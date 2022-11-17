ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Kitchn

Cream Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms

The ideal appetizer for a holiday gathering should be bite-size and satisfyingly cheesy, have a pop of umami, and keep people coming back for more without spoiling their appetites. These cream cheese stuffed mushrooms check all the boxes. The best part is that they cannot be easier to prepare. Unlike...
Epicurious

Ooey-Gooey Macaroni and Cheese

This macaroni and cheese won Time Out New York magazine’s “Best Mac and Cheese” contest back in 2017. It has an awesome, crusty, golden-brown top and the ooey-gooiest center known to humankind. I like using medium pasta shells, which allow the cheese and béchamel to thoroughly coat the outsides as well as really work their way into the nooks and crannies.
The Kitchn

Roasted Beet Salad with Goat Cheese and Maple Vinaigrette

At first glance, this looks like a beautiful arugula salad with roasted beets and goat cheese. But it’s so much more than that. Rather than being wrapped in foil, the beets roast in an orange- and fennel-infused olive oil for brighter, bolder flavor. And the leftover oil? It’s put to good use in a simple but surprising red wine vinegar and maple syrup vinaigrette.
12tomatoes.com

Peanut Butter Chicken with Noodles

When it comes to getting take out there are a few dishes I never order anymore. This isn’t because they aren’t tasty- on the contrary they’re so good that I had to learn how to make them at home! One of these dishes is chicken in peanut sauce with noodles (AKA peanut butter chicken). It’s got a very comforting flavor to me but when I made it home I realized that it doesn’t make all that much time or effort (which makes me love it all the more). In around a half hour you can make this hearty, flavor-packed noodle recipe, too!
Houston Chronicle

Skillet chicken casserole with broccoli is a weeknight dinner win

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Pan-cooked chicken with sides of quinoa and broccoli make for a perfectly serviceable, if ho-hum, dinner on a busy weeknight. But take those same basic ingredients, marry them in a creamy, rosemary-infused parmesan sauce and bake them into one big, comforting casserole, and you have a dish that really revs some excitement. That's what's happening with this recipe, which is an even bigger win because it all happens in a single skillet.
Ozarks First.com

Skillet Chicken with Mushrooms & Caramelized Onions Part 1

1½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 3-inch pieces. 2 medium yellow onions, thinly sliced (about 4 cups) ¾ pound cremini mushrooms, stems removed and thinly sliced (about 4 cups) ½ cup fresh flat-leaf parsley or dill leaves and fine stems, roughly chopped. ¼ cup grated...
Real Simple

French Onion Soup Bites

French onion soup is comforting and divine, but definitely not finger food. In comes this bite-size appetizer that borrows all the best parts of the beloved and classic soup. Melty Gruyere cheese and jammy, savory onions live in a tender, custard-like mixture that makes every nibble a flavor explosion. Store-bought phyllo pastry shells take the fuss out of preparing these for a crowd, leaving you to simply caramelize onions, whisk together a mixture of eggs and cream, and assemble these delectable bites before baking them off to crispy perfection.
Delish

Za'atar Sheet-Pan Chicken

When you don’t feel like doing a lot of dishes, sheet-pan dinners are your best friend. Whether you’re craving pork chops, gnocchi, or even chicken fajitas, a sheet pan promises to simplify your meal and leave you with minimal cleanup: perfect for weeknights, a lazy weekend meal—or any day at all.
Epicurious

Ultimate Sugar Cookies

Active Time 25 minutes Total Time 2 hours 40 minutes (includes chilling dough) The best sugar cookie recipe yields a workable dough that you can turn into the cutouts of your dreams. The baked cookies should have a delicious canvas ready for decorating with sanding sugar, a colorful glaze tinted with natural food coloring (tie-dye, anyone?), or royal icing topped with sprinkles and sugar pearls. This one yields crisp yet tender cookies that keep their shape, taste great, and last a while in the freezer.
Delish

One Pot Broccoli Mac & Cheese

Melty cheddar cheese and broccoli are a dynamic duo that can help some of the most veggie-averse eat their greens. We doubt you'll need to convince anyone to try this creamy three-cheese mac, flavored with plenty of dry spices and speckled with bright green crisp-tender broccoli florets. Step 1In a...
