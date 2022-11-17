ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ARTnews

TEFAF Names 259 Exhibitors for 2023 Dutch Edition in Maastricht

By Maximilíano Durón
ARTnews
ARTnews
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ft1A2_0jEpmcWZ00

The European Fine Art Fair (TEFAF) has announced the galleries that will take part in its upcoming 2023 edition in its home base of Maastricht, the Netherlands, where the event is scheduled to take place from March 11 to March 19, with two preview days beginning March 9.

With objects on offer from across 7,000 years of artistic production, this edition of TEFAF Maastricht will bring together 259 exhibitors to the Dutch city, including Lisson Gallery, White Cube, Kamel Mennour, Gana Art, Cardi Gallery, Sean Kelly, Tina Kim Gallery, Mazzoleni, Carpenters Workshop Gallery, Friedman Benda, Ceysson & Bénétière, David Aaron, and Yares Art. Additionally, 13 galleries will participate for the first time, including Templon, PKM Gallery, and Tim van Laere Gallery.

Recent editions of TEFAF Maastricht have made international headlines. In 2020, the fair shuttered midway through its run after several attendees tested positive for Covid, just as lockdowns were beginning worldwide. And last year, armed robbers smashed a display case containing expensive jewelry in broad daylight and escaped with an unknown amount of valuables.

In a statement, Hidde van Seggelen, the president of the fair’s executive committee, said, “It is with huge excitement that we find ourselves once again gathering speed towards the world’s leading art fair. The 36th edition of TEFAF Maastricht will offer visitors an emblematic experience of everything TEFAF stands for: unparalleled expertise, matchless historical precedence and incomparable beauty.”

The full exhibitor list follows below.

