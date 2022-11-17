For more about the 2022 World Cup, sign up here for The Great Game, a newsletter about how soccer explains the world. Qatar hosting the soccer World Cup is like Donald Trump becoming president of the United States. It should not have happened, but the very fact that it has only exposes how bad things have become. Once this famous old tournament kicks off in Doha tomorrow, the fact that it did can never be unwound: Qatar will forever have been the host of the 22nd FIFA World Cup, the greatest absurdity in the history of the sport.

2 DAYS AGO