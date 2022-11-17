TEFAF Names 259 Exhibitors for 2023 Dutch Edition in Maastricht
The European Fine Art Fair (TEFAF) has announced the galleries that will take part in its upcoming 2023 edition in its home base of Maastricht, the Netherlands, where the event is scheduled to take place from March 11 to March 19, with two preview days beginning March 9.
With objects on offer from across 7,000 years of artistic production, this edition of TEFAF Maastricht will bring together 259 exhibitors to the Dutch city, including Lisson Gallery, White Cube, Kamel Mennour, Gana Art, Cardi Gallery, Sean Kelly, Tina Kim Gallery, Mazzoleni, Carpenters Workshop Gallery, Friedman Benda, Ceysson & Bénétière, David Aaron, and Yares Art. Additionally, 13 galleries will participate for the first time, including Templon, PKM Gallery, and Tim van Laere Gallery.
Recent editions of TEFAF Maastricht have made international headlines. In 2020, the fair shuttered midway through its run after several attendees tested positive for Covid, just as lockdowns were beginning worldwide. And last year, armed robbers smashed a display case containing expensive jewelry in broad daylight and escaped with an unknown amount of valuables.
In a statement, Hidde van Seggelen, the president of the fair’s executive committee, said, “It is with huge excitement that we find ourselves once again gathering speed towards the world’s leading art fair. The 36th edition of TEFAF Maastricht will offer visitors an emblematic experience of everything TEFAF stands for: unparalleled expertise, matchless historical precedence and incomparable beauty.”
The full exhibitor list follows below.
|Exhibitor
|Location
|Gallery 19C
|United States
|A. Aardewerk
|Netherlands
|Didier Aaron
|France
|David Aaron Ltd
|United Kingdom
|Agnews
|United Kingdom
|Aicon, New York
|United States
|Adrian Alan Ltd
|United Kingdom
|A La Vieille Russie
|United States
|Kunstgalerij Albricht
|Netherlands
|A Lighthouse called Kanata
|Japan
|Altomani & Sons
|Italy
|Åmells
|Sweden
|Antonacci Lapiccirella Fine Art
|Italy
|Applicat-Prazan
|France
|Serge Schoffel – Art Premier
|Belgium
|Bacarelli
|Italy
|De Backker Art
|Belgium
|Emanuel von Baeyer London
|United Kingdom
|Bailly Gallery Geneva-Paris
|Switzerland
|Véronique Bamps
|Monaco
|Jean-Luc Baroni & Marty de Cambiaire
|France
|Galerie Jacques Barrère
|France
|Beck & Eggeling International Fine Art
|Germany
|Charles Beddington Ltd
|United Kingdom
|bel etage, Wolfgang Bauer, Vienna
|Austria
|Benappi Fine Art
|United Kingdom
|Galerie de la Béraudière
|Belgium
|Berardi Galleria d’Arte
|Italy
|Galerie Berès
|France
|Joost van den Bergh
|United Kingdom
|Berko Fine Paintings
|Belgium
|Bhagat
|India
|Kunsthandel A.H. Bies
|Netherlands
|Bijl-Van Urk B.V.
|Netherlands
|Christopher Bishop Fine Art
|United States
|Blumka Gallery
|United States
|Kunsthandel P. de Boer B.V.
|Netherlands
|Boghossian
|Switzerland
|Julius Böhler Kunsthandlung
|Germany
|BorzoGallery
|Netherlands
|Bottegantica
|Italy
|Botticelli Antichità
|Italy
|Galerie Boulakia
|United Kingdom
|Galerie Nicolas Bourriaud
|France
|Bowman Sculpture
|United Kingdom
|Brame & Lorenceau
|France
|Brimo de Laroussilhe
|France
|Brun Fine Art
|United Kingdom
|BURZIO.
|United Kingdom
|Cahn
|Switzerland
|Galerie Canesso
|France
|Cardi Gallery
|Italy
|Caretto & Occhinegro
|Italy
|Carpenters Workshop Gallery
|France
|Caylus
|Spain
|Alessandro Cesati
|Italy
|Ceysson & Bénétière
|France
|Galerie Jean-Christophe Charbonnier
|France
|Galerie Chastel-Maréchal
|France
|Galerie Chenel
|France
|Stéphane Clavreuil Rare Books
|United Kingdom
|Galerie Eric Coatalem
|France
|Colnaghi
|United Kingdom
|Connaught Brown
|United Kingdom
|Galleria Continua
|Italy
|Thomas Coulborn & Sons
|United Kingdom
|Gisèle Croës s.a.
