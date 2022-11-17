Read full article on original website
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
Another Famed Rock Guitarist Dies
Keith Levene, the “innovative” guitarist and cofounder of the bands “The Clash” and “Public Image Ltd,” has died at 65, according to Deadline. Levene passed away last week at his home in the United Kingdom. The cause of death was liver cancer, according to author and writer Adam Hammond.
Britney Spears' Former Assistant Felicia Culotta Reveals If She Speaks To The Pop Star After Conservatorship Drama: 'I Write All The Time'
Though Britney Spears is a free woman after being freed from her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021, she hasn't reached out to her ex-assistant Felicia Culotta. “I haven’t spoken to her in quite a while,” Culotta said in a new interview. However, Culotta, who was close with the pop star, 40, when she was first starting to rise to fame, admitted she has attempted to get in touch. “I write all the time,” Culotta said. “I love handwritten letters. I just hope and pray she gets them. I know for sure before she wasn’t [in the past], so I’m very...
Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham Stops By Trending With Walter
Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham stops by Trending with one of his characters, Walter. The comedian talks all about his upcoming Comedy Central special and the longevity of his career.
'My Favorite Year,' comic salute to TV's golden age, hits 40
A movie that takes a fond look back at the original golden age of TV has reached a milestone
Ariana Grande Goes Blonde in ‘60s Mod-Inspired Promo for New Fragrances: Watch
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Back to blonde! Ariana Grande is sporting a new look for the retro-style video introducing her “first ever fragrance duo,” Mod Vanilla and Mod Blush, due out next month. In the 16-second clip, posted to her Instagram Reels on Sunday (Nov. 20), Grande channels ‘60s mod-style in two different outfits. The teaser starts with Grande strutting toward a Vespa while wearing white ballet flats before we get a...
‘BIP’s Kate Defends Rejecting Logan’s Rose: He ‘Repeatedly’ Didn’t ‘Show Up For Me’ (Exclusive)
The Nov. 21 episode of Bachelor in Paradise featured the men giving out roses for one last time before fantasy suites. Logan Palmer and Kate Gallivan had a lot of back and forth leading up to this rose ceremony. However, Logan was all in. “Kate, I still think about our night down by the beach when we decided to be together,” he said. “We’ve walked through fire together and I know I don’t always make it easy, but I still believe in that feeling and still believe in you and me. So will you accept this rose?”
Thinking of breaking up with Twitter? Here’s the right way to do it
After a few chaotic weeks it’s clear Elon Musk is intent on taking Twitter in a direction that’s at odds with the prevailing cultures of the diverse users who call it home. Musk has now begun reinstating high-profile users – including Donald Trump, Alex Jones and Kanye West – who had been removed for repeated violations of community standards. This comes off the back of a mass exodus of Twitter staff, including thousands that Musk unceremoniously fired via email. The latest wave of resignations came after an ultimatum from Musk: employees would have to face “extremely hardcore” working conditions (to...
