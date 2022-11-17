Read full article on original website
Dougherty County commissioners deny church proposal
Dougherty County Commissioners were faced with opposition from residents today for a proposal of a church with a cemetery. The church was projected to be built on Nelms Road near a neighborhood and highway intersection. President of Putney Neighborhood watch Billy Williams says the cemetery could affect the water of...
ASU begins construction on new nursing and health sciences simulation facility
Albany State University has announced it will begin construction of the new Nursing and Health Sciences Simulation Facility on the West Campus on Monday, November 21. During this time, the West Campus Entrance "East Access Drive" will be closed. It is estimated the entrance will be closed for approximately one year. This is the entrance closest to the Building and the Facilities Management office.
GBI, Cordele police investigating fatal East 21st Avenue shooting
A man has died following a shooting Sunday evening. Cordele police say that 22-year-old Carsaveon "Quez" Harvey has died after being shot multiple times. Police responded to the 300 block of East 21st Avenue in reference to a shooting around 7 p.m. Sunday. Upon their arrival, they located one black...
Three sentenced for role in distribution of 10 kilograms of Methamphetamine
Three individuals involved in an illegal drug ring responsible for distributing approximately ten kilograms of methamphetamine in Southwest Georgia were sentenced to prison today for their crimes. 29-year-old Matthew Bridges, of Albany, was sentenced to serve 293 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release after...
Woman in custody facing charges for stealing clothes at Albany motel
A woman behind bars is facing new charges for stealing clothes. Albany police responded to the Econo Lodge, located in the 1500 block of Dawson Road, in reference to a burglary on Saturday. Upon arrival, police spoke with the victim who said that 37-year-old Captoria McClendon entered their room without...
No foul play suspected in Crisp County death investigation
The Crisp County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death after a suspicious person report ended with a man dying under bizarre circumstances. At 2:30 on Saturday morning, Crisp County 911 received a call about a suspicious person and dispatched deputies to an address on Highway 257 North, where a man was reportedly trying to enter a home.
