UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones' 'bizarre' last words to 3 murdered football players revealed
University of Virginia accused gunman's "bizarre" last words to three football players killed returning from a field trip were repeated by another student who witnessed the bloodshed.
Jay Leno reveals burns from fire, released from hospital
Jay Leno was released from the Grossman Burn Center Monday after suffering third-degree burns to his face following a fire in his Burbank garage one week ago.
Idaho murder victim's sister says she called man 7 times night of slayings: Report
The sister of Kaylee Goncalvez, one of the four University of Idaho homicide victims, says she called a man named Jack six times before she was killed.
Which Country Has Won the Most World Cups?
One of the most prestigious trophies in all of sports will be up for grabs in Qatar this year. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is on the horizon and soon, 32 teams from around the globe will be competing for the chance to lift the infamous trophy in December. Let’s...
The Qatar World Cup Exposes Soccer’s Shame
For more about the 2022 World Cup, sign up here for The Great Game, a newsletter about how soccer explains the world. Qatar hosting the soccer World Cup is like Donald Trump becoming president of the United States. It should not have happened, but the very fact that it has only exposes how bad things have become. Once this famous old tournament kicks off in Doha tomorrow, the fact that it did can never be unwound: Qatar will forever have been the host of the 22nd FIFA World Cup, the greatest absurdity in the history of the sport.
Where To Watch Qatar v Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream
Qatar and Ecuador kick off the FIFA World Cup 2022 and here you can find when the game kicks off and where you can watch it.
Ecuador Fan In Qatar Hit With Angry Response After Making Money Taunt About VAR Call
An Ecuador supporter at the World Cup in Qatar was filmed taunting locals during Sunday's opening game of the tournament.
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Brazil plays the beautiful game
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Brazil's team goal vs. Italy at the 1970 World Cup. It’s fitting that...
Kevin McCarthy says he will remove Ilhan Omar from committee assignment over 'antisemitism' when speaker
Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he'll strip Rep. Ilhan Omar of her House Foreign Affairs Committee assignment if he is elected speaker in the next term.
Pence calls appointment of special counsel to investigate Trump 'very troubling'
Former Vice President Mike Pence called the Justice Department's appointment of a special counsel to investigate former President Trump “very troubling."
Cowboys beat Vikings so bad CBS cuts broadcast to different game before final whistle
The Dallas Cowboys were beating the Minnesota Vikings so bad that CBS switched the broadcast midway through the third quarter to a different game.
If Idaho murder victims 'were going to go, they were going to go together,' friend says
Close friends of University of Idaho homicide victims Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen remember them as not only best friends but as sisters who loved to laugh and sing.
Elon Musk pokes fun at CBS' short-lived Twitter hiatus after network resumes tweeting less than 48 hours later
Elon Musk responded to CBS' return to Twitter, which comes less than 48 hours after the network announced it suspended usage over concerns with his management.
Parents of Idaho university murder victim reveal why investigation is taking so much time: 'made a mess'
The parents of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the Idaho college students who was fatally stabbed, said the investigation will take time due to all of the evidence police have collected.
Accused 'Potomac River Rapist' found dead in jail while awaiting trial for murder, police say
Giles Warrick, the man accused of being the "Potomac River Rapist" who terrorized the Washington, D.C., area in the 1990s, was found dead in a jail cell on Saturday.
Idaho university murder victim's mom reveals last messages she sent just hours before killing
Kristi Goncalves, mother of slain Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves, reveals she talked to her daughter and received photos from her just hours before killing on Nov. 13, 2022.
Donald Trump reacts after Elon Musk reinstates his Twitter account, ending lifetime ban
Former President Donald Trump has responded to Elon Musk reinstating him to Twitter on Saturday, following a poll Musk conducted asking users if he should be allowed back.
Raleigh Christmas parade halted, girl dies after being hit by vehicle
A Christmas parade in Raleigh, North Carolina, was interrupted by a tragic accident when an out-of-control vehicle struck a young girl. She later died.
Idaho murders: 'Private party' drove 2 victims home, police now say
Idhao police say a 'private party' drove homicide victims Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalvez home the morning they were murdered after initially saying they Ubered.
Pompeo says Trump special counsel 'saddens' him, calls on DOJ to deliver 'apolitical justice'
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized the Justice Department for appointing a special counsel to investigate former President Trump while urging the DOJ to “do their job.”
