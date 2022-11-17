ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MSNBC

As Pelosi passes the torch, McCarthy struggles with GOP support

In theory, a typical political observer might expect to see a divided, acrimonious House Democratic conference at each other’s throats, while the House Republican conference links arms in celebration. After all, the latter just achieved its goal — the GOP flipped the chamber in the midterm elections — while the former just lost its grip on power.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RadarOnline

Kanye West Announces He's Running For President Against Donald Trump, Two Years After His Disastrous First Attempt In 2020

Kanye West announced he will be running for President in 2024 and will go against his ex-BFF Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, a video was released of Kanye hanging out with far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. A cameraman follows the two as they enter a parking lot. Kanye told the photographer that he was working on the campaign with Milo. “Is that an announcement,” Kanye said. Kanye added, “I guess it is.” The two then laughed hysterically while walking through the front doors. Milo told Kanye, “Thanks, I accept.” Later, the cameraman asked Kanye, “So are you running?” to...
MSNBC

Alleged leak of SCOTUS decision ‘extremely harmful to American politics’

There was a lot of controversy after the early leak of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. But a major new report from the New York Times alleges that that was not the only major decision to be leaked ahead of time: A former longtime member of the anti-abortion movement claims that he was told about the outcome of the Supreme Court’s ruling in 2014’s Burwell v. Hobby Lobby weeks before it was announced and that he used that information to prepare a PR push. Former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade and Senior Editor and legal correspondent at Slate Dahlia Lithwick join Sam Stein to analyze the blowback of this revelation and the consequences of confidential information leaking from the Supreme Court. “In addition to transparency, in addition to meaningful reform about disclosures, the most important thing is that the justices take seriously that when they look like they're in the tank for people with vested income interest in cases, that undermines public confidence in the institution as a whole,” says Lithwick.Nov. 20, 2022.
MSNBC

"I was embarrassed for him"

Here's what former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham told MSNBC's Alex Witt about his 2024 announcement.Nov. 20, 2022.
MSNBC

Legal Analysts Discuss Special Counsel Appointment for Trump Investigation

Former President Trump says he’s “not going to partake” in the recently announced special counsel investigation. Legal analysts Paul Butler and Glenn Kirschner dig into what the attorney general’s special counsel appointment means for the Trump investigations.Nov. 19, 2022.
MSNBC

NAACP head calls for advertisers to break with Twitter after Trump decision

NAACP President Derrick Johnson over the weekend called on advertisers to suspend their business deals with Twitter after the company's CEO, Elon Musk, announced that former President Donald Trump can return to the platform. Musk, who bought Twitter last month, reversed a decision made by the company days after the...
MSNBC

Former Pence Aide: “He Might as Well Just Say ‘I’m Running’” in 2024

Mike Pence has all but said he plans to run for president in 2024. When asked by multiple reporters this week whether he would support Donald Trump next cycle, Pence says he believes there will be “better options.” The former Vice President’s senior adviser Olivia Troye joined “Velshi” to discuss her old boss’ political prospects: “He might as well just say ‘I’m running.’” Nov. 19, 2022.
MSNBC

Trump deflects as Garland names new special counsel

Former President Trump is blaming anyone but himself as a special counsel takes over dual investigations into Trump’s actions. MSNBC Contributor Jill Wine-Banks and Isaac Arnsdorf, National Political Reporter for the Washington Post joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the future of the DOJ’s Trump probes. Nov. 20, 2022.
WASHINGTON STATE
MSNBC

Midterm Elections Round-Up, 11.21.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country. * In a victory for voting rights advocates, a state judge ruled late last week that Georgia law allows Saturday voting before the U.S. Senate runoff election. Republican state officials soon after announced plans to appeal the ruling. *...
GEORGIA STATE

