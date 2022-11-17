Mixed International Reaction to a World Cup in Qatar
"The globe's largest sporting event kicks off Sunday in Qatar as 32 national teams compete to lift the World Cup trophy, amid numerous questions about the country's selection to host the tournament and human rights allegations. Michael Hershman, president of consulting for Fairfax Group and co-founder of the anti-corruption organization Transparency International, joined Cheddar News to discuss the allegations as fans begin to arrive. "
