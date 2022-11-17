Packers Announce Randall Cobb's Status For Thursday Night Football vs. Titans

Packers WR Randall Cobb © Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have experienced a roster shake-up following Sunday's win over the Dallas Cowboys, but a familiar face will return tonight against the Tennessee Titans.

The Packers cleared 11-season veteran wideout Randall Cobb to return against the AFC South leaders. In the same press release, Green Bay confirmed they had elevated linebacker La'Darius Hamilton from their practice squad.

Even in a non-playing capacity, Cobb had been active in recent weeks cheering on his teammates.

It's been a frustrating 2022 for the former Pro Bowler, but Cobb may find himself back at the perfect time. Despite scuffling to a 4-6 record, the Packers are still live to make a late push for postseason contention.

Cobb, who had missed significant action due to an ankle injury, may enjoy a more sizable share of targets. Amid his time sidelined, Green Bay cut ties with former third-round draft pick Amari Rodgers.