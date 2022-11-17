Read full article on original website
As Pelosi passes the torch, McCarthy struggles with GOP support
In theory, a typical political observer might expect to see a divided, acrimonious House Democratic conference at each other’s throats, while the House Republican conference links arms in celebration. After all, the latter just achieved its goal — the GOP flipped the chamber in the midterm elections — while the former just lost its grip on power.
Michael Cohen says Ivanka Trump's self-exile from politics may be because she was the FBI's mole at Mar-a-Lago
Cohen told MSNBC's Katie Phang he thought Jared and Ivanka "potentially were the moles in terms of the Mar-a-Lago documents and so on."
Adam Schiff slams Kevin McCarthy after he promises to remove 3 prominent Dems from their committees: 'He will do whatever Marjorie Taylor Greene wants him to do'
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is running for House Speaker. He's promised to reinstate MTG to committees and remove some Dems from theirs.
Famed Oscar-Winning Actor Says Trump is "Only" Person Who Can "Rebuild" "Our Land"
Famed actor Jon Voight says that former President Donald Trump is the “only” person “who is able ‘to rebuild our soil and our land,’” according to the Daily Mail. The 83-year-old Voight said in a video released last weekend,
Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
Faced with a Congress that would not endorse his expansive regulatory agenda, President Obama famously remarked, “I’ve got a pen and I’ve got a phone.” Almost 10 years later, governing by executive fiat continues. The latest round of policymaking by pen and phone came when President...
What former CIA director noticed about Trump's response to DOJ investigation
Former CIA director Leon Panetta discusses former President Trump's reaction to the Department of Justice naming a special counsel to oversee the criminal investigations of former President Donald Trump.
Kanye West Announces He's Running For President Against Donald Trump, Two Years After His Disastrous First Attempt In 2020
Kanye West announced he will be running for President in 2024 and will go against his ex-BFF Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, a video was released of Kanye hanging out with far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. A cameraman follows the two as they enter a parking lot. Kanye told the photographer that he was working on the campaign with Milo. “Is that an announcement,” Kanye said. Kanye added, “I guess it is.” The two then laughed hysterically while walking through the front doors. Milo told Kanye, “Thanks, I accept.” Later, the cameraman asked Kanye, “So are you running?” to...
Omar fires back after McCarthy vows to remove her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) fired back at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) after he vowed to remove Omar from her committee posts if elected Speaker. “From the moment I was elected, the Republican Party has made it their mission to use fear, xenophobia, Islamophobia and racism to target me on the House Floor and […]
Alleged leak of SCOTUS decision ‘extremely harmful to American politics’
There was a lot of controversy after the early leak of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. But a major new report from the New York Times alleges that that was not the only major decision to be leaked ahead of time: A former longtime member of the anti-abortion movement claims that he was told about the outcome of the Supreme Court’s ruling in 2014’s Burwell v. Hobby Lobby weeks before it was announced and that he used that information to prepare a PR push. Former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade and Senior Editor and legal correspondent at Slate Dahlia Lithwick join Sam Stein to analyze the blowback of this revelation and the consequences of confidential information leaking from the Supreme Court. “In addition to transparency, in addition to meaningful reform about disclosures, the most important thing is that the justices take seriously that when they look like they're in the tank for people with vested income interest in cases, that undermines public confidence in the institution as a whole,” says Lithwick.Nov. 20, 2022.
"I was embarrassed for him"
Here's what former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham told MSNBC's Alex Witt about his 2024 announcement.Nov. 20, 2022.
Legal Analysts Discuss Special Counsel Appointment for Trump Investigation
Former President Trump says he’s “not going to partake” in the recently announced special counsel investigation. Legal analysts Paul Butler and Glenn Kirschner dig into what the attorney general’s special counsel appointment means for the Trump investigations.Nov. 19, 2022.
NAACP head calls for advertisers to break with Twitter after Trump decision
NAACP President Derrick Johnson over the weekend called on advertisers to suspend their business deals with Twitter after the company's CEO, Elon Musk, announced that former President Donald Trump can return to the platform. Musk, who bought Twitter last month, reversed a decision made by the company days after the...
Former Pence Aide: “He Might as Well Just Say ‘I’m Running’” in 2024
Mike Pence has all but said he plans to run for president in 2024. When asked by multiple reporters this week whether he would support Donald Trump next cycle, Pence says he believes there will be “better options.” The former Vice President’s senior adviser Olivia Troye joined “Velshi” to discuss her old boss’ political prospects: “He might as well just say ‘I’m running.’” Nov. 19, 2022.
Trump deflects as Garland names new special counsel
Former President Trump is blaming anyone but himself as a special counsel takes over dual investigations into Trump’s actions. MSNBC Contributor Jill Wine-Banks and Isaac Arnsdorf, National Political Reporter for the Washington Post joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the future of the DOJ’s Trump probes. Nov. 20, 2022.
Midterm Elections Round-Up, 11.21.22
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country. * In a victory for voting rights advocates, a state judge ruled late last week that Georgia law allows Saturday voting before the U.S. Senate runoff election. Republican state officials soon after announced plans to appeal the ruling. *...
