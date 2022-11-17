AMERICUS – After their season-opening loss to Randolph-Clay last Thursday at the Panther Den, the Sumter County Lady Panthers basketball team (SCHS) wanted to get rid of the bad taste in their mouths from that loss and rebound with a win over the Westover Lady Patriots the very next day. However, as they did in the loss to RC, unforced turnovers by the Lady Panthers proved to be costly against WHS and they resulted in a 56-35 defeat for SCHS on Friday, November 18 at the Panther Den on the SCHS campus.

