayla Leseck, Longwell on the All-WPIAL team. … Upper Perkiomen is in the PIAA finals for the first time. It also won the program’s first Pioneer Athletic Conference and District 1 Class 3A titles. Junior forward Sarah Fisher was an all-state selection a year ago. Senior forward Sara Edwards has scored 36 goals to lead the team. Edwards tallied twice and Morgan Sweed also scored in the semifinals. Upper Perkiomen’s only blemish was a scoreless tie against Spring-Ford on Sept. 28. The team has scored 104 goals and has recorded 12 shutouts. This is the ninth straight season a team from District 1 reached the PIAA final in Class 3A.

Boys soccer

PIAA Class A championship

Moravian Academy (18-5) vs. Winchester Thurston (19-2-1)

1 p.m. Friday at Eagle View MS, Mechanicsburg

On the air: PCN-TV

Winchester Thurston 7-1, Moravian Academy 11-1

How they got here: Moravian Academy beat Dock Mennonite, 1-0 in penalty kicks; Holy Cross, 4-0; and Faith Christian, 2-1 in OT. Winchester Thurston defeated United, 9-0; Eden Christian, 2-0; and McConnellsburg, 2-0.

Coaches: George Andriko, Moravian Academy; Adam Brownold, Winchester Thurston

Players to watch: Rafael Sanjuan, sr., MF, Moravian Academy; Tomer Tuti, sr., MF, Winchester Thurston

PIAA titles: Moravian Academy 2 (2014, ‘19); Winchester Thurston 1 (2021)

Corner kicks: Defending PIAA Class A champion Winchester Thurston will have a chance to avenge a 4-1 loss to Moravian Academy in the 2019 state finals. Last year, the Bears beat Faith Christian Academy, 1-0 in overtime, for PIAA gold. In the semifinals Wednesday, Tomer Tuti and Alex Hauskrecht scored in a victory over District 5 champion McConnellsburg. Senior midfielders Oliver Daboo, Hauskrecht and Tuti all earned All-WPIAL honors. Adam Brownold was named Class A’s coach of the year. Hauskrecht was an all-state selection last season and scored 22 times during the regular season. … Moravian Academy won titles in 2019 and ‘14. The team reached the state semifinals last season and went 18-4. The Lions have won 10 straight District 11 titles. Saleem Diakite scored 2:23 into overtime Wednesday to lift the Lions past Faith Christian. Selman Eris also scored in regulation.

PIAA Class 4A championship

Seneca Valley (21-1-1) vs. Lower Merion (23-1)

7 p.m. Saturday at Eagle View MS, Mechanicsburg

On the air: PCN-TV

Seneca Valley 7-2; Lower Merion 1-1

How they got here: Seneca Valley beat State College, 7-3; Spring-Ford, 3-0; and Conestoga, 2-0. Lower Merion defeated Chambersburg, 4-0; Pennridge, 2-0; and Parkland, 1-0.

Coaches: George Williams, Seneca Valley; Nico Severini, Lower Merion

Players to watch: Beau Lizewski, sr., MF, Seneca Valley; Sam Nyenka, sr., MF/F, Lower Merion

PIAA titles: Seneca Valley 1 (2020); Lower Merion 1 (1987)

Corner kicks: The WPIAL runner-up Raiders are making their third trip to the PIAA title game. They won the title in 2020 and lost in 2015 and ‘21. Seneca Valley avenged a loss from last year’s PIAA championship game with a 2-0 win in the semifinals over District 1 runner-up Conestoga. Max Marcotte and Gavin Loya scored for the Raiders. Seneca Valley won the 2020 PIAA title with a 2-1 victory over Neshaminy in overtime. Senior forward Will Bruno, senior midfielders Connor Oris and Beau Lizewski and Marcotte earned All-WPIAL honors. Lizewski was named the Class 4A player of the year. Seneca Valley hadn’t lost to a WPIAL opponent since Sept. 24, 2020 before the Raiders lost to Pine-Richland in the WPIAL championship game. They have outscored opponents 104-16 this season. … Sam Nyenka scored to lift Lower Merion to a semifinal victory. Senior keeper Crosby Johnson has allowed just eight goals this season and has posted five straight shutouts for the Aces, who have scored 80 goals this season. Khalid Jafer and Simon Rosen scored in the quarterfinals. Lower Merion has played in three PIAA championships, winning in 1987. The Aces’ last appearance was in 1988.

