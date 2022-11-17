Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Saints' Andrus Peat: Ready to go Sunday
Peat (triceps) is active Sunday against the Rams. Peat was able to log a limited practice Friday after logging DNPs earlier in the week and missing Week 10's loss to the Steelers. The return of the Saints' starting left guard is certainly good news for New Orleans.
Bears await word on Fields' availability against Jets
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have treated quarterback Justin Fields like another running back within their offense by letting him carry the ball repeatedly, at the risk of injury. Now Fields is nursing a left shoulder injury and the Bears face the possibility of using backup Trevor Siemian as a starter for the first time. “We’ll see where he is on Wednesday,” coach Matt Eberflus said of Fields on Monday at Halas Hall. “So, we’ve got time, we’ll see where it is and go from there.” Eberflus wouldn’t reveal the nature of the injury or severity after Fields had a postgame X-ray.
CBS Sports
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Sustains knee injury Sunday
Robinson won't return Sunday's game against the Lions due to a knee injury, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Robinson recorded a six-yard reception and was pushed out of bounds. He remained on the ground, though, before trainers helped him to the locker room, as he was unable to put any weight on his right leg. Robinson thus will finish Week 11 action with nine catches (on 13 targets) for 100 yards and one carry for four yards. The Giants have a quick turnaround for a Thanksgiving matchup at Dallas, so he could be in danger of missing time if the injury is at all serious.
CBS Sports
Mike Thomas: Waived by Bengals
Thomas was waived by the Bengals on Monday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Thomas being removed from the roster may suggest that fellow wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is close to returning from his hip injury. Cincinnati gave Thomas opportunities on the outside while Chase and Tee Higgins missed time due to injuries this season, but the 28-year-old wide receiver failed to capitalize, catching just two of 10 targets for 38 yards.
CBS Sports
Jets' Tyler Conklin: Two catches in road loss
Conklin caught two of three targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 10-3 loss to the Patriots. Quarterback Zach Wilson threw for just 77 yards, so Conklin was far from the only Jets skill position player to put forth an underwhelming performance in this one. The 27-year-old tight end has 35 catches for 331 yards through 10 games with the Jets. In Week 12, he'll face a Bears team that held Conklin to his two lowest yardage totals of the season (seven and six) when he was with the Vikings last year.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Colt McCoy: Looks poised for Week 11 start
McCoy appears on track to make a second consecutive start Monday against the 49ers in Mexico City with Kyler Murray (hamstring) listed as questionable but not expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports further supports Rapoport's report, noting that McCoy will "definitively" start...
CBS Sports
Bears' Darrynton Evans: Moves up to active roster
Evans was elevated to the Bears' active roster Saturday. Evans got the call-up in early October when David Montgomery was sidelined, but Saturday's designation will likely help provide depth at running back with Khalil Herbert (hip) on injured reserve. Trestan Ebner figures to be the team's No. 2 back on paper, although it's possible Evans sees more offensive work if the team chooses to take a committee approach with the backup spot.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Loses work after fumble
Gordon rushed the ball eight times for 31 yards in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Raiders. He added five receptions for 39 yards. Gordon narrowly led the Denver backfield in the first half, tallying five carries for 26 yards. However, he fumbled by the goal line late in the second quarter. While the Broncos were able to recover, the miscue led to a missed field-goal attempt rather than a potential touchdown. Gordon has also struggled to hold onto the ball this season, fumbling five times in 10 games. As a result, he was effectively benched in the second half but was forced into change-of-pace duties with Chase Edmonds (ankle) sidelined. If Edmonds is able to return for Week 12, it's possible that Gordon slips further down the depth chart.
Analyzing Cowboys vs. Vikings from the All-22 view
The Cowboys had a lot to celebrate in their 40-3 victory over the Vikings, but what led to this success? Bryan Broaddus looked through the All-22 view of the game to give his thoughts on how the Cowboys steamrolled the Vikes.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Will Barton: Held scoreless Friday
Barton supplied zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in eight minutes during Friday's 107-106 overtime win over the Heat. Barton hit a new low in this one, contributing only a rebound and playing just eight minutes, marking the first time he didn't reach double-digit minutes on the year. At his point, Barton may be a drop candidate in some fantasy formats, though things could change if he's dealt or injuries surface for the Wizards.