|Belgium
|Daniel Crouch Rare Books Ltd
|United Kingdom
|Galerie Cybele
|France
|Day and Faber
|United Kingdom
|Galerie Delalande
|France
|Demisch Danant
|United States
|Galerie Michel Descours
|France
|Alessandra Di Castro
|Italy
|Dickinson
|United Kingdom
|Didier Claes
|Belgium
|Galerie Bernard Dulon
|France
|Galerie Eberwein
|France
|Charles Ede
|United Kingdom
|Galerie Xavier Eeckhout
|France
|Jaime Eguiguren Art & Antiques
|Uruguay
|Deborah Elvira
|Spain
|Endlich Antiquairs
|Netherlands
|Les Enluminures
|France
|Epoque Fine Jewels
|Belgium
|Yann Ferrandin
|France
|Kunsthandel Jacques Fijnaut B.V.
|Netherlands
|Peter Finer
|United Kingdom
|Flore
|Belgium
|Sam Fogg
|United Kingdom
|S Franses
|United Kingdom
|Friedman Benda
|United States
|Gana Art
|South Korea
|Giacometti Old Master Paintings
|Italy
|Thomas Gibson Fine Art
|United Kingdom
|Gillis Goldman Fine Art
|Belgium
|Michael Goedhuis
|United Kingdom
|Oscar Graf
|France
|Richard Green
|United Kingdom
|Galerie Karsten Greve AG
|Switzerland
|Bernard de Grunne
|Belgium
|Dr. Jörn Günther Rare Books AG
|Switzerland
|Haboldt & Co.
|Netherlands
|NICHOLAS HALL
|United States
|Hazlitt
|United Kingdom
|Patrick Heide Contemporary Art
|United Kingdom
|Jean-François Heim
|Switzerland
|Galerie Marc Heiremans
|Belgium
|Hemmerle
|Germany
|Galerie Henze & Ketterer
|Switzerland
|Anna Hu Haute Joaillerie
|United States
|Otto Jakob
|Germany
|Ben Janssens Oriental Art
|United Kingdom
|Jaski Gallery
|Netherlands
|De Jonckheere
|Switzerland
|Galleri K
|Norway
|Kallos Gallery
|United Kingdom
|Daniel Katz Gallery
|United Kingdom
|Sean Kelly
|United States
|Kent Antiques Limited
|United Kingdom
|Galerie Kevorkian
|France
|Tina Kim Gallery
|United States
|Koetser Gallery
|Switzerland
|Kollenburg Antiquairs
|Netherlands
|Koopman Rare Art
|United Kingdom
|Galerie Kugel
|France
|Tim van Laere Gallery
|Belgium
|Frides Laméris Glass & Antiques
|Netherlands
|DYS44 Art Gallery London
|United Kingdom
|Landau Fine Art
|Canada
|Elfriede Langeloh
|Germany
|Kunstkammer Georg Laue
|Germany
|Galerie Laurentin
|France
|Galerie Léage
|France
|Galerie Lefebvre
|United States
|David Lévy & Associés
|Belgium
|Salomon Lilian
|Switzerland
|Lisson Gallery
|United Kingdom
|Littleton & Hennessy Asian Art
|United Kingdom
|Stuart Lochhead Sculpture
|United Kingdom
|Lowell Libson & Jonny Yarker Ltd
|United Kingdom
|Ludorff
|Germany
|Lullo . Pampoulides
|United Kingdom
|The Maas Gallery
|United Kingdom
|MacConnal-Mason Gallery
|United Kingdom
|Galleria d’Arte Maggiore g.a.m.
|Italy
|Galerie Marcilhac
|France
|Marcelpoil
|France
|MARUANI MERCIER
|Belgium
|Helga Matzke
|Germany
|The Mayor Gallery
|United Kingdom
|Mayoral
|Spain
|Mazzoleni
|United Kingdom
|Fergus McCaffrey
|United States
|Kunsthandel Mehringer
|Germany
|Galerie Mendes
|France
|kamel mennour
|France
|Mentink & Roest
|Netherlands
|Galerie Mermoz
|France
|Patrick & Ondine Mestdagh
|Belgium
|Galerie Le Minotaure
|France
|ML Fine Art
|Italy
|Amir Mohtashemi Ltd.
