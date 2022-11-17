Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
The Tufts Cannon: A long-standing tradition of student activismThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Brian Nguyen Wins New Hampshire Beauty Pageant Making Pageant HistoryThe Maine WriterDerry, NH
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
Search underway for hiker in New Hampshire
FRANCONIA, N.H. — Crews were searching Monday for a missing hiker in northern New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo, 19, of Westford, Massachusetts, was dropped off Sunday morning at a Franconia Notch State Park campground, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said. Her hiking route included Mount Lafayette, Haystack, and Flume.
This New Hampshire French Pastry Shop Expands to a Second Location in Massachusetts
Cremeux French Patisserie in Merrimack, New Hampshire, is expanding to Massachusetts. This unique and delectable pasty shop opened in July of 2020. While many restaurants were closing in the heat of the pandemic, Cremeux French Patissarie was just getting to work. And work they did. With carefully selected ingredients and...
MassLive.com
Three-bedroom home sells in Worcester for $370,000
Cristian Reyes ponce bought the property at 3 Greybert Lane, Worcester, from Bernard C Mcnamara and Chelsea S Moskivitz on Nov. 1, 2022, for $370,000 which represents a price per square foot of $260. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement sits on a 6,250 square-foot lot.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts man dives or falls off of bridge, dive team search underway
“Massachusetts crews are searching for a man that reportedly landed in frigid waters early this morning from a bridge. According to Lieutenant Paul Sullivan of Massachusetts State Police, at 3:15 a.m. they received a report of a white male 29-30 years old either jumping or falling off the Larz Anderson Bridge into the Charles River.
nbcboston.com
Did You Know Massachusetts Is Home to One of the Best Donut Shops in US?
If you live in New England and love donuts (what is there to not love about donuts?), you'll want to keep reading. Yelp scoured the nation earlier this year for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections to create the "Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022" -- and two shops in Connecticut and Massachusetts earned a place on the sweet list.
Three-bedroom home sells for $915,000 in Millbury
Adam Ryba and Emily Ryba acquired the property at 59 Davis Road, Millbury, from Jeffrey A Hamelin and Bonnie A Hamelin on Nov. 3, 2022, for $915,000 which represents a price per square foot of $314. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.7-acre lot.
4 people hurt when pickup truck crashes into restaurant in New Hampshire
HAMPTON, N.H. — Several people were injured when a pickup truck crashed into a New Hampshire restaurant and the driver is facing a driving under the influence charge, police said. Police officers and the fire department responded to Greg’s Bistro in Hampton just after 9 p.m. Saturday for a...
The Top 5 Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Boston, Massachusetts
Boston, Massachusetts, is a wonderful place to raise a family, offering many activities and good schools. Here are the top 5 family-friendly neighborhoods.
cambridgeday.com
Numbers of homeless out at night may worsen; Salvation Army to close shelter doors March 31
Numbers of homeless out at night may worsen; Salvation Army to close shelter doors March 31. The Salvation Army in Central Square may shut down March 31 after opting out of controversial grant funding, costing 35 beds in a city where there are 500 people in need on any given night.
This Epic Massachusetts Antique Mall is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Massachusetts is home to so many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as big as the Cambridge Antique Market. Keep reading to learn more.
Massachusetts is home to one of the best doughnut shops in America
AYER, Mass. — A Massachusetts doughnut shop is drawing national attention after landing on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 US Donut Shops” for 2022. Yelp says it “scoured the nation for the best bakers of America’s glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections” to create this year’s list.
Pickup Smashes Into Front of Hampton, New Hampshire, Restaurant
Four people were hospitalized and six displaced after a pickup truck crashed through the front of a Hampton restaurant Saturday night, one of three similar incidents on Saturday. The white Chevrolet pickup that appears to have been heading south smashed into Greg's Bistro on the northbound side of Lafayette Road...
At least 10 injuried after serious bus crash in Waltham
At least 10 people were injured following a serious bus crash on South Street in Waltham late Saturday night. The roof and side of the bus were shorn off and debris littered the lawn on which the wrecked bus came to rest between two trees. Graphic video sent to Boston 25 News captured several victims of the crash being treated for their injuries. A multitude of ambulances and fire trucks were spotted populating South Street.
bunewsservice.com
Massachusetts residents continue to grapple with NSC-131 activity while alleged leader faces charges in court
An officer approaches a protester holding a sign that says “this court is pro-Nazi” on the West Roxbury District Courthouse steps on Oct. 17, 2022. The officer removes the protester, stating “the judge wants to keep the steps clear.” The demonstrators arrived to protest Chris Hood, an aspiring police officer and local neo-Nazi.
WBUR
What's open and what's closed on Thanksgiving in Mass.
Let's face it, there's not much to do outside of the home on Thanksgiving. And for most folks, that's a feature of the day, not a bug. We hope you have a wonderful and restful day, however you choose to spend your time. And if you need help this Thanksgiving...
Burlington opens new treehouse with mobility-impaired in mind
A new installation at Burlington’s Simonds Park is looking to prove life in the trees isn’t just for the birds. It’s even possible for those with mobility impairments. An elevated web of interconnected paths will allow even those in wheelchairs to embrace the childhood joy of a treehouse.
These Boston area grocery stores will be open on Thanksgiving
When you're searching for an item in a pinch, look to these supermarkets. It can be a challenge to pick up last minute items the day of Thanksgiving, when you’re missing an ingredient or are in a bind. Maybe you forgot the cranberries, or you’re realizing that there aren’t enough green beans. When you need to run to the supermarket, it’s helpful to know which ones in Boston will still be open on the holiday.
Letter to Stop & Shop re: Shopping Cart Shenanigans from City Councilors Flynn + Flaherty
Re: Stop & Shop shopping carts in the South Boston neighborhood. I am writing today regarding issues related to Stop & Shop’s shopping carts in the South Boston neighborhood. I have received a few complaints from neighbors in South Boston, who have unfortunately experienced multiple incidents wherein either young adults leaving restaurants and bars or teenagers are using shopping carts to careen through the streets. This is very concerning to Councilor Flaherty and I, both from a public safety and personal property perspective.
Movie shoot on Tobin Bridge, I-93 may cause traffic delays, MassDOT says
A movie being shot on the Maurice J. Tobin Memorial Bridge and Interstate 93 later this weekend may cause some traffic delays, officials said. MassDOT said lowdowns on the bridge and highway are possible due to the production. However, shooting for the movie, which will last from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, will not require any lane closures.
WCVB
Top moments from Plymouth's annual America's Hometown Thanksgiving Parade
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Plymouth's annual parade, part ofAmerica's Hometown Thanksgiving Celebration, marched from Plymouth Rock Saturday morning and the spectacle was once again broadcast live on WCVB. It's one of America’s only historically accurate chronological parades, visually bringing the country's rich heritage to life by representing each century from...
