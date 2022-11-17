ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Townsend, MA

NEWS CENTER Maine

Search underway for hiker in New Hampshire

FRANCONIA, N.H. — Crews were searching Monday for a missing hiker in northern New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo, 19, of Westford, Massachusetts, was dropped off Sunday morning at a Franconia Notch State Park campground, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said. Her hiking route included Mount Lafayette, Haystack, and Flume.
WESTFORD, MA
MassLive.com

Three-bedroom home sells in Worcester for $370,000

Cristian Reyes ponce bought the property at 3 Greybert Lane, Worcester, from Bernard C Mcnamara and Chelsea S Moskivitz on Nov. 1, 2022, for $370,000 which represents a price per square foot of $260. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement sits on a 6,250 square-foot lot.
WORCESTER, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts man dives or falls off of bridge, dive team search underway

“Massachusetts crews are searching for a man that reportedly landed in frigid waters early this morning from a bridge. According to Lieutenant Paul Sullivan of Massachusetts State Police, at 3:15 a.m. they received a report of a white male 29-30 years old either jumping or falling off the Larz Anderson Bridge into the Charles River.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
nbcboston.com

Did You Know Massachusetts Is Home to One of the Best Donut Shops in US?

If you live in New England and love donuts (what is there to not love about donuts?), you'll want to keep reading. Yelp scoured the nation earlier this year for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections to create the "Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022" -- and two shops in Connecticut and Massachusetts earned a place on the sweet list.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Three-bedroom home sells for $915,000 in Millbury

Adam Ryba and Emily Ryba acquired the property at 59 Davis Road, Millbury, from Jeffrey A Hamelin and Bonnie A Hamelin on Nov. 3, 2022, for $915,000 which represents a price per square foot of $314. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.7-acre lot.
MILLBURY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

At least 10 injuried after serious bus crash in Waltham

At least 10 people were injured following a serious bus crash on South Street in Waltham late Saturday night. The roof and side of the bus were shorn off and debris littered the lawn on which the wrecked bus came to rest between two trees. Graphic video sent to Boston 25 News captured several victims of the crash being treated for their injuries. A multitude of ambulances and fire trucks were spotted populating South Street.
WALTHAM, MA
WBUR

What's open and what's closed on Thanksgiving in Mass.

Let's face it, there's not much to do outside of the home on Thanksgiving. And for most folks, that's a feature of the day, not a bug. We hope you have a wonderful and restful day, however you choose to spend your time. And if you need help this Thanksgiving...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

These Boston area grocery stores will be open on Thanksgiving

When you're searching for an item in a pinch, look to these supermarkets. It can be a challenge to pick up last minute items the day of Thanksgiving, when you’re missing an ingredient or are in a bind. Maybe you forgot the cranberries, or you’re realizing that there aren’t enough green beans. When you need to run to the supermarket, it’s helpful to know which ones in Boston will still be open on the holiday.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Letter to Stop & Shop re: Shopping Cart Shenanigans from City Councilors Flynn + Flaherty

Re: Stop & Shop shopping carts in the South Boston neighborhood. I am writing today regarding issues related to Stop & Shop’s shopping carts in the South Boston neighborhood. I have received a few complaints from neighbors in South Boston, who have unfortunately experienced multiple incidents wherein either young adults leaving restaurants and bars or teenagers are using shopping carts to careen through the streets. This is very concerning to Councilor Flaherty and I, both from a public safety and personal property perspective.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Top moments from Plymouth's annual America's Hometown Thanksgiving Parade

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Plymouth's annual parade, part ofAmerica's Hometown Thanksgiving Celebration, marched from Plymouth Rock Saturday morning and the spectacle was once again broadcast live on WCVB. It's one of America’s only historically accurate chronological parades, visually bringing the country's rich heritage to life by representing each century from...
PLYMOUTH, MA

