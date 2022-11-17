Read full article on original website
Kevin Durant Says He Was 'Embarrassed' To Walk Around His Teammates After Recent Comments About Starting Five
Kevin Durant admits he felt bad about recent media comments.
Sporting News
How long is Joel Embiid out? Foot injury timeline, return date, latest updates on 76ers star
Injuries continue to take a toll on the 76ers, with superstar Joel Embiid joining an already extensive list of inactive players. Embiid, who has already missed time this season, will now be sidelined with a left foot injury sustained during a stretch of dominant play. Philadelphia's All-NBA center joins James Harden, Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey as the fourth starter to be hampered by injury in recent weeks.
Sporting News
Why 76ers' Joel Embiid wasn't ejected from game for flagrant foul on Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo
The 76ers entered Friday night's game against the Bucks without James Harden. Tyrese Maxey was ruled out for the rest of the contest after he suffered a foot injury in the first half. Those losses put them at a clear disadvantage in a matchup with one of the best teams in the NBA.
SB Nation
Stephen Curry’s fadeaway 3 was so amazing it almost made a Rockets coach faint
The Golden State Warriors had not won a road game all season when they traveled to Houston to take on the rebuilding Rockets on Sunday night. The Warriors’ 0-8 mark away from the Chase Center was one of the biggest reasons the defending champs had stumbled out of the gates to begin the new season, and it looked like the trend might continue after the Rockets blasted Golden State in the second quarter to take a halftime lead.
Sporting News
What channel is Chiefs vs. Chargers on today? Schedule, time for 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 11
The two top dogs in the AFC West meet in prime time on Sunday. The Chiefs and Chargers were the first game in the 2022 season to be flexed into a primetime spot, and with good reason: The two squads sit in first and second in the AFC West this year, a division that hasn't quite lived up to its billing this season.
Sun make it official, hire Stephanie White as head coach
Stephanie White was an assistant coach for the Indiana Fever when it pulled off the biggest upset in WNBA Finals history, knocking off the then-defending champion Minnesota Lynx in 2012. Indiana won the title by using its toughness and maximum effort to overcome a key injury to starter Katie Douglas,...
Sporting News
Yuta Watanabe earns standing ovation from Nets crowd: These changes to 3-point shooting form are the biggest reason why
Yuta Watanabe is officially having a moment for the Brooklyn Nets. Just three days after scoring 20 and hitting a career-high five 3s, Watanabe once again played one of the best games of his career on Sunday against the Grizzlies, scoring 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field. From the moment he checked in, Watanabe completely changed the energy for the Nets.
Sporting News
Odell Beckham Jr. rumors: Free agent tweets approval of Cowboys following Dallas win
On Sunday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Odell Beckham Jr.'s market is now headlined by two favorites: the Giants and the Cowboys. After Sunday, there may be a clubhouse leader. Following the Cowboys' 40-7 destruction of the Vikings in Minnesota, the star free agent wideout seemed to indicate that...
Sporting News
Updated 2023 NFL Draft order: Texans remain in top spot, Panthers & Bears in the hunt
The Texans remain at the top, but they have some company knocking on the door for Thanksgiving dinner. They, the Panthers and the Bears are the current 1-2-3 teams in the 2023 NFL Draft order, with Houston still in the driver's seat for the No. 1 overall selection after Week 11.
Sporting News
Chiefs' Travis Kelce taunts Chargers fans with LaDainian Tomlinson's high-step/finger roll TD celebration
Anyone who has listened to Travis and Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast knows that they don't put a lot of stock in what anyone thinks about them. They hardly have to. Travis reaffirmed just how little he cares by stealing LaDainian Tomlinson's high-step and finger-roll celebration as he scored a touchdown Sunday night . . . against the Chargers in their house.
