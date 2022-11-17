Read full article on original website
Review: 'Devotion' is a quiet tale of allyship amid heroics
There must be something about actor Glen Powell that casting directors associate with the heavens. He’s played astronaut John Glenn in “Hidden Figures,” voiced a NASA official in the animated film "Apollo 10 1⁄2” and has two roles this year as a hotshot Navy aviator.
New this week: Lizzo, 'Criminal Minds' and 'The Woman King'
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week. — When the Mars Rover Opportunity, nicknamed Oppy, launched in 2003, it was only supposed to last 90 sols (or Mars days). But 15 years later it was still out there exploring. The documentary “Good Night Oppy,” coming to Prime Video on Wednesday, tells the story of not just Oppy and its counterpart Spirit, but the scientists and engineers who cared for the robots and their discoveries on Mars. With shades of some of cinema’s most lovable robots, from WALL-E to R2-D2, “Good Night Oppy,” directed by Ryan White, is a sentimental and inspiring and a great film to watch with the family over the holiday.
'My Favorite Year,' comic salute to TV's golden age, hits 40
LOS ANGELES — Peter O’Toole was famed for his commanding, Oscar-nominated turns. Mark Linn-Baker was a fledgling stage actor. Richard Benjamin, who’d made a leading-man splash in “Goodbye, Columbus” and “Westworld,” had a few TV directing credits. The sum of these unlikely parts...
'The Crown' puts both Diana, Camilla in sympathetic light
NEW YORK — Controversy and debate surround season five of “ The Crown,” but Elizabeth Debicki has largely been praised for her portrayal of Princess Diana. Debicki, best known for her work in the limited series “The Night Manager” and films including “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Tenet," said she prepared for the role more than any previous job she's had.
Bob Dylan publisher sorry for $600 book's replica autographs
NEW YORK — Bob Dylan's publisher is offering refunds for a $600 special edition of his new book, “The Philosophy of Modern Song,” acknowledging that the allegedly “hand-signed” copies were not individually inscribed. "To those who purchased THE PHILOSOPHY OF MODERN SONG limited edition, we...
Chaka Khan tells stories through Apple's Time to Walk series
LOS ANGELES — Chaka Khan wants people to walk with her while she tells inspirational stories. Apple announced Monday that the 10-time Grammy winner will take part in an audio experience called Time to Walk, a series designed to help people walk more often. In the 32-minute episode, Khan...
