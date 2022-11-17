ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mixed International Reaction to a World Cup in Qatar

By Cheddar
 4 days ago

The globe's largest sporting event kicks off Sunday in Qatar as 32 national teams compete to lift the World Cup trophy, amid numerous questions about the country's selection to host the tournament and human rights allegations. Michael Hershman, president of consulting for Fairfax Group and co-founder of the anti-corruption organization Transparency International, joined Cheddar News to discuss the allegations as fans begin to arrive. "

Damarcus Beasley Discusses World Cup and MLS Growth

"Former U.S. national team player Damarcus Beasley joined Cheddar News to weigh in on this year’s World Cup in Qatar as the tournament got underway and also discussed the growth of Major League Soccer. “As kids growing up playing soccer, you dream about representing your country at the highest level of our sport and to be able to do that is truly a blessing and not just for yourself personally, which it is, but for your family, for your friends that come and watch you play and for the millions of Americans that are supporting you behind you,” he said."
Stocks End Lower on Wall Street as Tech Weighs Down Nasdaq

"By Damian J. Troise and Alex VeigaStocks closed lower on Wall Street Monday, as a slide in technology companies offset gains elsewhere in the market.The S&P 500 fell 0.4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite dropped 1.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average held up better, ending down just 0.1%The Dow benefited from a 6.3% gain in Disney, which soared following news late Sunday that the entertainment giant had replaced CEO Bob Chapek with his predecessor, Bob Iger.Tesla tumbled 6.8% for the biggest drop among S&P 500 stocks and briefly slumped to an intraday low of $167.54, the lowest point in two...
President Biden Announces $10k Student Debt Cancellation

Today, President Biden announced that he would cancel $10,000 per student borrower making under $125k per year and extend the due date for payment to the end of the year due to COVID setbacks. Will Sealy, the co-founder and CEO of financial planner Summer, and a student loan policy expert joined Cheddar News to break down today’s announcement. "This is more debt that's going to be canceled than any other initiative the president has taken in this administration or previous administrations," he noted.
Navigating Credit Cards and Personal Debt

"Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Creditcard.com, joined Cheddar News to give tips on personal finance amid rising debt. “Credit cards are like power tools. They could be really useful or they could be dangerous.”"
NY Regulators Hand Out State's First Adult-Use Cannabis Licenses

"New York state regulators awarded the first round of adult-use cannabis retail licenses to a cohort of 36 nonprofits and individuals, impacted by cannabis convictions."Today is a monumental day for New York's nascent cannabis industry," said Tremaine Wright, chair of the Cannabis Control Board, in a statement. "With the first adult-use retail dispensary licenses in the hands of businesses and eligible nonprofits, we've ensured the first sales will be made at dispensaries operated by those impacted by the unjust enforcement of cannabis prohibition."Of the conditional adult-use retail (CAURD) licenses awarded, eight were for nonprofits and 28 for "qualifying individuals," or...
Cannabis Industry Still Has Ways to Go as MJBizCon Gets Underway

"The growing pains aren’t over yet for cannabis as the industry looks ahead to possible reform on the federal and state levels, according to MJBiz CEO Chris Walsh's predictionas cannabis trade show MJBizCon kicked off in Las Vegas.“We've got growing pains, but we've got a lot of excitement and optimism out there, too,” Walsh told Cheddar News.“Some people are caught in the mindset that this is a really, really difficult time for the industry to change for good, [that] it is fundamentally broken now. And I don't agree with any of that. It's a tough period, like any industry goes...
Casket Company Black Friday Deal Looks to Prep Customers for the Inevitable

"Death and discounts are coming together this Black Friday with a promotion from on direct-to-consumer funeral caskets. Titan Casket, the self-proclaimed "Warby Parker of the funeral industry," is offering customers $50 off if they pre-purchase a casket, which can run between roughly $500 to $4000. The company touted this "first-of-its-kind deal" as a way for customers to lock in the price of a casket today and potentially save their families thousands of dollars in the future. CEO Joshua Siegel said the promotion is a test of the company's long-term effort to get consumers to think about and plan for their deaths or...
Digital Out-of-Home Market on the Rise

"Jon Niermann, CEO and co-founder of free streaming platform Loop Media Inc., joined Cheddar News to discuss the rise of the digital out-of-home sector and how ad spending is slowly shifting toward that market."
Bob Iger Is Returning to a Very Different Disney

"As inflation increases and consumers ready themselves for a recession, many companies are preparing for rough times ahead.Disney, whose shares are down 37 percent year to date, isn't immune from those changes. On Sunday night, the company made a shocking move and announced former CEO Bob Iger would return to lead the company. Outgoing CEO Bob Chapek, who led the company since 2020 and recently had his contract renewed in June for three years, would depart effectively immediately."Disney's best chance to win amidst the headwinds facing the industry right now is strong leadership," said Mike Proulx, vice president and research...
