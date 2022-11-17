ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

LIVE Updates: South Carolina vs. Colorado State

By SI Staff Report
Gamecock Digest
Gamecock Digest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qrDDC_0jEpmJws00

South Carolina tips off the Charleston Classic by facing off against Colorado State in the first round.

Head coach Lamont Paris and company start the Charleston Classic against Colorado State. They are out to a 2-0 start, powered by the impressive chemistry between the transfers and freshmen.

Forward GG Jackson has been a revelation in Columbia. He has answered every question thus far and appears the part of a potential NBA lottery pick in a few months.

However, what makes this South Carolina team unique is their ability to share the basketball and rally from tough situations. South Carolina State and Clemson both made runs at them in the second half, but the Gamecocks made enough plays to salvage wins.

Colorado State presents another interesting challenge . They are a capable program that could make things difficult, but South Carolina is a runaway favorite. They could make a big statement by finding success in a tournament with other major programs.

Gamecocks Digest will continue to update readers with game developments as things unfold after the opening tip.

How To Watch South Carolina @ Colorado State

  • Gameday: Thursday, November 17th, 2022.
  • Game time: 5:00 pm ET
  • TV: ESPNU
  • Stadium: TD Arena (Charleston, South Carolina)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

First Half

(2-0), 19:35 - GG Jackson makes a layup on the first possession to give the Gamecocks their first score.

(2-2), 19:29 - Colorado State forward John Tonje quickly responds with a fast break dunk on an outlet from guard Isaiah Rivera.

(10-2), 15:24 - Forward Patrick Cartier makes a layup while being fouled, giving the Rams a 10-0 run. Cartier misses the free throw.

(10-5), 15:02 - Guard Chico Carter nails a three-pointer on the wing to silence the Rams’ run.

(14-12), 10:58 - Forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk nets a floater off a screen and roll.

(27-16), 6:08 - Cartier makes a layup to push the lead up into double figures.

(35-19), 3:54 - Forward James Moors makes a jumper to start a Colorado State run.

(40-19), 0:00 - Moors dunks one home at the end of the half to send the Rams into halftime with a twenty-one-point lead.

Second Half

(43-19), 19:23 - Forward John Tronje makes a three to kick off the second half.

(48-28), 17:42 - Guard Jacobi Wright makes a three to trim the lead back down to twenty points.

(48-34), 16:35 - Guard Meechie Johnson makes a three to spur the Gamecocks forward.

(58-36), 11:41 - Forward Joe Palmer makes a layup to extend the Colorado State lead.

(66-38), 8:41 - Moors continues his hot streak, and the Colorado State leads balloons to twenty-eight points.

(76-46), 5:31 - Jackson hits a three to get the lead back down to thirty points.

(85-53), 0:00 - South Carolina suffers their first season loss in blowout fashion.

Gamecock Digest

Gamecock Digest