|United Kingdom
|Sydney L Moss Ltd.
|United Kingdom
|Kunsthandel Peter Mühlbauer
|Germany
|Mullany
|United Kingdom
|Galerie Neuse
|Germany
|Marcel Nies Oriental Art
|Belgium
|Maurizio Nobile Fine Art
|Italy
|Galerie Nathalie Obadia
|France
|Stephen Ongpin Fine Art
|United Kingdom
|Osborne Samuel
|United Kingdom
|Walter Padovani
|Italy
|La Pendulerie
|France
|Galerie Perrin
|France
|S J Phillips Ltd
|United Kingdom
|Piva&C
|Italy
|PKM Gallery
|South Korea
|Plektron Fine Arts
|Switzerland
|Polak Works of Art
|Netherlands
|Porcini
|Italy
|Prahlad Bubbar
|United Kingdom
|Galerie de la Présidence
|France
|Benjamin Proust Fine Art Ltd
|United Kingdom
|Christophe de Quénetain
|France
|Artur Ramon Art
|Spain
|Lucas Ratton
|France
|Jean Michel Renard
|France
|Robilant+Voena
|United Kingdom
|Röbbig München
|Germany
|Rosenberg & Co.
|United States
|Rossi & Rossi Limited
|Hong Kong
|Rudigier Fine Art
|Germany
|Kunsthandlung Helmut H. Rumbler
|Germany
|Salamon
|Italy
|Thomas Salis
|Austria
|São Roque, Lisboa
|Portugal
|Galerie G. Sarti
|France
|Adrian Sassoon
|United Kingdom
|Schönewald Fine Arts GmbH
|Germany
|Hidde van Seggelen
|Germany
|Senger Bamberg Kunsthandel
|Germany
|Sèvres
|France
|Shapero Rare Books
|United Kingdom
|Shibunkaku
|Japan
|GALERIE SISMANN
|France
|Rob Smeets Gallery
|Switzerland
|Somlo London
|United Kingdom
|Librairie Camille Sourget
|France
|Sprovieri
|United Kingdom
|Stair Sainty Gallery
|United Kingdom
|STEINITZ
|France
|Marjan Sterk Fine Art Jewellery
|Netherlands
|Salomon Stodel Antiquités
|Netherlands
|Stoppenbach & Delestre
|United Kingdom
|Tafeta
|United Kingdom
|Talabardon & Gautier
|France
|Nicolaas Teeuwisse OHG
|Germany
|Templon
|France
|Tenzing Asian Art
|United States
|Galerie Terrades
|France
|Carolle Thibaut-Pomerantz
|France
|Galerie Thomas
|Germany
|Caterina Tognon
|Italy
|Tomasso
|United Kingdom
|Tornabuoni Art
|Italy
|Tóth Ikonen
|Netherlands
|Galerie Patrice Trigano
|France
|Trinity Fine Art
|United Kingdom
|David Tunick, Inc.
|United States
|Univers du Bronze
|France
|Utermann
|Germany
|Galerie Georges-Philippe & Nathalie Vallois
|France
|Rafael Valls Limited
|United Kingdom
|Van Cleef & Arpels
|France
|Vanderven Oriental Art
|Netherlands
|Van de Weghe
|United States
|Vedovi Gallery
|Belgium
|Galerie von Vertes
|Switzerland
|Axel Vervoordt
|Belgium
|Galleria Carlo Virgilio & C.
|Italy
|VKD Jewels
|Netherlands
|Galerie Florence de Voldère
|France
|Waddington Custot
|United Kingdom
|Wartski
|United Kingdom
|The Weiss Gallery
|United Kingdom
|Jorge Welsh Works of Art
|Portugal
|William Weston Gallery
|United Kingdom
|Galerie Maria Wettergren
|France
|White Cube
|United Kingdom
|W&K-Wienerroither & Kohlbacher
|Austria
|Wildenstein & Co. Inc.
|United States
|Adam Williams Fine Art Ltd.
|United States
|De Wit Fine Tapestries
|Belgium
|Yares Art
|United States
|Alon Zakaim Fine Art
|United Kingdom
|Galerie Zlotowski
|France
