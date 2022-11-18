Prosecutor: 1 person injured in Fair Lawn home invasion

One person was hurt in a home invasion incident in a Bergen County town, according to the county prosecutor.

Residents tell News 12 New Jersey that the intruders were dressed up like law enforcement officers. But this has not been verified by the authorities.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office says that Fair Lawn police were called to a home on 28th Street just after 9 a.m. Thursday for reports of a home invasion. They say that three people were in the home at the time and that one person suffered minor injuries.

News 12 has been told that the people inside the home at the time of the invasion were renters.

The homeowners tell News 12 that they are concerned by what happened.

Neighbors say that police canvassed the area following the incident and asked them to provide any home surveillance video that they might have.