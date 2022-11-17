Read full article on original website
ASU begins construction on new nursing and health sciences simulation facility
Albany State University has announced it will begin construction of the new Nursing and Health Sciences Simulation Facility on the West Campus on Monday, November 21. During this time, the West Campus Entrance "East Access Drive" will be closed. It is estimated the entrance will be closed for approximately one year. This is the entrance closest to the Building and the Facilities Management office.
Grady Co. volunteers clean Ochlocknee River
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - No one likes seeing litter alongside Georgia’s roadways and rivers. Volunteers spent their Saturday morning preserving Georgia’s natural beauty in Grady County. It took place at Hadley Ferry Bridge Boat Ramp. “We’ve got some volunteers to come out and help us. We get out...
Former Valdosta high school among list of 10 "Places in Peril" in the state of Georgia
The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released its 2023 list of 10 Places in Peril in the state on Wednesday. Beulah Grove Lodge and School in Douglasville (Douglas County);. Chickamauga Masonic Lodge No. 221 (Walker County);. Dasher High School in Valdosta (Lowndes County);. Dudley Motel, Cafe and Service Station in...
Second Harvest of South GA to host 'Thanksgiving for Thousands'
Second Harvest of South Georgia is set to host its annual "Thanksgiving for Thousands" holiday giveaway in Thomasville and Valdosta.
Chalk turned into art at Albany ChalkFest
Toys For Tots in Crisp Co. gets over $5K in donations. Toys For Tots in Crisp Co. gets over $5K in donations. Residents of Tifton helping others struggling to pay utility bills. Updated: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST. Residents of Tifton helping others struggling to pay utility bills.
Albany city ward redistricting informational meetings to be held in December
There will be two informational meetings held to garner public input on Albany city ward redistricting maps held in December. The first will be held on December 6, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. during the Albany City Commission work session. The meeting will be held in Room 100 of the Government Center, located at 222 Pine Avenue.
Phoebe suspends universal mask requirements
ALBANY — With only nine COVID-19 patients currently being treated at Phoebe Putney Health System facilities in Albany and Sylvester, and in response to new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Phoebe has suspended universal masking requirements at its facilities. “The safety of our patients, visitors...
Albany motorcycle clubs give away Thanksgiving meals
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s the season of giving. Thanks to two biker groups in Albany, 14 Southwest Georgia families will have Thanksgiving meals on their tables this year. Xtreme Ryderz collected enough food to give six families a Thanksgiving meal. Marvin Thomas and his motorcycle club Viper Unit added another eight to that total.
Dougherty County commissioners deny church proposal
Dougherty County Commissioners were faced with opposition from residents today for a proposal of a church with a cemetery. The church was projected to be built on Nelms Road near a neighborhood and highway intersection. President of Putney Neighborhood watch Billy Williams says the cemetery could affect the water of...
Second Harvest of Big Bend hosts Thanksgiving turkey, food distribution
Saturday, 40 volunteers were helping pass out Thanksgiving meal kits at Second Harvest's holiday distribution. So everyone can enjoy a Thanksgiving meal.
PLAY-OFF RECAP: Football season ends for Lee County, Dougherty
COLLEGE PARK — The Woodward Academy War Eagles took advantage of two interceptions, a strong performance from kicker Hudson Hanges, and two defensive stands to stop the Lee County Trojans (8-4) inside the red zone and beat the Trojans 23-7 Friday in the Class AAAAAA football second round. The...
VPD: 1 killed following Valdosta train accident
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed following a train accident in Valdosta, according to the Valdosta Police Department. Police said the man was found dead on the railroad and is between 25-35. The train accident happened around the 2000 block of West Savannah Avenue on Monday morning.
3 sentenced for part in illegal drug ring that distributed methamphetamine in Georgia
ALBANY, Ga — Three people involved in an illegal drug ring that distributed methamphetamine in southwest Georgia were sentenced to prison on Friday, according to the Georgia Department of Justice. Matthew Bridges, 29, Terrance Battle, 41, and Quannesha Gatling, 27 — all of Albany — were given varying sentences...
Two organizations deliver hundreds of Thanksgiving feasts to those in need
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of families will be receiving the missing pieces for a Thanksgiving feast as local volunteers work to deliver turkeys and canned goods to families in need. Share Your Heart and Fellowship of Christian Athletes are two groups that supplied over 300 feasts to families in...
1,500 vehicles up for grabs at the fall Moultrie Swap Meet
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - There will be all types of cars for show and sale at the Moultrie Automotive Swap Meet’s fall event. WALB’s Jim Wallace sat down with the meet’s CEO who talked about all things automotive and the event’s history. “We’ve been doing this,...
1 killed in Cordele shooting
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed in a shooting that happened Sunday night in Cordele, according to the Cordele Police Department. Carsaveon Harvey, 22, was killed in the shooting, which happened in the 300 block of E 21st Avenue around 7 p.m. on Sunday. Cordele police said there...
Unforced turnovers do in Lady Panthers against Westover
AMERICUS – After their season-opening loss to Randolph-Clay last Thursday at the Panther Den, the Sumter County Lady Panthers basketball team (SCHS) wanted to get rid of the bad taste in their mouths from that loss and rebound with a win over the Westover Lady Patriots the very next day. However, as they did in the loss to RC, unforced turnovers by the Lady Panthers proved to be costly against WHS and they resulted in a 56-35 defeat for SCHS on Friday, November 18 at the Panther Den on the SCHS campus.
CORDELE OFFICERS RESPOND TO SHOOTING
In reference to a shooting, officers from the Cordele Police Department went to the 300 block of East 21st Avenue around 7 p.m. today. One black male victim was discovered in the yard of a nearby residence when they arrived. The victim was taken by EMS to Crisp Regional Hospital after the area was secured.
BRYAN FRANTZ ARRESTED FOR BURGLARY
Bryan Frantz has been arrested. The Criminal Investigation Bureau with the Albany Police Department would like your assistance locating Bryan Frantz wanted for burglary. Bryan Frantz, 33 Height: 6’02 Weight: 250 Bryan Frantz is wanted for breaking into the business of The Lamon Company. Anyone who has information regarding this incident, should call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at 229-431-2100.