CBS Sports
Bears' Justin Fields: Hurts shoulder late in loss
Fields completed 14 of 21 passes for 153 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Falcons. He added 85 yards and a touchdown on 18 rushing attempts. Per Adam Jahns of The Athletic, Fields was favoring his left (non-throwing) shoulder after the game and was taken to the locker room for further evaluation.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Nick Muse: Signs with active roster
Muse signed a contract with the Vikings on Saturday. The Vikings needed a third tight end and did have an empty roster spot. Muse has been active for the three games this season, but he's played a total of two offensive snaps and 20 total during that stretch.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Jaylen Warren: Exits Sunday's game
Warren was forced out of Sunday's game against the Bengals with a hamstring injury, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports. Before his exit, Warren had caught one pass for nine yards. In his absence, Benny Snell is available to log complementary snaps behind top back Najee Harris.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Set new season high in scoring
Gordon produced a season-high 24 points (8-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT) to go with six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 36 minutes in Friday's 99-91 loss to the Pacers. Gordon led the way for the Rockets offensively on a night that Kevin Porter (back) was...
CBS Sports
Ravens' David Ojabo: Sitting out Sunday
Ojabo (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Panthers, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Ojabo will have to wait at least one more week to make his NFL debut. Although the rookie linebacker is considered healthy, head coach John Harbaugh would like to continue ramping up his activity level in practice before he debuts.
CBS Sports
Giants' Lawrence Cager: Elevated to active roster
The Giants elevated Cager from their practice squad Saturday for Sunday's matchup against the Lions. Cager will be active for a third straight game. The undrafted tight end caught both of his targets for nine yards and a touchdown across 44 offensive snaps in Week 10. It appears Cager has jumped ahead of Chris Myarick and Tanner Hudson on the depth chart during Daniel Bellinger's (eye) absence, but his fantasy potential is likely still dependent on finding the end zone.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Drops 20 points Friday
Thompson produced 20 points (8-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Friday's 111-101 win over New York. Thompson scored at least 20 points for just the second time this season, highlighting just what a struggle it has been thus far. Outside the top 200 in standard leagues, a case can be made outlining the stance that he could be viewed as a streaming option only. However, given the proven track record, managers should continue to hold, at least for another few weeks, to see if he can build off what was an encouraging performance Friday.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Skyy Moore: Takes advantage of injuries
Moore caught five of six targets for 63 yards in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Chargers. The Chiefs entered Week 11 already down JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) and Mecole Hardman (abdomen), and they lost Kadarius Toney (hamstring) before halftime Sunday. The team's injury misfortune opened up an opportunity for Moore to put his skills on display. The rookie wideout did just that, setting new career highs in receptions (five) and receiving yards (63). It is currently unclear if Kansas City's receiver room will get any healthier next week, so the 22-year-old could find himself starting opposite Marquez Valdes-Scantling against the Rams next Sunday. If that scenario were to unfold, Moore could be a sneaky play in Week 12, especially if shutdown corner Jalen Ramsey is tasked with covering the more-proven MVS.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Will play Sunday vs. Spurs
Davis (back) will be available for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports. Davis hasn't missed a game since Oct. 28, so there's little reason to believe his status is in any jeopardy, despite the fact that the Lakers continue to list him on the injury report in advance of every game. Davis is coming off a pair of monster performances in the Lakers' last two games, including a 38-point, 16-rebound, two-assist, four-block effort Friday night against Detroit.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Caleb Huntley: Buried on depth chart
Huntley tallied one rush for four yards and caught his only target for two yards during Sunday's 27-24 win against Chicago. Huntley was on the field for consecutive plays in the first quarter and saw two touches for six yards during that stretch, but he remained on the sideline the rest of the way as Cordarrelle Patterson (27) and Tyler Allgeier (30) dominated the backfield work. As long as Patterson and Allgeier are healthy, Huntley will likely remain irrelevant in standard fantasy leagues.
Comments / 0