ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

Prosecutor: 1 person injured in Fair Lawn home invasion

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1290my_0jEpmxoa00

One person was hurt in a home invasion incident in a Bergen County town, according to the county prosecutor.

Residents tell News 12 New Jersey that the intruders were dressed up like law enforcement officers. But this has not been verified by the authorities.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office says that Fair Lawn police were called to a home on 28th Street just after 9 a.m. Thursday for reports of a home invasion. They say that three people were in the home at the time and that one person suffered minor injuries.

News 12 has been told that the people inside the home at the time of the invasion were renters.

The homeowners tell News 12 that they are concerned by what happened.

Neighbors say that police canvassed the area following the incident and asked them to provide any home surveillance video that they might have.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Chester teen missing since early November

A Chester teen has been missing since early November, and police are asking for the public’s help in finding him. Police say Jose Molina-Guevara, 17, ran away from his home in Whispering Hills between midnight and 1 a.m. on Nov. 9. He is described as a Hispanic male, medium...
CHESTER, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

More shots fired in Newburgh

NEWBURGH – Tuesday saw another night of gunfire in the City of Newburgh. Shots rang out in the area of 141 Chambers Street at around 10 p.m. Police responded and found shell casings but no perpetrator. The investigation is continuing.
NEWBURGH, NY
News 12

2 people escape raging flames in Warwick

Two people in Warwick were able to escape after their home was fully engulfed in flames. Warwick firefighters, along with other nearby companies, including from New Jersey, responded to the call around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. Officials say they faced challenges fighting the fire. The wind was the main problem, but...
WARWICK, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Bullets continue to fly in Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE – City Police in Poughkeepsie are investigating the three latest incidents of shots being fired. Police responded to a report of “shots fired” on Sunday morning in the area of 83 Lent Street. No victims were located. Multiple shell casings were recovered at the scene and officers discovered that a house at 156 Winnikee had been struck by bullets. Several vehicles were also struck by bullets.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
wrrv.com

New York Man Accused Of Shooting Boy, Killing Hudson Valley Dad

After nearly two months a Hudson Valley man was arrested for allegedly shooting a 5-year-old boy on his bike and murdering a father. He was found out of state. On Tuesday, City of Newburgh Police Commissioner José A. Gomérez announced an arrest was made in North Caroline following a murder in Newburgh, New York.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Good old fashioned police work led to arrest of Newburgh murder suspect

NEWBURGH – Collaboration between the police and community helped track down Newburgh murder suspect Lamont Williams in North Carolina, Police Commissioner Jose Gomerez said on Tuesday. That, coupled with teamwork, led law enforcement to a mobile home where they found Williams hiding in a closet, he said. Williams is...
NEWBURGH, NY
BronxVoice

Family, Friends Remember Man Fatally Shot by Cops

BRONX - A popular young man died a short distance from his childhood home after police intervened in a violent dispute between two men in Norwood. According to NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig, the dispute began inside a bodega located at 330 East Gun Hill Road, at 11:30 a.m. on, November 3, when members of the Queens Warrants Squad were in an unmarked police vehicle, in the area on an unrelated matter.
BRONX, NY
News 12

News 12

121K+
Followers
41K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy