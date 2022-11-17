ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Consumer Reports.org

Best Early Black Friday Deals at Walmart

Black Friday may not have begun yet, but you can still find big savings. Walmart’s deals have already started popping up—both on the retailer’s website and in brick-and-mortar stores. And starting Monday, the retailer will be resuming its annual "Deals for Days" sales, releasing sales every Monday on popular items like TVs and headphones.
BGR.com

Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up

Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
TechRadar

Walmart Black Friday deals just dropped: $35 Keurig, $159 AirPods, $188 4K smart TV

The Walmart Black Friday sale is live - and yes, you read that right. While Black Friday deals officially drop on November 25, the retailer is getting a head start with early offers that you can shop today. You can find incredible offers on TVs, kitchen appliances, vacuums, toys, laptops, and so much more, and we're rounding up all the top Walmart Black Friday deals just below.
Digital Trends

Walmart’s $99 laptop deal is still available — but probably not for long

It’s pretty rare that laptop deals include the opportunity to grab a laptop for under $100, but Walmart currently has the Gateway 14-inch Ultra Slim Notebook discounted down to just $99. That’s a savings of $130, as the laptop would typically cost you $229. This is an impressive deal, and one that isn’t likely to last. Walmart’s website reflects more than 500 have been sold in the last 24 hours, so we recommend grabbing this now to keep from missing out when inventory inevitably runs out.
Digital Trends

You can buy a 55-inch TCL 4K TV for $188 today (and you should)

The Walmart Black Friday sale has already begun, with the retailer giving shoppers the chance to beat the rush and get the products they want now rather than needing to wait till closer to the big day itself. One particularly great deal allows you to buy a TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV for only $188. A bargain of a price for a TV of this size and quality, we’re here to explain why you need it.
CNN

31 holiday gifts for teens that they’ll actually like

Whether you’re buying for your kid, their bestie who basically lives at your house, a niece or nephew or a gaggle of grandteens, you'll want to check out the teen-certified holiday and Christmas gifts we’ve gathered here.
CNET

Friendly Reminder to Clear Your iPhone Cache Every Month

IPhone technology has come a long way from the original models, especially the new tech in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Today, iPhones are used by more than half of American smartphone owners. Apple's phones useful, versatile devices that can handle a wide variety of tasks from waking us up in the morning to digging up answers to strange questions. However, you might be undermining that tech if you're not keeping your device and apps optimized.
Digital Trends

This insanely cheap 55-inch QLED TV is selling like hotcakes

Is your home theater setup due for an upgrade? If your answer’s yes, you should check out Walmart’s TV deals, which currently include this massively popular offer for the 55-inch Vizio M7 Series 4K QLED TV. It’s yours for just $298 following a $130 discount to its sticker price of $428, for one of the retailer’s early Black Friday deals that you can’t miss. More than 1,000 shoppers have taken advantage of this bargain over the past 24 hours, so before stocks run out, you should hurry and finalize your purchase.
BobVila

Home Depot Is Giving Away Free DeWalt Tools for Black Friday

While there are certainly savings to be found on a number of tech and appliances this month, some of our favorite Black Friday deals (naturally) relate back to the workshop. Power tools and outdoor equipment typically see similar price drops on the sale holiday, and this year they are starting well before November 25. DeWalt—one of the biggest names in the business—is giving away free tools with the purchase of a battery kit.

