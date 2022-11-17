Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles AirportStephanie LeguichardWashington, DC
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Texas politicians work to prevent illegal immigrants from voting in U.S. electionsT. WareTexas State
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
SB Nation
Stephen Curry’s fadeaway 3 was so amazing it almost made a Rockets coach faint
The Golden State Warriors had not won a road game all season when they traveled to Houston to take on the rebuilding Rockets on Sunday night. The Warriors’ 0-8 mark away from the Chase Center was one of the biggest reasons the defending champs had stumbled out of the gates to begin the new season, and it looked like the trend might continue after the Rockets blasted Golden State in the second quarter to take a halftime lead.
NBC Sports
What we learned as Steph, Klay combine for 44 in win over Knicks
SAN FRANCISCO – If only the Warriors could arrange to schedule every game in the comfortable confines of Chase Center. They posted their second consecutive home runaway Friday night, a 111-101 dissecting of the Knicks, who came into the Bay Area off back-to-back road victories. The win pushed Golden...
NBC Sports
Steph's dagger sparks great sideline reaction from Rockets coach
When playing against Steph Curry and the Warriors, it's best to expect the unexpected. Houston Rockets assistant coach John Lucas didn't get the memo Sunday as his squad fell to Golden State 127-120 at Toyota Center, and that was made evident by his shell-shocked reaction to Curry's dagger three in the game's fourth quarter.
NBC Sports
Steph shocked self with dagger shot, 'night night' celebration
Sometimes Steph Curry surprises himself with the shots he makes on the court. To help seal the Warriors' 127-120 win over the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on Sunday night, Curry, falling backward, threw up an off-balance 3-pointer to give Golden State a 126-117 lead over Houston with 34 seconds remaining. He followed the dagger shot with his liveliest "night night" celebration to date.
NBC Sports
Klay: Trip to Fraser's Mexico home in 2020 'changed my life'
The waters of the San Francisco Bay. His loyal bulldog, Rocco. A basketball in his hands. It doesn’t take much to make Warriors star Klay Thompson happy, and that laid-back mindset is one Dub Nation has come to know and love. But it wasn’t until the summer of 2020,...
NBC Sports
NBA coach states Wiseman 'in over his head' at center for Dubs
Programming note: Watch Wiseman and the Santa Cruz Warriors play the South Bay Lakers at 7 tonight on NBC Sports Bay Area and streaming on the MyTeams app or NBC Sports app. As James Wiseman spends time working on his game in the G League, one rival Western Conference coach isn’t sure if the former No. 2 overall draft pick has what it takes to play center for the defending NBA champion Warriors.
Sun hire Stephanie White as next head coach
The Connecticut Sun officially announced Stephanie White as their new head coach Monday. White — who most recently coached at
NBC Sports
Steph seals first road win with wild shot, 'night night' gesture
The Warriors finally got a win on the road, and it wouldn’t have been complete without Steph Curry telling the Houston Rockets goodnight. Near the end of Golden State’s 127-120 win over the Rockets on Sunday night at Toyota Center, the reigning NBA Finals MVP pulled out the “night night” gesture he made world-famous during Golden State’s 2022 playoff run after sinking a game-sealing three.
NBC Sports
Reddish blames guarding ‘non-stop moving’ Steph for injury
The aftermath of defending Steph Curry appears to have taken a toll on New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish. Reddish, 23, exited the third quarter of the Warriors’ 111-101 win over the Knicks on Friday night at Chase Center and was listed as out two days later (sore right groin) for New York’s game against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.
NBC Sports
Wild stat shows gravity of Steph's impact on the floor
It's no secret that when Steph Curry is on the court for the Warriors, the team is better. That much was clear in Golden State's 127-120 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night, where yet another dagger three from Curry helped seal the Warriors' first road win of the 2022-23 NBA season.
NBC Sports
3 observations after Sixers lose Maxey to injury, pull off plucky win
The Sixers lost Tyrese Maxey to injury but beat the Bucks on Friday night to move above .500 (8-7) for the first time this season. After posting 24 points on 9-for-12 shooting and five assists, Maxey was ruled out at halftime with a left foot injury, per a Sixers official. (More on Maxey below.)
Anthony Black helps No. 9 Arkansas cruise past Louisville
Freshman Anthony Black scored 26 points and Ricky Council IV added 15 as No. 9 Arkansas cruised to an 80-54
NBC Sports
Steph on wrong side of history after 50-point game vs. Suns
Steph Curry's 50-point game in the Warriors' 130-119 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday at Footprint Center was historic in many ways. However, Curry found himself on the wrong side of history as his minus-14 plus/minus rating is the worst by any player that has scored 50 or more points since the 2009-10 NBA season.
NBC Sports
C's make franchise history in first quarter vs. Pelicans
The Boston Celtics' offense picked up where it left off in Friday night's game vs. the New Orleans Pelicans. New Orleans had no answer for Boston's shooting from beyond the arc. The C's went 10-for-16 from deep in the first 12 minutes, tying the franchise's record for most made 3-pointers in a quarter. The 10 3s also tied for the most by any team in a quarter this season.
Commanders’ John Ridgeway Body Slams Texans’ Dameon Pierce in Game
The Washington rookie employed a WWE move to bring down the Houston ballcarrier.
NBC Sports
How Colts new head coach helped Kelce turn into an all-time great
Just over a decade ago, Jason Kelce was fresh off of his rookie season and clearly had a promising future in the NFL, but there were some areas that needed improvement. And Jeff Saturday was just the guy to help. Saturday spent years as the stalwart center in the middle...
NBC Sports
Steph, Klay, Dray to sit vs. Pelicans; Loon, Wiggs questionable
The Warriors accomplished something on Sunday night that they hadn't done all season: Win their first road game. It came at the expense of the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center, and now they must try to win their second road game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday without the heart of their core.
NBC Sports
Commanders will activate Chase Young
Defensive end Chase Young‘s long absence from the Commanders’ active roster is set to come to an end. Commanders head coach Ron Rivera told reporters on Monday that the team will activate Young from the physically unable to perform list. Young has been practicing for the last few weeks and the window to activate him was closing this week.
NBC Sports
The Bills have made it to the team facility
Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, all Bills players have made it to the team facility. Next, they’ll go to the airport for a 4:00 p.m. ET flight to Detroit. A massive snowstorm prompted the league to move the Browns-Bills game from Buffalo to Detroit. The Bills play the Lions in Detroit on Thanksgiving.
NBC Sports
Watch vintage Klay Thompson show up, drop 20 in first quarter
Klay Thompson has not been close to his vintage self this season, and more concerning he has not even been the guy he was last playoffs. He’s pushed back on the criticism of him, saying that he deserves more time coming off missing two seasons with a torn ACL and then torn Achilles.
Comments / 0