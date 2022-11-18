ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckeesport, PA

Aliquippa, McKeesport collide again in WPIAL semifinals after 2OT battle last season

By Chris Harlan
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i6cMa_0jEpobZQ00
Andrew Palla | For the Tribune-Review McKeesport senior running back Bobbie Boyd streaks down the sideline for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Tigers’ 19-7 win over Penn-Trafford on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Warrior Stadium in Harrison City.

For a year, McKeesport has wondered what might’ve been.

What if the Tigers had won that dramatic double-overtime semifinal game last season against Aliquippa? Would they have followed the Quips’ path as WPIAL and PIAA champions?

Nobody knows.

“It’s something that’s kind of left a bad taste in our mouths,” McKeesport coach Matt Miller said. “We thought we’d had it won a couple of times and came up a little bit short.”

McKeesport missed a field goal on its first overtime possession, lost a fumble in the second OT, and Aliquippa won 27-21.

The teams meet again Friday in the WPIAL playoffs. Same round. Same stadium. No. 1 seed Aliquippa (10-0) faces No. 5 McKeesport (11-1) at 7 p.m. in a WPIAL Class 4A semifinal at Canon-McMillan.

Aliquippa is trying to reach the WPIAL finals for the 15th year in a row, but Miller said his Tigers have grown a little weary of watching everyone else celebrate.

“Hopefully, we can get our chance here sometime soon,” he said.

Last year’s loss reopened old wounds. McKeesport has lost in the playoffs to the eventual WPIAL champion five times in the past eight seasons. On four occasions, the other team also reached the PIAA finals.

“That’s happened to us several times,” Miller said. “Teams that knock us out of the playoffs end up going on to win WPIAL and state championships.”

In many ways, this feels like a true rematch since both teams are similar to last season.

McKeesport has a pair of 1,000-yard rushers in quarterback Jahmil Perryman and running back Bobbie Boyd. The Tigers are coming off a 41-21 win over Armstrong despite 12 fumbles in a rain-soaked quagmire.

The Tigers’ offense averages 35 points per game and its defense allows 7.6.

“We have to control the ball,” Miller said. “We can’t put the ball on the ground. It was really adverse conditions (last week), but we have to win the turnover battle.”

Aliquippa sophomore Tiqwai Hayes has rushed for 1,483 yards and 23 touchdowns, while junior quarterback Quentin Goode has thrown for 1,586 yards and 17 TDs. The Quips are coming off a 41-7 win over Montour.

They average 40.6 points on offense and allow 9.7 points on defense.

“We have to be physical,” Quips coach Mike Warfield said. “We need to maintain our physicality in all phases of the game.”

In last year’s semifinal, Boyd scored twice on a 47-yard run and a 65-yard interception return. Hayes had three rushing touchdowns that covered 1, 25 and 2 yards.

Tied 21-21 after regulation, neither team scored in the first overtime. Aliquippa turned the ball over on downs at the 3, and McKeesport missed a 24-yard field goal.

In the second OT, McKeesport’s possession ended with a lost fumble. Aliquippa won with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Goode to tight end Jayace Williams, now a junior.

“It was back and forth,” Warfield said. “They started off hot and then we got our run.”

It also likely provided a confidence boost for Aliquippa, proving that the small school with a Class A enrollment could compete with the best in Class 4A. McKeesport lost despite holding leads of 14-0 and 21-14.

“Reflecting back on the season after we won the state game, I think that game did give us a boost,” Warfield said. “That gave us some confidence that we could compete on this level.”

Aliquippa and McKeesport were ranked first and second in the WPIAL for much of this season, so another close game or overtime finish wouldn’t be too surprising.

“We are kind of mirror images of the teams we were last year,” Miller said. “They’re big and fast and we’re fast. On paper it looks like a great matchup for sure.”

Tags: Aliquippa, McKeesport

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
d9and10sports.com

Sites, Times Released for PIAA Football Quarterfinals

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – Six teams remain in District 9 and District 10 football as we hit the PIAA quarterfinal round, and on Sunday they learned the sites and times where they will play. Four of the five games will be played on Friday, with the Class 2A quarterfinal game...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

2022 WPIAL 5A football championship breakdown: Pine-Richland vs. Upper St. Clair

Pine-Richland (9-3) Player to watch: Ryan Palmieri. The senior started the season at running back but returned midseason to quarterback, a position he played last season as a 1,000-yard passer. A week ago, he rushed for 241 yards and passed for 77. Since the position switch, the Rams have won eight in a row, including wins over Class 6A finalists North Allegheny and Central Catholic.
UPPER SAINT CLAIR, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Senior duo sparks Bethel Park volleyball team to successful season

Best friends Grace Lejeck and Sophie Puzausky proved to be a dynamic force for the Bethel Park girls volleyball team. Lejeck, a 5-foot-10 senior outside hitter, and Puzausky, a 5-11 senior right-side hitter, were chosen second-team all-WPIAL and first-team all-section. “Sophie and Grace both started since their freshman year. They...
BETHEL PARK, PA
butlerradio.com

High School Football Playoffs tonight/PIAA championships Saturday

–Slippery Rock and Grove City meet for the District 10 Class 3A championship tonight at Slippery Rock University’s Mihalik-Thompson Stadium. Kick-off is 7pm. –Freeport will face Belle Vernon in the WPIAL Class 3A Semifinals tonight. Kick-off is 7pm at Gateway high school. State High School Championships:. –The Seneca Valley...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
The Spun

Pigeons Have Invaded Field At College Football Game Today

The Duke-Pitt football matchup on Saturday has some unwanted visitors on the field. A flock of pigeons has invaded the field at Pittsburgh's Acrisure Stadium. The birds don't seem to care about the ACC matchup going on around them — sitting on the field between plays and flying around during a kickoff.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Butler County fire tears through home overnight

KOPPEL, Pa. — A fire erupted at a home in Koppel, Beaver County, early Sunday. The 911 call came in just after 2 a.m. to a home near the corner of 3rd Avenue and Mount Street. The building appears to have been gutted by the flames. Listen to one...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

SUV hits Pittsburgh nail salon

PITTSBURGH — An SUV slammed into a nail salon in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood Sunday afternoon. The crash left a hole in the front door of New York Nails along Murray Avenue. We're told customers were inside at the time, though no one inside the building was injured.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

1 killed in Parkway North crash

A 34-year-old Wexford man was killed in a Sunday morning crash on the Parkway North in Franklin Park, according to state police and the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. The one-vehicle crash was reported just before 1 a.m. Troopers said a BMW X3 traveling north left the highway, hit a utility pole and rolled over multiple times. Derwin R. Milligan was dead at the scene between the Camp Horne Road exit and the Interstate 79 interchange.
FRANKLIN PARK, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Local resident wins lottery, becomes Pennsylvania's newest millionaire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's going to be a very good Christmas for one local family."We are tremendously excited to join Pa.'s newest millionaire, Kim of Allegheny County, who purchased her $3 million winning scratch-off right here at this Sheetz in Canonsburg," one representative said.The Pennsylvania Lottery presented Kim with her $3 million check.She said she couldn't believe that she won. She even scanned her ticket twice to make sure."I still don't think it's real. I get up every day and do not believe it. I think when I get my money, I'll believe it's real," Kim said with a laugh."I'm going to buy a house, maybe work a little less, and help some other people out," she added.Lottery proceeds benefit Pennsylvania seniors, and they said, since 1972, the lottery has generated almost $34 billion for programs that seniors rely on every day.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
16K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy