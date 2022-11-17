Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thanksgiving Reminds Locals of How Thankful They Truly Are Amid Turbulent Times and WoeJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Saint Nick Returns to Appalachian Trek Aboard the Santa Train for 2022 to See the KidsJohn M. DabbsKentucky State
Small Town Event Brings Holiday Cheer to Locals While Avoiding Travel to Nearby CitiesJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Vendors Prepare for Speedway In Lights Opening This Weekend at Bristol Motor SpeedwayJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Shelters At or Near Capacity As Cold Snap Sends Region's Homeless Looking for ShelterJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Related
wcyb.com
Residents asked to share input on West State Street in Bristol, Tennessee
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — West State Street could see new improvements in the coming the years. "West State Street is just a critical corridor for the city, it links important resources like the Pinnacle, like the hospital, our beautiful downtown, also the new casino, so it's just a real area of opportunity," said Cherith Young, City of Bristol, Tennessee Director of Community Development and Planning.
wcyb.com
Boil water notice for parts of Wise County, Virginia
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — The Wise County Public Service Authority has experienced a waterline break near the Lonesome Pine Airport. They are currently working to restore service. A boil water notice has been put in place until further notice for customers located at Fairgrounds Road, Duncan Gap Road,...
wcyb.com
Fill the Frontier at Wallace Nissan of Kingsport
Wallace Nissan of Kingsport is hosting its 3rd annual, Fill the Frontier food drive. The dealership is accepting food donations now through December 21, for Second Harvest of Northeast Tennessee and Feeding America Southwest Virginia. "When you see some of the people who have been impacted by the food they...
wcyb.com
Bristol Virginia Public Schools will be closed tomorrow
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Bristol Virginia Public Schools Superintendent, Keith Perrigan, announced Monday that Bristol Virginia Public Schools will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday November 22, due to large number of absences. Perrigan's full statement is below. Due to a large number of student and staff absences, Bristol Virginia Public...
wcyb.com
Miss Food City 2023 has been crowned
EMORY, Va. (WCYB) — Food City has crowned Miss Food City 2023. The 30th annual Miss Food City Pageant was held on Saturday on the campus of Emory and Henry College. The contestants are judged in several areas including a private interview and onstage question. The winner of the pageant gets to represent Food City in the coming year.
wcyb.com
Investigation underway after a fire at Wallen's Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WCYB) — An investigation is under way after a morning fire at Wallen’s Ridge State Prison. Authorities were called to the super max facility in Wise County a little before 9 a.m. Monday morning. Crews from several departments were initially dispatched. The fire was...
wcyb.com
What to look out for during peak season for crashes involving deer
November has one of the highest rates of crashes involving deer, according to AAA, and the Tennessee Department of Transportation. News’s 5's Andrew McClung investigated why now is the peak time and what to be on the lookout for. Workers at Reflections Paint and Body Shop in Kingsport are...
wcyb.com
Road rage incident leads to shooting in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — There is new information on a Sunday night shooting that happened in Washington County Virginia. According to the Washington County Sheriff's office, The incident happened a little before 5:30 p.m. Sunday, on Travelite Road, just off lee highway. The victim told officers it started as...
wcyb.com
Couple visits Bristol Texas Roadhouse in quest to visit all locations in the United States
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A Southeastern Virginia couple is making a quest to visit every Texas Roadhouse in the United States. As of Monday, Judy and Mike McNamara, can check another off their list, after visiting the Bristol, Virginia location. To date, they have journeyed across 39 states to...
wcyb.com
Johnson City will host the 2024 USA Softball National Championships
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Visit Johnson City announced exciting news that will have a big economic impact. Johnson City will host the 2024 USA Softball National Championships. They are for the 12 and under as well as the 16 and under tournaments. Winged Deer Park has hosted these...
wcyb.com
Santa Train returns to Kingsport for its 80th year
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — A holiday tradition returned to the region Saturday. The Santa Train runs from Kentucky to Kingsport, spreading holiday cheer all along the way. Knowing that there's kids out there that might not actually get stuff, just seeing their face with it- that's what makes it all worthwhile," long-time attendee, Courtnie Thompson said.
wcyb.com
Local hospital holds piano memorial to beloved volunteer
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Bristol Regional Medical Center hosted a piano dedication for Charlie Lawson Friday. Lawson passed away this week. He volunteered to play the piano in the lobby of the hospital for 7 years. Leaders say he gave more than 3,000 hours of his time by playing songs for patients and staff.
wcyb.com
Police: Woman arrested after stealing from Johnson City Walmart
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman was arrested Friday after stealing from a Johnson City Walmart, according to authorities. It happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. Friday at Walmart on West Market St. Police say employees witnessed Lauren Arnold at a self-checkout register, but she didn’t scan the merchandise....
wcyb.com
Johnson City man charged with stalking after being found in victims closet
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Johnson City man has been charged with aggravated stalking, after police discovered him hiding in a closet in an apartment building, police say. According to the Johnson City Police Department, officers responded to the 1400 block of Orleans St. Sunday, in reference to...
wcyb.com
ETSU shooting struggles leads to road loss at Tennessee Tech
(WCYB) — ETSU's offensive struggles cost them on the road Sunday as Tennessee Tech defeated the Bucs 69-62. The Bucs shot just 35 percent from the floor, including 29 percent from 3-point range. Tennessee Tech used a 19-5 run in the first half to take a 24-12 with eight...
Comments / 0