Exhibitor Location
Gallery 19C United States
A. Aardewerk Netherlands
Didier Aaron France
David Aaron Ltd United Kingdom
Agnews United Kingdom
Aicon, New York United States
Adrian Alan Ltd United Kingdom
A La Vieille Russie United States
Kunstgalerij Albricht Netherlands
A Lighthouse called Kanata Japan
Altomani & Sons Italy
Åmells Sweden
Antonacci Lapiccirella Fine Art Italy
Applicat-Prazan France
Serge Schoffel – Art Premier Belgium
Bacarelli Italy
De Backker Art Belgium
Emanuel von Baeyer London United Kingdom
Bailly Gallery Geneva-Paris Switzerland
Véronique Bamps Monaco
Jean-Luc Baroni & Marty de Cambiaire France
Galerie Jacques Barrère France
Beck & Eggeling International Fine Art Germany
Charles Beddington Ltd United Kingdom
bel etage, Wolfgang Bauer, Vienna Austria
Benappi Fine Art United Kingdom
Galerie de la Béraudière Belgium
Berardi Galleria d’Arte Italy
Galerie Berès France
Joost van den Bergh United Kingdom
Berko Fine Paintings Belgium
Bhagat India
Kunsthandel A.H. Bies Netherlands
Bijl-Van Urk B.V. Netherlands
Christopher Bishop Fine Art United States
Blumka Gallery United States
Kunsthandel P. de Boer B.V. Netherlands
Boghossian Switzerland
Julius Böhler Kunsthandlung Germany
BorzoGallery Netherlands
Bottegantica Italy
Botticelli Antichità Italy
Galerie Boulakia United Kingdom
Galerie Nicolas Bourriaud France
Bowman Sculpture United Kingdom
Brame & Lorenceau France
Brimo de Laroussilhe France
Brun Fine Art United Kingdom
BURZIO. United Kingdom
Cahn Switzerland
Galerie Canesso France
Cardi Gallery Italy
Caretto & Occhinegro Italy
Carpenters Workshop Gallery France
Caylus Spain
Alessandro Cesati Italy
Ceysson & Bénétière France
Galerie Jean-Christophe Charbonnier France
Galerie Chastel-Maréchal France
Galerie Chenel France
Stéphane Clavreuil Rare Books United Kingdom
Galerie Eric Coatalem France
Colnaghi United Kingdom
Connaught Brown United Kingdom
Galleria Continua Italy
Thomas Coulborn & Sons United Kingdom
Gisèle Croës s.a. Belgium
Daniel Crouch Rare Books Ltd United Kingdom
Galerie Cybele France
Day and Faber United Kingdom
Galerie Delalande France
Demisch Danant United States
Galerie Michel Descours France
Alessandra Di Castro Italy
Dickinson United Kingdom
Didier Claes Belgium
Galerie Bernard Dulon France
Galerie Eberwein France
Charles Ede United Kingdom
Galerie Xavier Eeckhout France
Jaime Eguiguren Art & Antiques Uruguay
Deborah Elvira Spain
Endlich Antiquairs Netherlands
Les Enluminures France
Epoque Fine Jewels Belgium
Yann Ferrandin France
Kunsthandel Jacques Fijnaut B.V. Netherlands
Peter Finer United Kingdom
Flore Belgium
Sam Fogg United Kingdom
S Franses United Kingdom
Friedman Benda United States
Gana Art South Korea
Giacometti Old Master Paintings Italy
Thomas Gibson Fine Art United Kingdom
Gillis Goldman Fine Art Belgium
Michael Goedhuis United Kingdom
Oscar Graf France
Richard Green United Kingdom
Galerie Karsten Greve AG Switzerland
Bernard de Grunne Belgium
Dr. Jörn Günther Rare Books AG Switzerland
Haboldt & Co. Netherlands
NICHOLAS HALL United States
Hazlitt United Kingdom
Patrick Heide Contemporary Art United Kingdom
Jean-François Heim Switzerland
Galerie Marc Heiremans Belgium
Hemmerle Germany
Galerie Henze & Ketterer Switzerland
Anna Hu Haute Joaillerie United States
Otto Jakob Germany
Ben Janssens Oriental Art United Kingdom
Jaski Gallery Netherlands
De Jonckheere Switzerland
Galleri K Norway
Kallos Gallery United Kingdom
Daniel Katz Gallery United Kingdom
Sean Kelly United States
Kent Antiques Limited United Kingdom
Galerie Kevorkian France
Tina Kim Gallery United States
Koetser Gallery Switzerland
Kollenburg Antiquairs Netherlands
Koopman Rare Art United Kingdom
Galerie Kugel France
Tim van Laere Gallery Belgium
Frides Laméris Glass & Antiques Netherlands
DYS44 Art Gallery London United Kingdom
Landau Fine Art Canada
Elfriede Langeloh Germany
Kunstkammer Georg Laue Germany
Galerie Laurentin France
Galerie Léage France
Galerie Lefebvre United States
David Lévy & Associés Belgium
Salomon Lilian Switzerland
Lisson Gallery United Kingdom
Littleton & Hennessy Asian Art United Kingdom
Stuart Lochhead Sculpture United Kingdom
Lowell Libson & Jonny Yarker Ltd United Kingdom
Ludorff Germany
Lullo . Pampoulides United Kingdom
The Maas Gallery United Kingdom
MacConnal-Mason Gallery United Kingdom
Galleria d’Arte Maggiore g.a.m. Italy
Galerie Marcilhac France
Marcelpoil France
MARUANI MERCIER Belgium
Helga Matzke Germany
The Mayor Gallery United Kingdom
Mayoral Spain
Mazzoleni United Kingdom
Fergus McCaffrey United States
Kunsthandel Mehringer Germany
Galerie Mendes France
kamel mennour France
Mentink & Roest Netherlands
Galerie Mermoz France
Patrick & Ondine Mestdagh Belgium
Galerie Le Minotaure France
ML Fine Art Italy
Amir Mohtashemi Ltd. United Kingdom
Sydney L Moss Ltd. United Kingdom
Kunsthandel Peter Mühlbauer Germany
Mullany United Kingdom
Galerie Neuse Germany
Marcel Nies Oriental Art Belgium
Maurizio Nobile Fine Art Italy
Galerie Nathalie Obadia France
Stephen Ongpin Fine Art United Kingdom
Osborne Samuel United Kingdom
Walter Padovani Italy
La Pendulerie France
Galerie Perrin France
S J Phillips Ltd United Kingdom
Piva&C Italy
PKM Gallery South Korea
Plektron Fine Arts Switzerland
Polak Works of Art Netherlands
Porcini Italy
Prahlad Bubbar United Kingdom
Galerie de la Présidence France
Benjamin Proust Fine Art Ltd United Kingdom
Christophe de Quénetain France
Artur Ramon Art Spain
Lucas Ratton France
Jean Michel Renard France
Robilant+Voena United Kingdom
Röbbig München Germany
Rosenberg & Co. United States
Rossi & Rossi Limited Hong Kong
Rudigier Fine Art Germany
Kunsthandlung Helmut H. Rumbler Germany
Salamon Italy
Thomas Salis Austria
São Roque, Lisboa Portugal
Galerie G. Sarti France
Adrian Sassoon United Kingdom
Schönewald Fine Arts GmbH Germany
Hidde van Seggelen Germany
Senger Bamberg Kunsthandel Germany
Sèvres France
Shapero Rare Books United Kingdom
Shibunkaku Japan
GALERIE SISMANN France
Rob Smeets Gallery Switzerland
Somlo London United Kingdom
Librairie Camille Sourget France
Sprovieri United Kingdom
Stair Sainty Gallery United Kingdom
STEINITZ France
Marjan Sterk Fine Art Jewellery Netherlands
Salomon Stodel Antiquités Netherlands
Stoppenbach & Delestre United Kingdom
Tafeta United Kingdom
Talabardon & Gautier France
Nicolaas Teeuwisse OHG Germany
Templon France
Tenzing Asian Art United States
Galerie Terrades France
Carolle Thibaut-Pomerantz France
Galerie Thomas Germany
Caterina Tognon Italy
Tomasso United Kingdom
Tornabuoni Art Italy
Tóth Ikonen Netherlands
Galerie Patrice Trigano France
Trinity Fine Art United Kingdom
David Tunick, Inc. United States
Univers du Bronze France
Utermann Germany
Galerie Georges-Philippe & Nathalie Vallois France
Rafael Valls Limited United Kingdom
Van Cleef & Arpels France
Vanderven Oriental Art Netherlands
Van de Weghe United States
Vedovi Gallery Belgium
Galerie von Vertes Switzerland
Axel Vervoordt Belgium
Galleria Carlo Virgilio & C. Italy
VKD Jewels Netherlands
Galerie Florence de Voldère France
Waddington Custot United Kingdom
Wartski United Kingdom
The Weiss Gallery United Kingdom
Jorge Welsh Works of Art Portugal
William Weston Gallery United Kingdom
Galerie Maria Wettergren France
White Cube United Kingdom
W&K-Wienerroither & Kohlbacher Austria
Wildenstein & Co. Inc. United States
Adam Williams Fine Art Ltd. United States
De Wit Fine Tapestries Belgium
Yares Art United States
Alon Zakaim Fine Art United Kingdom
Galerie Zlotowski France
More from ARTnews.com Best of ARTnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

A Seurat Painting Owned By Late Billionaire Paul Allen Has Sold For $149 M. at Christie’s

An early 20th century painting depicting three nude figures by George Seurat from the collection of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen sold for $149 million an evening sale at Christie’s in New York Wednesday. Titled Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version), the work is among the rarest paintings produced by Seurat residing in private hands and was expected to fetch a price over $100 million. Long before it came into Allen’s hands, the pointillist-style canvas was owned by John Quinn, the art collector and attorney who was an early promoter of the modern artist in the early 20th century. During tonight’s sale, Christie’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

An Overlooked Oil Sketch in the Netherlands Has Been Attributed to Rembrandt

An oil sketch that has languished in obscurity at a Dutch museum for more than a century is now believed to be a true Rembrandt. The Bredius museum in the Hague, which has owned the work for over 100 years, previously believed the sketch to be the work of one of Rembrandt’s followers. On Thursday, it revealed that experts have attributed it to the Dutch master himself, according the Guardian. The Raising of the Cross was executed in the 1640s and was brought to the museum by Abraham Bredius, the museum’s original curator. Bredius was confident that the picture was a true Rembrandt,...
ARTnews

Italian Archaeologists Discover ‘Exceptional’ Bronze Statues in Tuscany

Archaeologists in Italy are calling the discovery of more than two dozen preserved bronze statues in the muddy waters of Tuscany “very significant” and “exceptional” for their age and condition. The statues were found in the town of San Casciano dei Bagni in Siena, in the ruins of an ancient Roman bathhouse, Reuters reported Tuesday. The artifacts were found covered by nearly 6,000 bronze, silver and gold coins which aided in their preservation. The archaeologists, who have been exploring the area since 2019, also discovered several other smaller statues alongside the coins and bronze artworks. Italian Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano called it...
Robb Report

This Mondrian Painting Just Sold for a Record $51 Million

On Monday evening, two back-to-back modern-art evening sales at Sotheby’s brought in a collective $391.2 million. Even though the transactions surpassed the house’s estimate of $318 million, they failed to build on the momentum that began last week when Christie’s kicked off the fall auction season in New York with a bang. The company had offered the late tech mogul Paul G. Allen’s, which raked in a staggering $1.5 billion with fees—the highest sum ever reached for a public single-owner sale. Still, the Sotheby’s auctions minted a new record for Piet Mondrian, with one of his paintings selling for $51 million. Two historic...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Two Climate Protesters Scribble Ink on Andy Warhol Campbell Soup Prints at National Gallery of Australia

