Read full article on original website
Related
Easy sweet potato casserole will have everyone for seconds
This Thanksgiving casserole features a rich, silky smooth sweet potato filling that entices the taste buds with cream, butter, pure vanilla extract.
Bourbon pecan sweet potato casserole will impress your guests this holiday season
Sweet, buttery, crunchy flavors and textures — combined with the zip of bourbon — make this side dish perfect for the holidays.
Cream Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms
The ideal appetizer for a holiday gathering should be bite-size and satisfyingly cheesy, have a pop of umami, and keep people coming back for more without spoiling their appetites. These cream cheese stuffed mushrooms check all the boxes. The best part is that they cannot be easier to prepare. Unlike...
CNET
Do You Brush Your Teeth Before or After Breakfast? Your Answer Matters
There are two main camps when it comes to morning brushing: Those who wake up thinking, "Ew, I gotta get this sticky stuff off my teeth right now," and those who figure they might as well wait until after breakfast to brush away the crumbs. Whichever camp you're in, you...
What Your Favorite Thanksgiving Food Says About You
Imagine sitting down at the dinner table and BAM, your eyes brighten because of the spread of mouth-watering Thanksgiving comfort foods.
Trader Joe’s Hot Cocoa Polar Bears Are the Cutest Winter Find
They’re almost too adorable to eat. (We said almost.)
Epicurious
Ooey-Gooey Macaroni and Cheese
This macaroni and cheese won Time Out New York magazine’s “Best Mac and Cheese” contest back in 2017. It has an awesome, crusty, golden-brown top and the ooey-gooiest center known to humankind. I like using medium pasta shells, which allow the cheese and béchamel to thoroughly coat the outsides as well as really work their way into the nooks and crannies.
I Tried Serious Eats’ Brown Butter Sweet Potato Casserole and the Results Surprised Me
Serious Eats is one of my go-to sites when I’m looking for recipes for classic dishes. It’s home to my favorite green bean casserole, so when testing sweet potato casseroles I figured I’d take a peek over there to see what they had to offer. Like most...
Why You Should Add Lemon Juice To Your Laundry
Lemons and lemon juice are an incredibly potent ingredient to have in your natural cleaning arsenal. Here's why you should use them in your laundry.
Roasted Beet Salad with Goat Cheese and Maple Vinaigrette
At first glance, this looks like a beautiful arugula salad with roasted beets and goat cheese. But it’s so much more than that. Rather than being wrapped in foil, the beets roast in an orange- and fennel-infused olive oil for brighter, bolder flavor. And the leftover oil? It’s put to good use in a simple but surprising red wine vinegar and maple syrup vinaigrette.
12tomatoes.com
Peanut Butter Chicken with Noodles
When it comes to getting take out there are a few dishes I never order anymore. This isn’t because they aren’t tasty- on the contrary they’re so good that I had to learn how to make them at home! One of these dishes is chicken in peanut sauce with noodles (AKA peanut butter chicken). It’s got a very comforting flavor to me but when I made it home I realized that it doesn’t make all that much time or effort (which makes me love it all the more). In around a half hour you can make this hearty, flavor-packed noodle recipe, too!
Houston Chronicle
Skillet chicken casserole with broccoli is a weeknight dinner win
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Pan-cooked chicken with sides of quinoa and broccoli make for a perfectly serviceable, if ho-hum, dinner on a busy weeknight. But take those same basic ingredients, marry them in a creamy, rosemary-infused parmesan sauce and bake them into one big, comforting casserole, and you have a dish that really revs some excitement. That's what's happening with this recipe, which is an even bigger win because it all happens in a single skillet.
Ozarks First.com
Skillet Chicken with Mushrooms & Caramelized Onions Part 1
1½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 3-inch pieces. 2 medium yellow onions, thinly sliced (about 4 cups) ¾ pound cremini mushrooms, stems removed and thinly sliced (about 4 cups) ½ cup fresh flat-leaf parsley or dill leaves and fine stems, roughly chopped. ¼ cup grated...
How to Store Wine at Home—Including Tips for Different Wine Types
Red or white, we’ve got you covered.
Real Simple
French Onion Soup Bites
French onion soup is comforting and divine, but definitely not finger food. In comes this bite-size appetizer that borrows all the best parts of the beloved and classic soup. Melty Gruyere cheese and jammy, savory onions live in a tender, custard-like mixture that makes every nibble a flavor explosion. Store-bought phyllo pastry shells take the fuss out of preparing these for a crowd, leaving you to simply caramelize onions, whisk together a mixture of eggs and cream, and assemble these delectable bites before baking them off to crispy perfection.
Bobby Flay Pairs His Thanksgiving Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Date-Lime Butter — Get the Recipe
Bobby Flay knows how essential it is to prep ahead for Thanksgiving. In this roasted sweet potatoes recipe, which was adapted from his new cookbook Sundays With Sophie, Flay tops the spuds with a dollop of creamy date-lime butter. "You can make the date-lime butter days ahead of time, giving...
I Tried the TikTok 4-Ingredient “Brown” Rice Casserole and It Was Buttery Heaven
Often, it’s the simplest dishes — those with an ingredient list you can count on one hand — that are the most flavorful. This is definitely the case with my newest TikTok find, which is known as “brown rice casserole” or “stick of butter rice.”
Delish
Za'atar Sheet-Pan Chicken
When you don’t feel like doing a lot of dishes, sheet-pan dinners are your best friend. Whether you’re craving pork chops, gnocchi, or even chicken fajitas, a sheet pan promises to simplify your meal and leave you with minimal cleanup: perfect for weeknights, a lazy weekend meal—or any day at all.
Epicurious
Ultimate Sugar Cookies
Active Time 25 minutes Total Time 2 hours 40 minutes (includes chilling dough) The best sugar cookie recipe yields a workable dough that you can turn into the cutouts of your dreams. The baked cookies should have a delicious canvas ready for decorating with sanding sugar, a colorful glaze tinted with natural food coloring (tie-dye, anyone?), or royal icing topped with sprinkles and sugar pearls. This one yields crisp yet tender cookies that keep their shape, taste great, and last a while in the freezer.
Delish
One Pot Broccoli Mac & Cheese
Melty cheddar cheese and broccoli are a dynamic duo that can help some of the most veggie-averse eat their greens. We doubt you'll need to convince anyone to try this creamy three-cheese mac, flavored with plenty of dry spices and speckled with bright green crisp-tender broccoli florets. Step 1In a...
Real Simple
16K+
Followers
1K+
Post
416K+
Views
ABOUT
Creative, practical & inspiring solutions to make life easier.https://www.realsimple.com/
Comments / 0