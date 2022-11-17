Read full article on original website
Indiana Dad spots silent triangle moving overheadRoger MarshWest Lafayette, IN
Delphi Updates: Was Richard Allen Right in Front of Investigators the Whole Time?NikDelphi, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends win streak to 13, beats Purdue in four setsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Delphi Murders: 4 Things You Need to KnowAMY KAPLANDelphi, IN
Delphi Murders Press Conference Reveals Police Arrest SuspectLarry LeaseDelphi, IN
WLFI.com
First Delphi murder hearing Tuesday, judge sets rules for attendees
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A hearing is scheduled in Carroll County at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the case of State of Indiana v. Richard Allen. Special Judge Frances C. Gull has issued a decorum order ahead of the hearing. Allen has been charged with two counts of murder...
Indiana officer arrested for drunk driving, leaving scene of crash
INDIANAPOLIS — An off-duty police officer was arrested for drunk driving and leaving the scene of a crash early Sunday morning. IMPD confirmed the officer was a reserve officer with the Stinesville Police Department, which is located in Monroe County about 15 miles northwest of Bloomington. The crash happened...
wrtv.com
Off-duty Stinesville Police Department reserve officer arrested after crash in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says an off-duty Stinesville Police Department reserve officer has been arrested after a crash early Sunday morning. The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Southport Road and State Road 37. The officer was in a marked patrol vehicle...
Lafayette police investigate woman burned to death
Lafayette Police are investigating the death of a Lafayette woman was who found on fire near Murdock Park in October. Julie Meyers, 60, left the Lafayette Drury Inn and Suites about 2 a.m. on Oct. 30, according to a Facebook post made by Meyers' daughter Crystal Morris. LPD responded to a call to assist a woman on fire near the corner of North 18th and Ferry streets about 7:30 a.m. From there, she was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to an LPD press release.
WISH-TV
Judge orders Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen to court
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The judge has ordered Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 Delphi murders of two teen girls, to appear in person in the courtroom on Tuesday. I-Team 8 expects to get at least a partial glimpse into the Delphi murders investigation if the judge releases the probable cause to the public after a Tuesday court hearing.
1 dead, 3 hurt after separate Boone County crashes Sunday
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been changed to correctly reflect the location of the second crash. BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person died and more were injured in two separate crashes that occurred within an hour of each other Sunday. SR 32 and 700 W Authorities were […]
WLFI.com
Mystery surrounds Lafayette woman found burning alive
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Investigators are looking into how a 60-year-old woman caught fire in the early morning hours of Oct. 30 near Murdock Park. Lafayette Fire Department Investigator Todd Trent says a passerby dumped water from water bottles to extinguish the fire engulfing Julie Myers. Myers was airlifted...
Man killed trying to steal already stolen car: Indiana police
Police now claim the shooting suspect showed up to the gas station driving a car that was reported stolen back in August.
wrtv.com
Man found dead in vehicle early Sunday morning in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for information after a man was found dead in a vehicle early Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 1900 block of N. Harding Street and found the victim in the vehicle, which was parked along the roadway. Sergeant Genae Cook...
Indiana officer shoots student in classroom after weapon discharges accidentally
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A student was injured in a classroom after a sheriff’s deputy’s firearm accidentally discharged during a demonstration of law enforcement techniques. According to a post by the South Vermillion Community School Corporation, the incident occurred Thursday morning during a drill. Superintendent of South Vermillion Schools, Dave Chapman, said the situation […]
Indiana woman dies after being found on fire
The Lafayette Police Department is investigating after a woman died from fire-related injuries.
1 critically injured in shooting on near east side
EDITOR’S NOTE: An IMPD Sgt. falsely said the victim was dead. A correction has been issued saying the victim is still in critical condition. INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in critical condition after being shot Saturday evening on the near east side of Indianapolis. Indianapolis Metro police officers were called around 6:55 p.m. to the […]
WLFI.com
New Carroll County jail plans to finalize in December
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Building plans for a new Carroll County jail should be finalized in December and construction could start as soon as spring of 2023. BW Construction owner Dustin Frye said they are currently working on pricing the jail. They will have a final estimate on Dec. 15 after receiving bids from subcontractors.
Carroll County prepares for hearing into Delphi murders case
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — Carroll County officials are meeting this week to determine how to handle the anticipated rush of media and onlookers who will throng to the county courthouse in downtown Delphi next Tuesday for the first public hearing into the case of the man accused of killing two girls near the Monon High […]
Teens arrested in armed robberies of food delivery drivers on NE side
Two teenage boys have been arrested in connection with two armed robberies of food delivery drivers on the city's northeast side.
‘Where was my money?’: Court documents detail deadly shooting over $500
An Indianapolis man faces murder charges after police say he shot and killed his ex-girlfriend over $500 that she was supposed to hold for him to buy plates for his new vehicle.
Student faces felony charges for making bomb threat
A student faces felony charges after police say he sent the elementary school a bomb threat.
Police: Indy man arrested for murder of man who tried to steal his car
With surveillance cameras rolling at the Marathon gas station, police believe an attempted car theft turned deadly.
wrtv.com
Delphi murder suspect granted defense attorney by court
DELPHI — Richard Allen, the suspect currently jailed and accused of murdering Delphi teens Libby German and Abby Williams has been appointed an attorney. According to court records, Bradley Rozzi of Hillis, Hillis, Rozzi and Dean is the lead attorney on the case. Andrew Joseph Baldwin, with Baldwin Perry...
