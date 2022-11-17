ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Makes Official Decision On Starting Quarterback For Last Two Games

By Mitchell Forde
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yIPpj_0jEpmrWE00

Nebraska Football

Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph has revealed who will start behind center for the Cornhuskers' final two games of the season.

It'll be the same player who started the first eight.

Joseph told reporters Thursday that he expects Texas transfer Casey Thompson to return to the field for the team's final two contests. Thompson has missed the past two games due to an elbow injury.

"He threw the ball well today," Joseph said, according to On3 Sports. "The last three days have been enough for me to see (he's ready)."

In his lone season at Nebraska, Thompson has completed 62.9 percent of his passes and thrown 12 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He's also rushed for five scores.

While the Cornhuskers weren't exactly clicking on all cylinders with Thompson behind center, losing five of the eight games he started, the offense has looked worse without him.

Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers have split quarterback duties with Thompson sidelined. Nebraska mustered just one touchdown across its past two games, losses to Minnesota and Michigan.

It hasn't been a banner year for Nebraska, which fired head coach Scott Frost in September after a 1-2 start to the season. The Cornhuskers have lost four games in a row and are 3-7 on the season.

They will finish the year by hosting Wisconsin on Saturday and facing rival Iowa on Black Friday.

Athlon Sports

