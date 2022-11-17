ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Shapeways Hldgs SHPW shares increased by 13.1% to $0.62 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 million. Symbotic SYM stock increased by 4.7% to $10.45. The company's market cap stands at $578.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today. Energous WATT stock...
After-Hours Alert: Why Zoom Video Stock Is Sinking

Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM shares are trading lower in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected results, but issued guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened: Zoom said third-quarter revenue increased 5% year-over-year to $1.1 billion, which narrowly beat average analyst estimates, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said...
Cardano Decreases More Than 5% Within 24 hours

Cardano's ADA/USD price has decreased 5.1% over the past 24 hours to $0.30, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -7.0%, moving from $0.33 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Cardano over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger Bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.
Why Dell Technologies Stock Is Surging After Hours

Dell Technologies Inc DELL shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company turned in third-quarter results that topped analyst estimates. Dell reported third-quarter revenue of $24.7 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $24.53 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said third-quarter revenue was down 6% year-over-year.
Analyst Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs

Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs AVAH has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $2.62 versus the current price of Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs at $0.7777, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
Earnings Preview: PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital PAGS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that PagSeguro Digital will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23. PagSeguro Digital bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 21, 2022

BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 4.72% at $0.23. Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed down 15.28% at $0.06. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 14.52% at $1.06. TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed down 8.97% at $1.62. Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed down 7.02% at $2.12. Cresco Labs CRLBF shares...
A Look Into Dow's Debt

Over the past three months, shares of Dow's Inc. DOW moved lower by 12.36%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Dow's has. According to the Dow's's most recent financial statement as reported on October 21, 2022, total debt is at $13.47 billion, with $12.92 billion in long-term debt and $549.00 million in current debt. Adjusting for $2.22 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $11.25 billion.
What's Going On With Amazon Stock?

Amazon.com Inc AMZN shares are trading lower Monday. The stock has been trying to find support for most of the month since plunging on its third-quarter results at the end of October. What Happened: Amazon's market cap fell below the $1 trillion mark this month for the first time since...
What 15 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Arista Networks

Over the past 3 months, 15 analysts have published their opinion on Arista Networks ANET stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Regency Centers

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Regency Centers REG stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
TDCX's Earnings: A Preview

TDCX TDCX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that TDCX will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15. TDCX bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that...
Where GrafTech International Stands With Analysts

GrafTech International EAF has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, GrafTech International has an average price target of $5.02 with a high of $7.00 and a low of $3.07.
McDonald's' Debt Overview

Over the past three months, shares of McDonald's' Inc. MCD moved higher by 4.38%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt McDonald's' has. Based on McDonald's''s financial statement as of November 7, 2022, long-term debt is at $34.87 billion and current debt is at $318.40 million, amounting to $35.18 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $2.83 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $32.36 billion.
Expert Ratings for AMETEK

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on AMETEK AME stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
