Jersey City, NJ

Hudson Reporter

Jersey City Planning Board Unanimously Approves Grand Jersey Redevelopment Plan

The Jersey City Planning Board has approved the Grand Jersey Redevelopment Plan, a project which would make changes to the street grid near Liberty State Park. With the support of a unanimous vote (9-0) from the board, the project is now underway, featuring a greenway bikeway alley from Grand Street near the Jersey City Medical Center towards the south end of Liberty State Park.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
therealdeal.com

Jersey City single-family home sets sales record

As the year nearly comes to a close, another New Jersey record has just been smashed. 55 Mercer Street sold for $4.4 million, the highest price for a single-family home in Jersey City. The previous record holder was 124 Sussex Street, which sold for $4.15 million. Located on a double...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Newark’s low voter turnout could hurt Baraka’s statewide shot

The inability of Newark Mayor Ras Baraka to turn out voters in the state’s largest city could hamper his pitch to Democratic party leaders that he should be their candidate for governor of New Jersey in 2025. While Baraka won re-election to a third term in May with a...
NEWARK, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Prosecutor: Jersey City woman charged with hindering Hoboken murder investigation

A Jersey City woman has been charged with hindering a Hoboken murder investigation for providing false information to law enforcement, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Demetria Huggins, 38, of Jersey City, is charged with third-degree hindering apprehension, Suarez said in a statement. She was arrested on Saturday, November 19th...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
nynmedia.com

Immigrant households disproportionately rent-burdened: Report

In recent months, New Yorkers have focused their attention on a surge of migrants to the city, many of them asylum-seekers from the Caribbean or South America, who have pushed an already near-capacity shelter system to its limits. But now, a major nonprofit has mined and packaged data showing that the city's pre-existing immigrant population was hard-hit by the city's housing crunch well before the current wave of newcomers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hudsontv.com

WNY To Hold Tuesday Food Drive

The Town of West New York will conduct a food drive on Tuesday, November 22 according to Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez’s office. The event, which is on a first come, first serve basis, will begin at 12-noon. Food will be distributed at the Little League Field, located on 54th Street...
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
New York YIMBY

Affordable Units Still Available at 308 Linden Boulevard in Flatbush, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 308 Linden Boulevard, a seven-story residential building in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Designed by S&S Architectural Design and developed by David Halberstam under the 308 Linden Boulevard LLC, the structure yields 18 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are four units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $83,349 to $187,330.
BROOKLYN, NY
essexnewsdaily.com

McCartney to serve as West Orange’s next mayor

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The votes are in and West Orange voters overwhelmingly elected Council President Susan McCartney to serve as the town’s first female mayor. Additionally, as of press time, challengers Asmeret Ghebremicael and Susan Scarpa have won the race for the two open seats on the West Orange Township Council, and incumbent Jennifer Tunnicliffe and challenger Robert Ivker have won the race for the two open seats on the West Orange Board of Education.
Daily Voice

Woman Hindered Apprehension Of Hoboken Murder Suspect: Prosecutor

A 38-year-old Jersey City woman has been charged with hindering the apprehension of a Hoboken murder suspect, while both were ultimately captured at an area hotel, authorities said. Demetria Huggins gave police fake information regarding Deon Williams, who was charged with first-degree murder in the September 2022 death of Christopher...
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

Bring back virtual learning for N.J. kids, these parents say as they rev up fight for remote option

On a recent Friday morning, Deanna Nye finished making pancakes for her three kids at their Bridgewater home and said it was time to prepare for the school day. The kids — 10-year-old twins Tyler and Bailee and 15-year-old Trevor— gathered their supplies. But, instead of walking out the front door, they convened in their makeshift classroom in the kitchen.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
CBS New York

New Yorkers call for change after Colorado club shooting

NEW YORK -- New Yorkers gathered at the historic Stonewall Inn on Sunday to call for change and mourn the loss of lives in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado."We stand up for the lives of people," said Jay W. Walker, co-founder of the nonprofit Gays Against Guns.It was part of a speech that he wishes he didn't have to give, and a speech that the dozens of people gathered outside the historic Stonewall Inn wish they didn't have to hear."We are not going to let these attacks on our community go unanswered. We will stand up....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
jerseybites.com

Mix It up With Friends at Jersey Social, in Jersey City

Since the beginning of 2019, the team at Jersey Social, in Jersey City, NJ, has offered elevated gastropub fare for the local population. And since then, the only constant for the spot has been its evolution. From large dinner seatings, to shuttered doors, to outdoor dining, then “back to normal,”...
JERSEY CITY, NJ

