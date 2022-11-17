Read full article on original website
Jersey City Planning Board Unanimously Approves Grand Jersey Redevelopment Plan
The Jersey City Planning Board has approved the Grand Jersey Redevelopment Plan, a project which would make changes to the street grid near Liberty State Park. With the support of a unanimous vote (9-0) from the board, the project is now underway, featuring a greenway bikeway alley from Grand Street near the Jersey City Medical Center towards the south end of Liberty State Park.
therealdeal.com
Jersey City single-family home sets sales record
As the year nearly comes to a close, another New Jersey record has just been smashed. 55 Mercer Street sold for $4.4 million, the highest price for a single-family home in Jersey City. The previous record holder was 124 Sussex Street, which sold for $4.15 million. Located on a double...
New Jersey Globe
Newark’s low voter turnout could hurt Baraka’s statewide shot
The inability of Newark Mayor Ras Baraka to turn out voters in the state’s largest city could hamper his pitch to Democratic party leaders that he should be their candidate for governor of New Jersey in 2025. While Baraka won re-election to a third term in May with a...
hudsoncountyview.com
Prosecutor: Jersey City woman charged with hindering Hoboken murder investigation
A Jersey City woman has been charged with hindering a Hoboken murder investigation for providing false information to law enforcement, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Demetria Huggins, 38, of Jersey City, is charged with third-degree hindering apprehension, Suarez said in a statement. She was arrested on Saturday, November 19th...
N.J. town still has a rent freeze. Why are tenants getting hit with rent hikes?
When Rashid received the lease renewal for his apartment in early June, it said the rent would go up by 4%, the maximum allowed by law for his rent controlled apartment in Newark. But when he struck up a conversation with a neighbor, he learned that a rent freeze enacted...
Tenants demand better security after man tries to set Newark complex on fire
Tenant Ed Pittman says there is a lack of security, especially at a back door to the building.
nynmedia.com
Immigrant households disproportionately rent-burdened: Report
In recent months, New Yorkers have focused their attention on a surge of migrants to the city, many of them asylum-seekers from the Caribbean or South America, who have pushed an already near-capacity shelter system to its limits. But now, a major nonprofit has mined and packaged data showing that the city's pre-existing immigrant population was hard-hit by the city's housing crunch well before the current wave of newcomers.
hudsontv.com
WNY To Hold Tuesday Food Drive
The Town of West New York will conduct a food drive on Tuesday, November 22 according to Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez’s office. The event, which is on a first come, first serve basis, will begin at 12-noon. Food will be distributed at the Little League Field, located on 54th Street...
norwoodnews.org
Kingsbridge Heights: Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for Units at 2851 University Avenue (Nov. 30 Deadline)
New York City Department of Housing Preservation & Development (HPD) has announced an affordable housing Lottery for units at 2851 University Avenue in the Kingsbridge Heights section of The Bronx as reported by YIMBY. The lottery is in respect of a 6-story, residential building, designed by Badaly Architects, and developed...
New York YIMBY
Affordable Units Still Available at 308 Linden Boulevard in Flatbush, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 308 Linden Boulevard, a seven-story residential building in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Designed by S&S Architectural Design and developed by David Halberstam under the 308 Linden Boulevard LLC, the structure yields 18 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are four units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $83,349 to $187,330.
MTA survey offers riders the chance to win $100 pre-paid cash gift card
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Looking for some extra cash to help out with your holiday shopping?. The MTA is offering riders the chance to win a $100 pre-paid cash gift card for participating in the agency’s latest customer survey. On Monday, the MTA announced that launch of its Fall...
New Jersey Globe
High turnout gave Maplewood, Millburn and South Orange nearly the same number of votes as Newark
There are still plenty of people around who can remember watching election returns come in from Essex County and seeing the Republican strongholds of Maplewood and Millburn deliver 2-1 pluralities for the GOP ticket. Not too long ago, Maplewood and Millburn had all-Republican township committees. Today, that small corner of...
essexnewsdaily.com
McCartney to serve as West Orange’s next mayor
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The votes are in and West Orange voters overwhelmingly elected Council President Susan McCartney to serve as the town’s first female mayor. Additionally, as of press time, challengers Asmeret Ghebremicael and Susan Scarpa have won the race for the two open seats on the West Orange Township Council, and incumbent Jennifer Tunnicliffe and challenger Robert Ivker have won the race for the two open seats on the West Orange Board of Education.
Tolls on tunnels and bridges between New York and New Jersey going up
Officials say the high rate of inflation, as reflected in the U.S. Consumer Price Index, triggered the increase.
Woman Hindered Apprehension Of Hoboken Murder Suspect: Prosecutor
A 38-year-old Jersey City woman has been charged with hindering the apprehension of a Hoboken murder suspect, while both were ultimately captured at an area hotel, authorities said. Demetria Huggins gave police fake information regarding Deon Williams, who was charged with first-degree murder in the September 2022 death of Christopher...
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery launches for 77 apartments in East Williamsburg
Housing lottery applications are open for 77 newly constructed apartments at 269 Wallabout St. in East Williamsburg. Rents start at $770 a month for a one bedroom. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn $29,760 to $202,515, depending on the size of the household. The stabilized apartments are one, two,...
Bring back virtual learning for N.J. kids, these parents say as they rev up fight for remote option
On a recent Friday morning, Deanna Nye finished making pancakes for her three kids at their Bridgewater home and said it was time to prepare for the school day. The kids — 10-year-old twins Tyler and Bailee and 15-year-old Trevor— gathered their supplies. But, instead of walking out the front door, they convened in their makeshift classroom in the kitchen.
New Yorkers call for change after Colorado club shooting
NEW YORK -- New Yorkers gathered at the historic Stonewall Inn on Sunday to call for change and mourn the loss of lives in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado."We stand up for the lives of people," said Jay W. Walker, co-founder of the nonprofit Gays Against Guns.It was part of a speech that he wishes he didn't have to give, and a speech that the dozens of people gathered outside the historic Stonewall Inn wish they didn't have to hear."We are not going to let these attacks on our community go unanswered. We will stand up....
jerseybites.com
Mix It up With Friends at Jersey Social, in Jersey City
Since the beginning of 2019, the team at Jersey Social, in Jersey City, NJ, has offered elevated gastropub fare for the local population. And since then, the only constant for the spot has been its evolution. From large dinner seatings, to shuttered doors, to outdoor dining, then “back to normal,”...
ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program Deadline to Apply Expanded, Increased Eligibility
An extended timeline and increased eligibility will bring property tax relief to over 1 million homeowners and over 900k renters. The State of New Jersey is extending the application deadline and expanding eligibility for the new ANCHOR property tax relief program.