Two climate activists scrawled blue ink across a series of Andy Warhol screen prints at the National Gallery of Australia in Canberra, Australia this week to raise awareness of the country’s fossil fuel subsidies. Images and video of the protest posted to social media show the two activists also trying to glue their hands to the famous print series titled Campbell’s Soup I, which is framed and under glass. A press release from Stop Fossil Fuels Subsidies, which is part of A22 Network, a coalition of civil resistance organizations, said the protest was aimed at ending the Australian government’s financial support...
Robb Report

Paul Allen’s Art Collection Sells for $1.5 Billion at Christie’s, the Biggest Sale in Art Market History

Well, that was fast. Just six months ago, the art amassed by warring exes Harry and Linda Macklowe set a record for a single collection sold at auction, raking in $922 million at Sotheby’s. That milestone was eviscerated last night when the late Paul G. Allen’s trove topped $1.5 billion at the house’s crosstown rival, Christie’s. Even with high expectations—the late Microsoft cofounder’s collection was known to have numerous masterpieces in immaculate condition, and the uncertain economy has big spenders looking for safe bets—the sum was staggering. (All of the estate’s proceeds are pledged to charity.) Five of the paintings on offer...
ARTnews

Two Men Sentenced to Prison After Defacing 4,000-Year-Old Petroglyphs in Nevada

Two men who in 2019 defaced the White River Narrows, a petroglyph amphitheater with the largest concentrations of prehistoric rock art in Nevada, were sentenced to prison last week. Their actions violated the Archeological Resources Protection Act, a U.S, statute that advocates penalties for the vandalism or looting of archaeological sites on public land. Listed among the National Register of Historic Places, the White River Narrows is best known for its winding rhyolite canyons and vast petroglyph galleries spread across some 4,000 acres just a couple hours north of Las Vegas. The petroglyphs date back to between roughly 4,000 years ago...
NEVADA STATE
ARTnews

Six Ancient Stolen Artifacts Smuggled into US Repatriated to Turkey

Six stolen artifacts from ancient Turkish cities that were smuggled into the US were recently repatriated and unveiled in a ceremony at the Antalya Museum Sunday, the Hurriyet Daily News reported. The items were returned to the country last month after joint repatriation efforts from Turkey’s Culture and Tourism Ministry, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, and the U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence. The government of Turkey had been tracing the artifacts for fifty years, according to comments from Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Turkey’s minister of culture and tourism, at the museum’s unveiling event on November 13. Jale Inan, Turkey’s...
ARTnews

Banksy Comes Out On Top in EU Trademark Challenge, Allowing Him To Stay Anonymous

A months-long challenge to Banksy’s trademark on his well-known image of an ape has ended. A European Union board of appeals has overruled a decision by the EU’s Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) which pronounced the shadowy British artist’s EU trademark on the spray painted monkey to be “invalid in its entirety,” The Art Newspaper reported Wednesday. The kerfuffle began when the greeting card company Full Colour Black formally opposed the trademark in November 2019, alleging that it was filed in “bad-faith” and that the work was not distinctive. Pest Control, Banksy’s authenticating body since 2008, had filed a trademark for the image...
The Independent

Andy Warhol masterpiece from ‘Death And Disaster’ series sells for £72 million

Andy Warhol’s masterpiece White Disaster (White Car Crash 19 Times), has sold for £72 million, one of the highest prices ever achieved for a work by the artist at auction.The rare work from the US artist’s celebrated Death And Disaster series garnered almost a third of the total sum raised by an evening of contemporary sales at Sotheby’s on Wednesday night.Taking place in New York, the sale totalled £265 million, the auction house said.The titan of pop art, who was said to be fixated on themes of death and mortality, printed 19 images of a fatal car crash in black...
NEW YORK STATE
petapixel.com

Image of New York Becomes Second Most Expensive Photo Ever Sold

Edward Steichen’s The Flatiron, an iconic photo of New York, has sold for $11.8 million, making it the second-most expensive photograph ever sold. The rare photo was one of more than 150 works from the collection of late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen that were sold by Christie’s Auction House in New York on Wednesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

White Cube Picks Courtney Willis Blair to Lead Its Long-Awaited New York Gallery

British power player White Cube is finally set to launch its first U.S. gallery in New York in the fall of next year, and with that opening fast approaching, it’s named the person who will lead that space. Courtney Willis Blair, a former partner at New York’s Mitchell-Innes & Nash gallery, has been appointed the senior director of White Cube’s space in the city. Starting in January, she will oversee the gallery’s strategy in the U.S. and its programming in New York. White Cube, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary next year, gained its reputation for showing Young British Artists, offering Tracey...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

