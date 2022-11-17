Read full article on original website
kinyradio.com
Watt speaks on Monday Assembly meeting agenda
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Rorie Watt joined Dano on Action Line Friday. Rorie Watt, Juneau City Manager, said that the citizen's effort on disclosure concluded with the measure being repealed. "We at the city we value tax equity. Right? So we made the argument to the Assembly and the Assembly...
alaskasnewssource.com
New election results released by the Alaska Division of Elections
A mix of sleet and freezing rain on Sunday may cause another round of slick roads and bridges. The annual Valley Thanksgiving Blessing at the Real Life Church in Palmer saw volunteers distribute 500 Thanksgiving meals, while volunteers at Central Lutheran Church filled 1,400 boxes with Thanksgiving foods that will be distributed Monday.
Murkowski, Peltola and Dunleavy projected to win Alaska elections
All three incumbents likely clinched final victory in Alaska’s statewide elections Friday, as the Alaska Division of Elections updated results with thousands of additional absentee, questioned and early ballots from this fall’s general election. Final unofficial results will not be available until 4 p.m. Wednesday, when the division implements the state’s new ranked choice sorting […] The post Murkowski, Peltola and Dunleavy projected to win Alaska elections appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ktoo.org
What to expect from the instant runoff part of Alaska’s first ranked choice election
The Alaska Division of Elections has been busy counting votes since even before election day, as early, absentee and mail-in ballots arrive. By Wednesday, Nov. 23, they’ll be done counting the first choice votes on everyone’s ballot. In previous elections, that’s when the races would be called and everything would be sent off to be certified.
Ranked magic: Alaska one of two states with ‘undecided’ Senate and House results
Alaska’s new election system, with its jungle primary and ranked-choice voting general election, is still waiting for election results, which haven’t been finalized, due to the ranked-choice runoff system. On Nov. 23, the ballot tabulation will be applied to voters’ second and third-place choices — in some races...
ktoo.org
Behind the scenes of every arts event in Juneau, you’ll likely find Bing Carillo
Bayani “Bing” Carrillo has volunteered for Juneau arts events for years. He’s the go-to guy for designing inventive sets and solving technological problems. His first volunteer project was Wearable Arts, the annual fashion show hosted by the Juneau Arts and Humanities Center, years ago. Since then, he’s been recruited to help out practically every arts group in Juneau.
alaskalandmine.com
Review: Alaska Daily, Season One – Episode 6: “You Can’t Put a Price on a Life”
(Warning: this article contains spoilers about Season One of ABC’s Alaska Daily) The show opens at sunset in the waters in the Gulf of Alaska. A pretty, young women is doing an Instagram Live on a large cruise ship. “Last night was insane,” Henley Madison Scott tells the camera. “Let’s just say I had one too many Glacier-tinis ha ha ha!” She climbs the rail of her balcony so viewers can get a better look at the beautiful Alaska sunrise. “Alaska is pretty lit, y’all” are her last words before she drunkenly slips and falls to her presumed death in the frigid water below. Splash! The tragic video goes viral.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, November 18, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Alaska’s first openly LGBTQ lawmakers prepare to head to Juneau. Also,...
Bryan Scoresby: Alaska elections are laughingstock of the nation, but it doesn’t have to be that way
Alaska elections have become the laughing stock of elections throughout the country right now. I have been in Alaska for only 30 years, missed one Matanuska-Susitna Borough election I can remember, always voted in person, and only twice voted early. I have no experience with voting absentee and the difficulties that those who vote that way have experienced. I am glad there is technology available so their votes are counted.
alaskasnewssource.com
4 die outside Seattle after Alaska company’s plane crashes
Alaska's News Source Anchor Ariane Aramburo brings you an update from the Indonesia earthquake, a statewide jobs report from October, the impact of the flu on Alaska this season, and the Mount Gordon Lyon star, which will be activated this Friday at 8 a.m. Rain + near freezing temperatures =...
nativenewsonline.net
BIA Announces “Historic” Land Acquisition in Alaska
The Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Indian Affairs announced yesterday it has approved the Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska’s application to place a land parcel in Juneau, AK into federal trust status. The action, announced yesterday, marks just the second fee-to-trust...
kinyradio.com
AFDF announces winners of the Alaska Symphony of Seafood
Wrangell, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation (AFDF) announced the 1st place winners of the Alaska Symphony of Seafood, and two special awards for the Seattle People’s Choice and the Bristol Bay Choice, during Pacific Marine Expo. The Alaska Symphony of Seafood is an annual competition for...
kinyradio.com
Tlingit & Haida one of four Alaska tribal entities to receive Broadband Infrastructure Development Grant
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Thursday, Peltola was notified that an additional $135.9 million in federal broadband grants is heading to Alaska. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) and Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program (TBCO) announced the four grants Thursday which include broadband programs in Western, Southcentral, and Southeastern Alaska.
ktoo.org
Juneau police advise caution after alleged rental scam
Juneau’s rental market is competitive, and some people have taken advantage of the situation to scam people who are desperate for housing. Last week, the Juneau Police Department arrested Rebecca Jo Burke for allegedly advertising a property she was not authorized to rent. Police say Burke sent photos of the fake rental to an individual and accepted an $850 deposit after they signed a meaningless lease.
South Dakota plan to end food tax surrounded by controversy
If Gov. Kristi Noem doesn’t fulfill her campaign pledge to repeal the South Dakota sales tax on food during the 2023 legislative session, voters may get a chance to decide the issue on the 2024 ballot.
Alaska’s economy is recovering, but it is hampered by negative demographic trends
Alaska’s economy shows signs of prosperity. But it’s also facing an emerging crisis. A veteran economist described these contradictory forces in a presentation Wednesday at an industry conference in Anchorage. “We have the strangest and weirdest economy that I’ve ever seen, and I’ve been following the economy for a long, long time,” Neal Fried of […] The post Alaska’s economy is recovering, but it is hampered by negative demographic trends appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Alaska's job count up from last year
(The Center Square) - Alaska gained 6,100 jobs in October when compared to the same time last year, but the state's unemployment rate increased slightly, according to the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development. The biggest winner is the leisure and hospitality industry, which added 2,900 jobs year over year, a 9.7% gain, according to DLWD statistics. "Although Alaska had moved past the peak visitor period by October, a...
One-time payment up to $600 coming from the state of Idaho
money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Idaho, here's some good news for you. Many residents will be receiving some money from the state. A law was put into effect by Governor Little which sends out money to those who qualify. The state of Idaho is sending out $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers. (source)
Why Alaska’s House race still hasn’t been called for Mary Peltola
Rep. Mary Sattler Peltola (D) is ahead in Alaska’s only House race by more than 20 points with about 80 percent of votes counted as of Tuesday. Yet the race still has not been called in her favor, due to Alaska’s ranked-choice voting system. Republicans Sarah Palin, the...
akbizmag.com
Alaska Crews Produce Documentary “At the Edge of Tomorrow”
Little Diomede, situated along the International Dateline, is the subject of the two-part documentary At the Edge of Tomorrow. A two-part documentary premiering on public television is the product of an all-Alaskan crew. At the Edge of Tomorrow, about life on Little Diomede Island, airs on KAKM November 16 and 23.
