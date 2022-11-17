ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sporting News

How long is Joel Embiid out? Foot injury timeline, return date, latest updates on 76ers star

Injuries continue to take a toll on the 76ers, with superstar Joel Embiid joining an already extensive list of inactive players. Embiid, who has already missed time this season, will now be sidelined with a left foot injury sustained during a stretch of dominant play. Philadelphia's All-NBA center joins James Harden, Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey as the fourth starter to be hampered by injury in recent weeks.
SB Nation

Stephen Curry’s fadeaway 3 was so amazing it almost made a Rockets coach faint

The Golden State Warriors had not won a road game all season when they traveled to Houston to take on the rebuilding Rockets on Sunday night. The Warriors’ 0-8 mark away from the Chase Center was one of the biggest reasons the defending champs had stumbled out of the gates to begin the new season, and it looked like the trend might continue after the Rockets blasted Golden State in the second quarter to take a halftime lead.
The Day

Sun make it official, hire Stephanie White as head coach

Stephanie White was an assistant coach for the Indiana Fever when it pulled off the biggest upset in WNBA Finals history, knocking off the then-defending champion Minnesota Lynx in 2012. Indiana won the title by using its toughness and maximum effort to overcome a key injury to starter Katie Douglas,...
Sporting News

Yuta Watanabe earns standing ovation from Nets crowd: These changes to 3-point shooting form are the biggest reason why

Yuta Watanabe is officially having a moment for the Brooklyn Nets. Just three days after scoring 20 and hitting a career-high five 3s, Watanabe once again played one of the best games of his career on Sunday against the Grizzlies, scoring 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field. From the moment he checked in, Watanabe completely changed the energy for the Nets.
Sporting News

Chiefs' Travis Kelce taunts Chargers fans with LaDainian Tomlinson's high-step/finger roll TD celebration

Anyone who has listened to Travis and Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast knows that they don't put a lot of stock in what anyone thinks about them. They hardly have to. Travis reaffirmed just how little he cares by stealing LaDainian Tomlinson's high-step and finger-roll celebration as he scored a touchdown Sunday night . . . against the Chargers in their house.
