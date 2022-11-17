Swifties are ready to burn Ticketmaster to the ground after it ran out of tickets for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Taylor Swift greets fans before her conversation at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2022. Wesley Lapointe / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Ticketmaster canceled the upcoming general public ticket sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour — and fans are furious.

Swifties on social media vented at the ticketing company for the debacle.

Even former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly couldn't get tickets. "Swifties, rise up in protest!" he said.

Taylor Swift's megafans are torching Ticketmaster online after the company suddenly announced it had run out of tickets for the pop superstar's latest Eras Tour.

Swifties came out en masse on Twitter, angry, confused, and ready to rip the ticketing agency apart.

Many were furious that the general sale —which was originally slated for Friday following a competitive and glitch-ridden pre-sale earlier this week — was called off.

"Swifties are about to january 6th ticketmaster," one user said .

"'It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me' - @Ticketmaster," one user wrote .

"Due to extraordinarily high levels of not being able to do their one job, Ticketmaster has been cancelled," another said .

Some politicians and public figures joined in on the protests.

"Seriously? I tried the verified fan route and that didn't work. Was planning on buying tickets tomorrow. What the hell? Swifties, rise up in protest!" former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly said .

"Let me fix this for you: Due to our monopoly, shitty platform, exorbitant fees, and thousands of tickets we are reserving for diamond club credit card holders, the average fan is getting screwed again. BREAK THEM UP," New York State Senator James Skoufis tweeted , and tagged the Federal Trade Commission.

Even some brands hopped in on the internet carnage.

But not all reactions seemed to mind the cancellation.

New Jersey's Seton Hall University tweeted "Great. Now we can focus on [Seton Hall University Men's Basketball Team] tickets," and included a link to a Ticketmaster page with upcoming games.

The highly-anticipated tour is Swift's first nationwide tour since 2018, and presale tickets went on sale Tuesday for "Verified Fans" chosen randomly by Ticketmaster. Ticketmaster has blamed service errors for the pre-sale on bots flooding its site and has not explained how it ran out of tickets before the general sale.