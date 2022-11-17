Read full article on original website
outerbanksvoice.com
James S. Bailey of Barco, November 16
James Scott Bailey, age 70, of Barco, NC died on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Born in Chesterfield, VA on June 11, 1952 to the late James Richard Bailey and Theonia Wright, he was the widower of Mi Kyong Bailey. After serving his country honorably in the U. S Marine Corps, he was founder/owner of the SADSAC Foundation. He was a member of American Legion # 288 in Coinjock, NC.
Police searching for road rage assault suspects in Outer Banks
The Kill Devil Hills Police Department in Dare County, North Carolina, is searching for suspects in a road rage assault incident that occurred last week.
VIDEO: Dramatic Coast Guard rescue off the coast of North Carolina
The Coast Guard arrived to help in the overnight hours Thursday and within minutes the vessel began sinking.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Whiteville wins in walk-off fashion against Hertford County
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WWAY) – The Whiteville Wolfpack are 4th round bound after Grayson Creech sent the 32-yard field goal through the uprights to win 25-24. Whiteville trailed Hertford County 24 to 7 about half way through the third quarter, then the Wolfpack scored 2 touchdowns in a row, followed by Creech’s kick.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Currituck 4-H represented on the national stage
November 5, 2022 was a banner day for Currituck County 4-H’ers Cayden Lowe, Kilynn Brinkley, Chloe Fredrick and Emma Solley. From North Carolina to Kentucky, these stellar young women earned honors for their performance in 4-H competitions. The NC Shooting Sports National Team tryouts tournament was held In Ellerbe,...
coastalreview.org
Submerged power lines further delay ferry channel realignment
Underwater power lines crossing Hatteras Inlet’s Connector Channel have created another delay in finalizing the realignment of the Hatteras ferry channel, also known as the Rollinson Channel. Shortly before Oct. 24, when the Army Corps of Engineers was expected to sign off on the draft environmental assessment, or EA,...
Motorcyclist dies after Virginia Beach crash
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A motorcyclist has died after a crash in October, the Virginia Beach Police Department said. Adrian Vojvoda, 75, died on November 1 after the crash, which happened on October 16, sent him to the hospital. It happened in the 1400 block of Oceana Boulevard, and...
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Tourism Board Recap | November 2022
Lee Nettles, Executive Director of the Outer Banks Visitors Bureau recounts highlights from the November 17, 2022 meeting of the Dare County Tourism Board.
Snow Globe Spectacular returns to Town Center in Virginia Beach
Town Center in Virginia Beach is bringing spreading the holiday cheer with their Snow Globe Spectacular.
WAVY News 10
2 juvenile escapees in Portsmouth safely located
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police investigators are looking for two teen boys who escaped a facility in the 300 block of Fort Lane around 7 a.m. Sunday, police said. Gavin White, 14, is about five-feet tall and 104 pounds and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue...
islandfreepress.org
Newest member of N.C. Ferry System fleet, M/V Salvo, arrives in Manns Harbor
The newest addition to the North Carolina Ferry System fleet arrived Thursday morning at the NCDOT Shipyard in Manns Harbor. The N.C. Department of Transportation awarded a $22.85 million contract in 2018 to Gulf Island Shipyards of Houma, Louisiana, for construction of two new River Class ferries that can transport 40 vehicles.
Monday at 6 | Suffolk siblings to lose benefit years after their father died in military accident
SUFFOLK, Va. — A "For Sale" sign sits outside Chenoah Kent's house off Route 58 in Suffolk. The mother and teacher is moving to Roanoke, where the cost of living is cheaper. Starting in January, Kent's two children, 11 and 14, will no longer be eligible for the military's Survivor Benefit Plan's optional child annuity.
Crews respond to residential fire on Ferguson Place in Suffolk
According to a news release, the call for the fire came in around 3:19 p.m. in the 100 block of Ferguson Place.
WAVY News 10
2,000 turkeys being distributed in Norfolk on Saturday at Turkey Trailer event
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Pamunkey Indian Tribe, the group behind the HeadWaters casino planned to go next to Harbor Park in Norfolk, is set to give away about 2,000 turkeys and other food for Thanksgiving this Saturday, Nov. 19. The tribe is the main sponsor for the third...
Driver shot on S. Military Hwy in Chesapeake; homicide case underway
Police are now investigating after they say a motorist was fatally shot while driving on South Military Highway in Chesapeake Sunday evening.
outerbanksvoice.com
R/C KDH Movies 10 holiday movie event in support of Toys for Tots of Dare
R/C Kill Devil Hills Movies 10 (Kill Devil Hills, NC) Toys for Tots of Dare and Currituck Counties will be on site at R/C Movies 10 Kill Devil Hills accepting unopened toys for local families. Thank you to our sponsors: OBX Chevrolet Buick, R.A. Hoy Heating & Air Conditioning, Surf...
WAVY News 10
Thanksgiving holiday closings in Hampton Roads | 2022
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – With the holiday season upon, 10 On Your Side wants to help you plan accordingly. Most city facilities will be closed for Thanksgiving. In many cases, trash pickup and other services will also be impacted. The local cities below have released their holiday closures.
160 N.C. school nutrition workers talk inflation, supply chain at region meeting
It was shades of Adam Sandler's famous "Lunch Lady Land" song, as 160 school nutrition workers gathered for their regional meeting inside Pasquotank County High School Saturday.
Rivers Casino Portsmouth announces opening date
There is now an opening date for Virginia's first full-service casino.
Man shot on Dale Drive in Portsmouth
According to dispatch, the call for the gunshot wound incident came in right after 4 p.m. in the 100 block of Dale Drive. Police say a man has sustained a non life-threatening injury.
