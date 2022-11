Naperville Park District is pleased to announce that an eight-year partnership with Naperville Running Company will continue this winter to support snow removal on a two-mile trail in south Naperville. The trail extends from the Route 59 pedestrian bridge through Frontier Sports Complex, Ashbury Park and Ashbury Greenway to Naperville-Plainfield Road. Under the agreement, the Park District will clear the trail after a snowfall (generally when the accumulation of snow is 2 inches or more) and Naperville Running Company will reimburse the Park District for labor and materials.

