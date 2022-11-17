Read full article on original website
Hospital chief administrative officer leaving UI Health Care
Pamela Johnson-Carlson, DNP, RN, is leaving her role as chief administrative officer of Iowa City-based University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. Ms. Johnson-Carlson will leave University of Iowa Health Care early next year to become chief nursing officer of Children's Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha, Neb., according to a Nov. 17. Her last day in her current role is Jan. 11.
WHO convening 300 scientists to identify pandemic-capable pathogens
The World Health Organization is convening more than 300 scientists to update its list of pathogens most likely to cause future outbreaks or pandemics. The priority pathogen list is meant to guide global investments, and research and development on vaccines and therapeutics. To develop the list, scientists will review evidence...
H3N2: 3 notes on the dominant flu strain
The majority of U.S. influenza cases detected this season have been H3N2, an influenza A variant associated with more severe illness. Of more than 4,400 flu specimens tested by public health laboratories since October, about 77 percent have been positive for H3N2, according to the CDC's latest FluView report, which includes data through Nov. 12.
Fewer coinfections than expected: 3 COVID-19 surveillance trends to note
Although COVID-19 positivity rates are up, there have been fewer coinfections with other respiratory viruses than expected, according to recent findings from Helix, a lab that assists the CDC with variant tracking. Helix shared some of the latest observations from its COVID-19 and viral surveillance efforts in a Nov. 21...
The state of hospital executive burnout
Among healthcare C-suite executives, burnout appears to be on the rise, according to a survey from executive search firm WittKieffer. The survey, conducted in summer 2022, was sent to thousands of healthcare C-suite executives of a range of titles at hospitals, health systems, academic medical centers, medical groups and other provider organizations. More than 230 healthcare executives, including 63 CEOs, completed the survey. To preface the survey, WittKieffer provided respondents with Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic's burnout definition, specifically job burnout: "clinically defined as a state of physical, emotional or mental exhaustion combined with doubts about your competence and the value of your work."
HHS unveils report on supporting long COVID-19 patients
HHS on Nov. 21 released an 88-page report on how the healthcare and public sector can best support the estimated 7.7 million to 23 million Americans living with long COVID-19. The Health+ Long COVID Report is based on more than 1,000 hours of interviews, workshops and human-centered design research with the public, according to an HHS news release. The report aimed to capture the narratives and expertise of those with long COVID-19 to better understand what is needed to drive social, public health and economic solutions.
UW Medical Center 1st to earn 7 Magnet designations
The University of Washington Medical Center-Montlake in Seattle has become the nation's first hospital to receive seven consecutive Magnet designations from the American Nurses Credentialing Center. UW Medical Center was the first hospital to receive Magnet designation in 1994 and learned of its latest redesignation on Nov. 16. The designation,...
