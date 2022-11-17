Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Will Give $1,200 To Residents Satisfying This ConditionC. HeslopCalifornia State
New guaranteed income program provides $21,600 for San Francisco low-income transgender residentsBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Golden State Warriors Sued for Peddling FTX Crypto PlatformAron SolomonStanford, CA
Meals on Wheels Kicks off Subaru Share the Love EventZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
San Francisco Giants Discussing Contract With Star PitcherOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Related
Several teams pursuing Cody Bellinger after Dodgers decision
Despite being non-tendered by the Dodgers on Friday, Cody Bellinger has had no shortage of potential suitors, reports Jim Bowden of CBS Sports HQ. Bowden adds that Bellinger had calls from at least five teams “within an hour of him being non-tendered” and that “several more have called since.”
Giants, Rangers among teams interested in Mitch Haniger
Though a high ankle sprain and a two-week stint on the COVID-related injured list limited Mitch Haniger to only 58 games last season, the outfielder is drawing a lot of attention on the free agent market. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Giants and Rangers are two of the clubs looking at the former All-Star.
Three-time All-Star Jose Abreu reportedly a 'top priority' for NL West team
The Padres have been in contact with Jose Abreu and his representatives, and San Diego consider Abreu to be “a top priority” this offseason, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. With Josh Bell, Wil Myers and Brandon Drury all now free agents, the Padres have a vacancy at first base, making Abreu a logical target for the win-now team.
Twins' Byron Buxton cleared to run after knee surgery
After undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in late September, Byron Buxton told reporters (including Michael Rand of the Minneapolis Star Tribune) that he has now been cleared to run. The Twins outfielder won’t be entirely sure of his status until he starts running and can properly test his knee strength, but “I’m on a good plan to be prepared for Spring Training. For me it’s all about following and sticking to that plan, not trying to overdo it.”
Yankees have shown interest in Jacob deGrom, Kodai Senga
The vast majority of Yankee fans are fixated on the team’s quest to re-sign reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge, but the Yankees are also looking into potential pitching upgrades. Andy Martino of SNY reports the Yankees recently requested Jacob deGrom’s medical records, and MLB.com’s Jon Morosi tweets that they’ve been in touch with NPB ace Kodai Senga’s representatives.
Offseason outlook: San Francisco Giants
The Giants have been conservative with their spending during the Farhan Zaidi era, which has led to inconsistent results. Their 107-win campaign in 2021 was excellent, but they followed that up with a .500 season in 2022. All signs point to this being the offseason that the wallet opens, with many possible routes to take, one of which leads to Bay Area native Aaron Judge.
Tigers receiving trade interest in wealth of relievers
The Tigers have lots of uncertainty with their lineup and rotation, but they still have some interesting hurlers in their bullpen. That’s leading to a great deal of interest on the trade market, with Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic noting that the bull market for relievers so far this offseason has only added to the interest.
Mets interested in SP Jameson Taillon
The Mets have already been linked to several available starters early in the offseason, and The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports that Jameson Taillon is one of the names the club has been in touch with during its ongoing pitching search. Taillon (who just turned 31 on November 18) is a free agent for the first time in his career, and he ranks 14th on MLBTR’s list of the winter’s top 50 free agents.
Offseason outlook: Philadelphia Phillies
The Phillies nearly pulled a rabbit out of their hat, going from a disappointing start and early-June managerial change to a storybook finish and a surprise World Series run that ultimately came up just short. With an 11-year playoff drought now ended and a 2022 World Series berth in their back pockets, they’ll aim at improving the club and finishing the job in 2023.
Latest news on Orioles’ off-season plans
As Baltimore enters the off-season on the heels of their best season since 2016, the areas they’ll be looking to upgrade in are becoming clearer. Roch Kubatko of MASN writes that Baltimore is already active in the starting pitching market, while left-handed hitting is their focus on the offensive side of things.
MLB Trade Rumors
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
957K+
Views
ABOUT
MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/
Comments / 0