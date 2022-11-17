James Scott Bailey, age 70, of Barco, NC died on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Born in Chesterfield, VA on June 11, 1952 to the late James Richard Bailey and Theonia Wright, he was the widower of Mi Kyong Bailey. After serving his country honorably in the U. S Marine Corps, he was founder/owner of the SADSAC Foundation. He was a member of American Legion # 288 in Coinjock, NC.

BARCO, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO