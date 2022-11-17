ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powells Point, NC

outerbanksvoice.com

James S. Bailey of Barco, November 16

James Scott Bailey, age 70, of Barco, NC died on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Born in Chesterfield, VA on June 11, 1952 to the late James Richard Bailey and Theonia Wright, he was the widower of Mi Kyong Bailey. After serving his country honorably in the U. S Marine Corps, he was founder/owner of the SADSAC Foundation. He was a member of American Legion # 288 in Coinjock, NC.
BARCO, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Whiteville wins in walk-off fashion against Hertford County

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WWAY) – The Whiteville Wolfpack are 4th round bound after Grayson Creech sent the 32-yard field goal through the uprights to win 25-24. Whiteville trailed Hertford County 24 to 7 about half way through the third quarter, then the Wolfpack scored 2 touchdowns in a row, followed by Creech’s kick.
WHITEVILLE, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Currituck 4-H represented on the national stage

November 5, 2022 was a banner day for Currituck County 4-H’ers Cayden Lowe, Kilynn Brinkley, Chloe Fredrick and Emma Solley. From North Carolina to Kentucky, these stellar young women earned honors for their performance in 4-H competitions. The NC Shooting Sports National Team tryouts tournament was held In Ellerbe,...
CURRITUCK, NC
coastalreview.org

Submerged power lines further delay ferry channel realignment

Underwater power lines crossing Hatteras Inlet’s Connector Channel have created another delay in finalizing the realignment of the Hatteras ferry channel, also known as the Rollinson Channel. Shortly before Oct. 24, when the Army Corps of Engineers was expected to sign off on the draft environmental assessment, or EA,...
DARE COUNTY, NC
13News Now

Motorcyclist dies after Virginia Beach crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A motorcyclist has died after a crash in October, the Virginia Beach Police Department said. Adrian Vojvoda, 75, died on November 1 after the crash, which happened on October 16, sent him to the hospital. It happened in the 1400 block of Oceana Boulevard, and...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare County Tourism Board Recap | November 2022

Lee Nettles, Executive Director of the Outer Banks Visitors Bureau recounts highlights from the November 17, 2022 meeting of the Dare County Tourism Board.
WAVY News 10

2 juvenile escapees in Portsmouth safely located

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police investigators are looking for two teen boys who escaped a facility in the 300 block of Fort Lane around 7 a.m. Sunday, police said. Gavin White, 14, is about five-feet tall and 104 pounds and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
islandfreepress.org

Newest member of N.C. Ferry System fleet, M/V Salvo, arrives in Manns Harbor

The newest addition to the North Carolina Ferry System fleet arrived Thursday morning at the NCDOT Shipyard in Manns Harbor. The N.C. Department of Transportation awarded a $22.85 million contract in 2018 to Gulf Island Shipyards of Houma, Louisiana, for construction of two new River Class ferries that can transport 40 vehicles.
MANNS HARBOR, NC
WAVY News 10

Thanksgiving holiday closings in Hampton Roads | 2022

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – With the holiday season upon, 10 On Your Side wants to help you plan accordingly. Most city facilities will be closed for Thanksgiving. In many cases, trash pickup and other services will also be impacted. The local cities below have released their holiday closures.
NORFOLK, VA