Tags: Freedom, Moon, Seneca Valley, Winchester Thurston

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27 News

Wyomissing dominates West Perry in district title game

Wyomissing, P.A. (WHTM) — West Perry was eyeing their first football district title in school history rolling into Saturday at 11-1 against undefeated Wyomissing for the 3A District III title. The Mustangs opening drive went as well as they could have hoped, with Marcus Quaker finding Ian Goodling for a 46 yard touchdown to open […]
WYOMISSING, PA
abc27 News

Crusaders fall short in quest for state title against Northwestern

Mechanicsburg, P.A. (WHTM) — Lancaster Catholic handled business through the 2A boys soccer state tournament, with Northwestern Lehigh standing between them and a state championship. The Tigers struck first in Saturday’s title game at Cumberland Valley, with Jake Van Lierop putting Northwestern on the board in the first half. Freshman Stephen Scott answered for the […]
LANCASTER, PA
abc27 News

#12 Cocalico upsets undefeated #1 Solanco in 5A Semifinals

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — (#12) Cocalico upset #1 Solanco in the District III 5A semifinals, winning by a score of 32-8 on Friday, Nov. 18. (#12) Cocalico will advance to the District III 5A championship game, where they will play against (#2) Exeter Township, which is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 25, or Saturday, Nov. 26. […]
QUARRYVILLE, PA
abc27 News

Lower Dauphin takes home 7th state title

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Dauphin is no stranger to field hockey state championships and on Saturday they added another trophy to their decorated case as the Falcons defeated Wilson 3-2 in overtime to claim the Class 3A state crown. The game-winner was scored by Falcons junior Avery Pollock, who also scored an overtime winner […]
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
abc27 News

#5 Manheim Township upsets #1 Hempfield in 6A Semifinals

LANDISVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — (#5) Manheim Township defeated (#1) Hempfield in the District III 6A semifinals on Friday, Nov. 18, by a score of 42-7. (#5) Manheim Township will play against (#3) Harrisburg in the District III 6A championship game scheduled for Friday, Nov. 25 or Saturday, Nov. 26 at Harrisburg. Friday Night Football returns […]
MANHEIM, PA
abc27 News

Williams wins it for the Rams in thrilling state title game

Mechanicsburg, P.A. (WHTM) — Just as she has all postseason, Kayden Williams found the ball when the Rams needed it most. The Sophomore delivered the game-winning goal for Central Dauphin with less than five minutes to go in their thrilling 2-1 4A state championship win over Penn Ridge High School. Senior captain Nia Chinapoo put […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

#3 Harrisburg flattens #2 Central York in 6A Semifinals

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — (#3) Harrisburg took down (#2) Central York by a score of 44-7 in the District III 6A semifinals on Friday, Nov. 18. (#3) Harrisburg will go on to play (#5) Manheim Township in the District III 6A championship scheduled for Friday, Nov. 25 or Saturday, Nov. 26 at Harrisburg. Friday Night […]
HARRISBURG, PA
easternpafootball.com

Barons Stomp on Pioneers to Advance to District Championship

As snow sprinkled over the campus of Manheim Central on Friday night, there was a chance to advance to the District III 4A championship on the line. The Barons of Manheim Central hosted the Lampeter-Strasburg Pioneers in the coldest game of the year in the 4A semifinals. The Pioneers won...
MANHEIM, PA
PennLive.com

Watch Penn State commit J’ven Williams in the District 3 championship

Penn State offensive line commit J’ven Williams has been impressing all season long. And on Saturday, PennLive will give subscribers a chance to watch him play live. Williams and his Wyomissing Spartans are back in the District 3 3A football championship, as the unbeaten team will take on the 11-1 West Perry Mustangs at home at 1 p.m. And the game will be streaming here.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Lower Dauphin determined not to let history repeat itself in 3A title game against Wilson

If ever there was a time that a team could look back at a state title game loss as a good thing, this might be that time for Lower Dauphin field hockey. The Falcons (17-2) will face Wilson (24-2-1) at 3 p.m. Saturday at Cumberland Valley in the 3A state title game. The teams know each other well because they met for the District 3 3A title just two weeks ago and Lower Dauphin came out on top, 3-2, in overtime.
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
High School Football PRO

Steelton, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Windber Area High School football team will have a game with Steelton Highspire High School on November 19, 2022, 10:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
STEELTON, PA
PennLive.com

Threat shuts down central Pa. middle school

Classes were canceled at a Lancaster County middle school Friday because of an online threat, police said. East Lampeter Township police said a violent threat was made Thursday evening toward the Conestoga Valley Middle School, on the 2100 block of Horseshoe Road. Classes were canceled as a precaution, but police...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York County school district selects new Superintendent

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — The Red Lion Area School District announced earlier today on Nov. 18, 2022 that they have officially selected a new Superintendent. A local native, and a Red Lion Area Senior Highschool alumni, class of 1998, Dr. Robert L. Walker has been selected by the Red Lion Board of School Directors to serve as Superintendent, according to Red Lion.
RED LION, PA
local21news.com

Parents of Middletown hazing victims speak exclusively to CBS 21

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHP) — Hazing allegations canceled the Middletown High School's football season before it could ever start. Video of the disturbing incidents were posted on social media, and the Dauphin County District Attorney's Office has charged ten juveniles in connection. The parents of two victims spoke exclusively with...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
16K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy