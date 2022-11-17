Read full article on original website
Related
Lenovo's Leaked High-End Tablet Has An Unusual Name
Lenovo appears to be developing a new Lenovo Tab Extreme which looks to be a high-specced out tablet with a huge screen and powerful processor.
Twitter Leak Claims Special Verification Badges For Brands May Launch Soon
Since the existing blue verified check mark no longer means an account is authentic, Twitter may soon roll out special badges reserved for certain people.
33% Of People Don't Shut Down Their Computer At Night - Here's Why They Should
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 92% of U.S. households have a computer. Beyond that, most people replace their computers after three to eight years (via HP). If your desktop PC or laptop needs a replacement, you will probably experience overheating and poor performance issues. However, just because your computer is slow, it doesn't mean that you need to replace it — you could find the cause of the problem and fix it. Sometimes it can be because your operating system needs an update or you have too many programs running in the background, especially if you're using Windows.
How Dashers can use DoorDash’s new “Safe Dash’ feature soon
DoorDash announced they are adding a new technology to keep their delivery workers safe while on-shift.
Twitter Desperation Surfaces As Elon Musk Calls For Engineers 'Who Can Actually Write Software'
A historic workforce reduction followed by mass resignation has put Twitter's new CEO Elon Musk on the backfoot, to the point of desperation, it seems.
Tesla May Soon Get Support For Apple Music
The proprietary infotainment screen in Tesla vehicles doesn't support Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, but may be getting support for Apple Music integration.
How To Fix The Most Common Android Bluetooth Problems
Bluetooth connectivity problems are pretty simple to solve. If you find yourself encountering one, you can try several solutions to fix your connection.
The Best Black Friday Smartphone Deals Of 2022
Smartphone deals are all over the place, with every manufacturer slashing prices on smartphones. We've broken down the best deals for every budget.
How To Change Do Not Disturb Settings On Your Android Phone
Android users see constant notifications on their phones. Using the Do Not Disturb feature can help eliminate distractions and increase productivity.
Amazon Announces 3-Day Cyber Monday Sale, Previews Deals
Amazon announced its 3-day Cyber Weekend sale following Black Friday with deals on everything from tech to beauty, to home goods at up to 70% off.
Facebook And Instagram Will Now Give Teens Stricter Privacy Settings By Default
In this day and age, kids and teenagers often grow up with full access to the internet. This includes starting their first social media profiles very early. With that in mind, it's important to warn teenagers about the dangers of the internet, but not everything can always be controlled. To keep teens safer on social media, Meta is introducing changes to the profile privacy for that age group on Facebook and Instagram.
Google Black Friday Deals Kick Off With Pixel 7, Nest, And Pixel Watch Discounts
Black Friday deals are starting to pop up already, and Amazon's got some excellent deals for various Google smartphones, smart home, and other accessories.
Features We Want To See In An Xbox Elite Series 3 Controller
The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller series is targeted at gamers who want to do everything they can to get an edge on the competition. First launched in 2015, the original Xbox Elite Wireless Controller brought with it numerous customizable features that a gamer could individually tailor to suit their playing style, including many that weren't available on a regular Xbox controller. This included interchangeable thumbsticks and d-pads, detachable paddles on the underside of the controller, rubberized grips, and trigger locks to reduce reaction time.
The Best Smartwatches Of 2022
In the early days of smart wearable tech, it was easy to dismiss smartwatches as little more than a fun novelty. Sure, they could be used to answer messages or play music, but they couldn't do much that a smartphone didn't already have covered. Those days, however, are long gone, and today's best smartwatches are packed with features that complement the latest smartphones while adding plenty of extra functionality.
Twitter Engineers Reportedly Fear Outages As More Employees Exit
Elon Musk's recent email stating that employees had only 24 hours to either click a button in agreement with his "extremely hardcore" work demands or resign appears to have spectacularly backfired, at least based on reports leaking from Twitter's current and now-former ranks. The deadline for accepting that mandate has passed, and no one knew what to expect at first. Employees reported still having access to their company laptops and accounts even though they didn't click the button, and reports soon surfaced claiming that the demands didn't work as planned.
Twitter Blue Team's Alleged Departures May Cause Another Delay
The short notice ultimatum sent to Twitter employees seems to have resulted in mass exodus, and word has it that some key employees have left the company.
Today's Wordle Answer #519 – November 20, 2022 Solution And Hints
New week, new Wordle! If yours isn't starting off on a pleasant note because the puzzle is proving difficult, we're here to help with hints and the answer.
Razor Icon Electric Scooter Review: Big, Heavy, And Fun
Pros Simple to unpack and set up (but a little tricky to do it solo) Easy to ride, even for a complete novice Fun to use and hits some pretty decent speeds Head and tail lights for increased visibility at night Cons Too big and heavy to comfortably tote around Handbrake feels a tad too sensitive Throttle feels not quite sensitive enough Battery life and charging times could be better.
Google Reportedly Paid Activision To Stop It From Making A Play Store Rival
Games are some of the biggest cash cows when it comes to earning money from mobile apps distributed via an app repository like App Store and Google Play Store.
Acer Turns To AMD Ryzen 7020 CPUs For Its Latest Aspire 3 Laptop Refresh
AMD's Ryzen 7000 processors have been available for desktop PCs for a while now, but AMD only recently unveiled its 7000-series mobile products, starting with the low-powered 7020 family. The 7020 lineup consists of three SKUs, ranging from the dual-core, quad-thread Athlon Gold 7220U featuring 5 MB of cache, to the quad-core Ryzen 3 7320U and Ryzen 5 7520U. Both the Ryzen 3 and Ryzen 5 SKUs feature multi-threading, bringing them up to eight threads. The only difference between the two top-end 7020 series CPUs is the clock speed: While the Ryzen 3 runs at a base frequency of 2.4 GHz and a boost clock of 4.1 GHz, the Ryzen 5 clocks in at 2.8 GHz base with a 4.3 GHz boost clock.
SlashGear
58K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0