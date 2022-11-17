Read full article on original website
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving Dinner
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?
5 Baton Rouge Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving Day
houmatimes.com
Houma man arrested for Extortion, and False Personation of a Police Officer
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man in connection with a Sunday afternoon incident, investigated by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division. Issac Emmanual Wilkes, 24, of Houma, was arrested for charges of Extortion, and False Personation of a Police Officer, stemming from the investigation.
brproud.com
Suspect jailed, another wanted by deputies accused of beating pregnant victim
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) — One suspect was arrested and a second is wanted by deputies after allegedly beating a pregnant woman in her home. Deputies arrested Donnie Pierre Breaux, 31, of Pierre Part on a charge of domestic abuse battery upon a pregnant victim. A second suspect, identified as Lacey Breaux Dunnigan, 35, of Prairieville is wanted in connection to the crime.
wbrz.com
LPSO chase led to wreck that killed two people on LA-16
DENHAM SPRINGS - Two people died Monday afternoon after a crash that stemmed from a police chase by Livingston Parish sheriff's deputies. The sheriff's office said deputies were chasing a driver along LA-16 who had outstanding felony warrants. Officials said the truck they were chasing hit another car along LA-16...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Prairieville suspect sought in connection with battery of pregnant woman
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office obtained a warrant for a Prairieville suspect in connection with the battery of a pregnant woman in Belle River. According to an APSO news release, deputies arrested 31-year-old Donnie Pierre Breaux of Pierre Part. An arrest warrant was obtained for 35-year-old Lacey Breaux Dunnigan of Prairieville.
Deputies responding to ‘double fatality,’ officials say
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to a “double fatality” on Monday afternoon, Nov. 21, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. The incident reportedly happened on LA Hwy 16 north of Sims Road. “We ask for patience while we notify next of kin...
Louisiana State Police release identity of Florida man linked to fatal attack against DOTD worker
PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people died after a man allegedly attacked a Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) employee in West Baton Rouge Parish Sunday afternoon, according to State Police. The West Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office confirmed that two people were killed in the incident. Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) identified the victim […]
wbrz.com
Retired BRPD officer and DOTD worker honored with memorial at diner he used to frequent
BATON ROUGE - A DOTD MAP truck driver who was murdered on Sunday is being honored by staff at a diner he was a regular at. On Monday morning, the staff at Cash's Diner set items such as a green reflective vest and a traffic cone on Guillory's favorite table. Messages were written on the traffic cone by visitors and staff at the restaurant.
Surprise Knife Attack on the Side of Road Kills Louisiana DOTD Worker
I have never made any bones about it. The Louisiana Motorist Assistance Patrol or MAP, could very well be the single greatest operation ever developed by our government. At absolutely no charge, MAP will provide stranded motorists with the following:. Provide one gallon of fuel. Change a flat tire. Jump...
52-Year-Old Jerome Johnson Died In A Fatal Crash On LA 16 (Denham Springs, LA)
Louisiana State Police responded to a fatal crash on Saturday morning. The crash happened on LA 16 at Vincent Road. According to LSP, Jerome Johnson, 52, was driving a 2016 Toyota Corolla westbound on LA 16 when he exited the roadway, struck a pole, and was engulfed in flames.
wbrz.com
Strange flyers left in dropbox cause HazMat scare, evacuations at Baton Rouge businesses
BATON ROUGE - A handful of businesses on Coursey Boulevard shut down around noon Monday after bank workers reportedly became sick after they handled strange flyers left in a drop-off box, triggering a huge law enforcement response. The concerns started late Monday morning at the Investar bank on Coursey, just...
wbrz.com
14-year-old indicted on murder charge for January killing
PLAQUEMINE - A 14-year-old was indicted on murder charges Monday for the killing of a 17-year-old in January. On Jan. 5, 2022, 17-year-old Tramone McGinnis was found shot inside of his Plaquemine home and taken to a hospital where he later died. McGinnis' parents said they heard a loud noise...
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge man sentenced on federal dog fighting conviction
BATON ROUGE - A local man received a 1-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in a federal animal cruelty case. Aquintas Kantrell Singleton, 35, had pleaded guilty in July to an Animal Welfare Act count stemming from the possession of 17 dogs for use in a fighting operation. His sentence...
NOLA.com
Woman arrested after JPSO deputies chase stolen vehicle into New Orleans
A 47-year-old woman was arrested following a police chase from Metairie into the Little Woods neighborhood in New Orleans Sunday night, authorities said. A Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputy was injured when a patrol car rolled onto its side during the pursuit, said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. The deputy suffered minor injuries and is in stable condition.
wbrz.com
DOTD worker stabbed to death on I-10; attacker shot dead by sheriff's deputy
PORT ALLEN - A retired BRPD officer working with the Department of Transportation was stabbed to death on the job Sunday, triggering a law enforcement response that led to his attacker being shot and killed. It happened shortly before noon Sunday along I-10 West near the LA 415 exit, just...
wbrz.com
LSUPD responded to reported armed robbery on campus overnight
BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a reported armed robbery on LSU's campus overnight. In a message sent out to students shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, LSUPD said it was investigating reports of an armed robbery on West Lakeshore Drive near Dalrymple Drive. A second message announced officers had cleared...
Holiday Shopping Brawl Breaks Out at Mall of Louisiana
A video has surfaced on social media of a fight that took place at Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge. The fight seems to have taken place on Saturday (11/19/22). The brawl seems to have stemmed from a disagreement between two women, and during the altercation a man, and another woman joined the fight.
6 buildings evacuated, 3 people treated after coming into contact with flyers
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three people were treated after coming into contact with flyers around 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department. Officials said the incident happened at the Investar Bank on Coursey Boulevard. They added the three people who were treated have been released.
Operation Washout scrubs the streets of criminals
A two week operation by U.S. Marshals and several other federal, state and local law enforcement partners finished up on Friday. Operation Washout targeted some of the area’s most dangerous and violent fugitives.
Louisiana Driver and Passenger Killed in Fiery Early Morning Crash on LA 16
Louisiana Driver and Passenger Killed in Fiery Early Morning Crash on LA 16. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police has reported a fatal fiery crash on LA 16 that killed two from Geismar. On November 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle incident on LA 16 at Vincent Road in Livingston Parish shortly after 12:30 a.m. The crash killed 52-year-old Jerome Johnson of Geismar, Louisiana, and 27-year-old Dillon Slaughter, also of Geismar, Louisiana.
Livingston Parish Resident angry after the termination of a beloved bus driver
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A special school board meeting was held to address several important topics, including the termination of a bus due to violating policy. Cynthia Scott has been driving kids in Livingston Parish for 13 years. On Thursday at a Special School Board meeting, she was let go from her job. Scott […]
