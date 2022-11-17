Shannon Sharpe criticizes Kevin Durant for his contradicting statements about the Brooklyn Nets.

Shannon Sharpe had some harsh things to say about Kevin Durant following a very revealing interview. Amid another controversial situation happening in Brooklyn with Kyrie Irving and reports suggesting that the team is frustrated with Ben Simmons' availability, Durant decided to speak his truth and revealed some details of his recent decisions.

Talking with Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Durant explained why he requested a trade out of the Brooklyn Nets in the summer, why he never told Kyrie Irving what he should do regarding the covid-19 vaccine, but at the same time, criticized the people that say he's not a leader.

These comments made a lot of noise around the league, and many people reacted to that. Fans called out Durant for criticizing the Nets' starting lineup , as those remarks damaged his image instead of helping it.

Shannon Sharpe Calls Out Kevin Durant For Contradicting Himself In Tell-All Interview

Shannon Sharpe had a lot to say about it in the most recent edition of Undisputed, first admitting that he agreed with KD wanting to be held accountable and pushed by Steve Nash, but on the other hand, he pointed out how contradicting his statements were in this interview.

"This is what got me most upset, when he talked about leadership. He's telling you he doesn't want to be a leader," Sharpe said. "He's a walking contradiction. And then turns around and says, 'Well, I don't have to tell you that I'm a leader or show you that I'm a leader.'"

Sharpe mentioned a 2017 quote by KD where he stated that he didn't want to and wasn't a leader, naming Stephen Curry the face of the Golden State Warriors.

“Steph Curry is the face of the franchise, and that helps me out, because I don't have to,” he said. “I don't want to have to be the leader. I'm not a leader. I'm bad at saying, ‘Stand behind me and follow me.’ No. I'm one of those guys that's just like, ‘Let's do this shit together. Let's just work everybody together. I don't mind being on the front line with you, but let's come and do it together.’ That's my way of leadership. I'm leading by example.”

Shannon doubled down on these comments, saying that KD enjoys being the main guy when everything is going well but tries to escape the criticism when the situation starts going wrong.

"KD's a walking contradiction. On one hand, he wants the appreciation, and the love and adulation that comes along with him being a historically great player, but he doesn't take none of the criticism that comes along with it. That's what happens, when you win, in Golden State, who got the credit? He did. People said, 'he saved Stephen Curry's legacy, he ruined LeBron's legacy.' He got the credit. When you lose, you're gonna get the blame. But Kevin Durant has been one player that's escaped criticism of other great players [couldn't] when things didn't go right. He's never got the blowback that LeBron's had, he's never got the blowback that some of these other historically great players have gotten, the Kobes. James Harden gets ripped when he doesn't win. KD just gets ride along."

Just like Sharpe, a lot of people think the same about KD. He has been in pretty good situations during his career, and even during his time in Oklahoma City, people pointed out others responsible for the team's failures. It seems like things are changing now, and KD will have to deal with the failure of the Nets if it happens again this season.