More Than 90 Museum Leaders Decry Climate Protests in Institutions, Citing ‘Fragility’ of Art

The International Council of Museums (ICOM), a prominent industry group, has released a statement signed by more than 90 museum leaders decrying actions by climate activists that involve targeting artworks. Among the high-profile figures to sign the letter include the Louvre’s director Laurence des Cars, the Prado’s Miguel Falomir, the British Museum’s Hartwig Fischer, the Guggenheim’s Richard Armstrong, director of the Guggenheim, the Mauritshuis’s Martine Gosselink, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Max Hollein. In a statement, the museum group said the protestors “severely underestimate the fragility” of the works, calling the art “irreplaceable.” Activists associated with the U.K.-based group Just Stop...
ARTnews

Climate Activists Throw Flour on Warhol-Painted BMW Art Car in Milan

Climate activists struck again earlier this morning, when members of Ultima Generazione (Last Generation) threw roughly 18 pounds of flour at a BMW art car painted by Andy Warhol at the cultural center Fabbrica del Vapore in Milan. Women in the group aimed to draw attention to the “collapse of the climate,” they stated. In a video, they can be seen approaching the Warhol-painted 1979 German sports car and dumping packages of flour on it. Security guards then dragged two of the activists out of the room. “It is useless to have more sustainable materials if governments don’t even do what they...
ARTnews

Warhol Museum Unearths Rare Velvet Underground Recording, Cincinnati Contemporary Arts Center Names Director, and More: Morning Links for November 10, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines A TEN-FIGURE AFFAIR. On Wednesday evening in New York, at the Rockefeller Center headquarters of Christie’s, 60 works from the collection of the late Microsoft cofounder Paul G. Allen hauled in $1.5 billion, an all-time record for a single auction—by a wide margin. Angelica Villa has a report in ARTnews. (The previous high mark was set earlier this year, when the Macklowe collection brought in $922 million at Sotheby’s.) Every single one of the Allen lots sold—a white-glove sale, in industry parlance. Five met or exceeded $100 million, including an 1888–90 Georges Seurat studio scene, which went for $149 million, and an 1888–90 Paul Cezanne landscape, which brought...
CINCINNATI, OH
ARTnews

Lee Bontecou, Groundbreaking Sculptor Who Pushed the Form to Limitless Voids, Dies at 91

Lee Bontecou, one of the most accomplished sculptors of the postwar generation whose stitched and sutured constructions pushed sculpture to its limits, from the floor to the wall, and then into the void, died on Tuesday at her home in Florida. She was 91. Her death was first reported by the New York Times Tuesday. Related Articles From the Archives: Lee Bontecou—Abstract Sinister Hervé Télémaque, Artist Whose Piercing Work About Racism and Colonialism Brought Him a Late-Career Rise, Dies at 85 Pierre Soulages, Painter Whose Iconic Abstractions in Shades of Black Found Power in Light, Dies at 102 Bontecou had her artistic breakthrough in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Warhol Archive Amassed by Pioneering Dealer Donated to Artist’s Foundation

The New York–based Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts has received an archive of documents and materials related to Warhol’s legacy that was amassed by the late pioneering dealer Thomas Ammann, who had sold work by Warhol during his lifetime. The origins of the archival trove, which includes photographs and other works pertaining to the artist’s career, dates back to the late 1970s when Zurich-based Amman, who died in 1993, began collecting ephemera around the Pop artist. As a dealer, Ammann gained a reputation for selling Impressionism and modern art, though he at times also sold the work of contemporary...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
France 24

Warhol piece sells for $85 mn at New York auction

The 1963 piece of art was sold after two minutes and a brief duel between two bidders, for a total of $74 million, or $85.4 million with all related costs and fees. The last time a piece of art from Warhol's "Death and Disaster Series" was sold in 2013, it set a record for the artist at $105 million.
NEW YORK STATE
ARTnews

Dagny Corcoran, Influential Art Book Dealer and L.A. Socialite, Dies at 77

Dangy Corcoran, a dealer whose influence loomed large in the L.A. art scene, has died at 77. Marian Goodman Gallery, where Corcoran was employed as director of books and multiples, announced her passing in an Instagram post. “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Dagny Corcoran,” read the post. “A force of the Los Angeles art scene, Dagny gained recognition for her entrepreneurship behind the independent bookstore Art Catalogues, specializing in current and out-of-print exhibition catalogues and publications on modern art, architecture, and photography.” A representative for the gallery confirmed that Corcoran had been diagnosed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ARTnews

ARTnews

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy