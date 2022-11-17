ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Domestic abuse affects 1 in 4 women in the US, but there is help

By Parker Gordon
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wlB4A_0jEpiZgQ00

Approximately 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men in the United States has experienced severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime.

Those numbers are from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Texas, over 200 were killed by intimate partners across 63 counties in 2021, according to a report from the Texas Council on Family Violence.

169 victims were women, 35 were men.

The use of a firearms accounted for 75 percent of intimate partner homicides.

A purple ribbon symbolizes the stand against domestic abuse.

If you find yourself a victim of domestic abuse, there are many organizations in 98 Texas cities that provide domestic violence services at some level.

Check DomesticShelters.org to find more information on where help can be found.

https://www.domesticshelters.org/help/tx

Comments / 0

Related
Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
KLST/KSAN

Four States rank among most unhealthiest in U.S., new study finds

(KSNF/KODE) — The holiday season is officially here. It’s a time for festivity, relaxation and spending time with loved ones, but it’s also when many Americans “fall off the wagon” when it comes to their health. Whether it’s from the extra eating and drinking, spikes in stress, or accidents and exposure to germs during travel, […]
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS DFW

Governor Abbott directs TEA to prohibit COVID-19 vaccine requirements

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement on Thursday that he will prohibit the Texas Education Agency from requiring students to take a COVID-19 vaccine.On Nov. 17, 2022, Abbott instructed the TEA and school superintendents across Texas that they cannot mandate any COVID-19 shot as a school entry requirement. The order goes against recent CDC guidelines that recommend, but do not require, the vaccine to be added immunization schedules for both adults and schoolchildren.It also comes as a "viral trifecta" of COVID-19, flu, and RSV spreads across the state, hitting children especially hard. The wave of upper respiratory infections...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Hate crimes against LGBTQ+ people on the rise in North Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — On the day dedicated to remembering trans- and nonbinary victims of violence, there are suddenly five more deaths to mourn in Colorado.The news doesn't deter Rev. Yadi Martinez Reyna from holding service at New Church in Dallas. "With the shooting happening, it just reiterates that there is still so much hate in the world," they said.New Church embraces the LGBTQ+ community. "To create a service like this is to literally open the doors and say we will not be afraid," said Martinez Reyna, "and we will continue to create spaces where people can feel welcome."Earlier this month, the...
DALLAS, TX
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kristv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy