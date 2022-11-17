ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

Swifties are ready to burn Ticketmaster to the ground after it ran out of tickets for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

By Jake Epstein,Bethany Biron
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zQTRD_0jEpimCz00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46gRFd_0jEpimCz00
Taylor Swift greets fans before her conversation at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2022.

Wesley Lapointe / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

  • Ticketmaster canceled the upcoming general public ticket sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour — and fans are furious.
  • Swifties on social media vented at the ticketing company for the debacle.
  • Even former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly couldn't get tickets. "Swifties, rise up in protest!" he said.

Taylor Swift's megafans are torching Ticketmaster online after the company suddenly announced it had run out of tickets for the pop superstar's latest Eras Tour.

Swifties came out en masse on Twitter, angry, confused, and ready to rip the ticketing agency apart.

Many were furious that the general sale —which was originally slated for Friday following a competitive and glitch-ridden pre-sale earlier this week — was called off.

"Swifties are about to january 6th ticketmaster," one user said .

"'It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me' - @Ticketmaster," one user wrote .

"Due to extraordinarily high levels of not being able to do their one job, Ticketmaster has been cancelled," another said .

Some politicians and public figures joined in on the protests.

"Seriously? I tried the verified fan route and that didn't work. Was planning on buying tickets tomorrow. What the hell? Swifties, rise up in protest!" former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly said .

"Let me fix this for you: Due to our monopoly, shitty platform, exorbitant fees, and thousands of tickets we are reserving for diamond club credit card holders, the average fan is getting screwed again. BREAK THEM UP," New York State Senator James Skoufis tweeted , and tagged the Federal Trade Commission.

Even some brands hopped in on the internet carnage.

But not all reactions seemed to mind the cancellation.

New Jersey's Seton Hall University tweeted "Great. Now we can focus on [Seton Hall University Men's Basketball Team] tickets," and included a link to a Ticketmaster page with upcoming games.

The highly-anticipated tour is Swift's first nationwide tour since 2018, and presale tickets went on sale Tuesday for "Verified Fans" chosen randomly by Ticketmaster. Ticketmaster has blamed service errors for the pre-sale on bots flooding its site and has not explained how it ran out of tickets before the general sale.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

‘The View’ Derailed by $95,000 Taylor Swift Tickets: “I’m Surprised We’re On Air Today”

The View hosts are the latest to weigh in on the bad blood brewing between Swifties and Ticketmaster over the last couple of days. While the site was supposed to give access codes to an exclusive presale for Taylor Swift tickets on Tuesday (Nov. 15), many of the codes didn’t work and the site crashed, leaving angry fans without a passes to her highly anticipated Eras Tour.
OK! Magazine

Taylor Swift Responds To Fan Outrage Over Ticketmaster Scandal: 'I'm Not Going To Make Excuses'

Taylor Swift has responded to the millions of fans who were unable to get tickets to her upcoming "Eras" tour. In a Friday, November 18, statement shared via her Instagram Story, the pop sensation explained, "Well it goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans." Swift went on to note that many aspects of her career have been specifically handled by herself and her team in order to "improve the quality" of her fans' experiences and to ensure that they are well taken care of. Thus, she has found that trusting any "outside entities" has been extremely "difficult"...
The Independent

Voices: Rihanna, what were you thinking when you picked Johnny Depp for your Savage X Fenty fashion show?

I have always liked Rihanna. Well, as much as you can like someone you have never actually met. But as many of us know all too well, your greatest strength is often your greatest flaw – and the thing that initially attracted you to someone later becomes the thing that repels you.I have always admired Rihanna for how effortlessly she exudes that timeless I don’t give a f*** category of cool that never goes out of fashion. But upon learning she is going to feature Johnny Depp in the November fashion show for her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand,...
VIRGINIA STATE
Indy100

Taylor Swift just dropped the hammer on Ticketmaster

Taylor Swift has addressed the dramatic fiasco that unfolded this week between Swifties and Ticketmaster - and she's pointing the finger. On Friday, Swift, 32, released a statement via her Instagram Story."It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," Swift began her statement. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties." Her statement comes after fans pressured both Swift and Ticketmaster to remedy the situation that caused millions of fans to miss out on tickets to Swift's Eras Tour. She explained that it was "excruciating" for her to "watch mistakes...
Business Insider

Ticketmaster expected 1.5 million 'verified' Taylor Swift fans on the site but 14 million people were trying to get tickets, Live Nation chairman says: 'We could have filled 900 stadiums'

Ticketmaster was only supposed to be opened to 1.5 million "verified" Taylor Swift fans for presale. Live Nation's chairman said 14 million people tried to get tickets, and could've filled 900 stadiums. Greg Maffei said the company is "sympathetic" to fans for long wait times and website issues. Ticketmaster's presale...
TENNESSEE STATE
Insider

Insider

671K+
Followers
37K+
Post
383M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy