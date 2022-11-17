After undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in late September, Byron Buxton told reporters (including Michael Rand of the Minneapolis Star Tribune) that he has now been cleared to run. The Twins outfielder won’t be entirely sure of his status until he starts running and can properly test his knee strength, but “I’m on a good plan to be prepared for Spring Training. For me it’s all about following and sticking to that plan, not trying to overdo it.”

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO