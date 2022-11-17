Read full article on original website
Scientists Claim Dinosaur Visited The Moon Before Humans
Reports say dinosaurs could have beaten humans to the Moon by about 65 million years. The other explanation is that their bones went there before us. Science journalist Peter Brannen wrote about the theory in his 2017 book The End of the World. In it, geophysicist Mario Rebolledo theorized a giant asteroid wiped out the reptiles. The impact may have flung pieces of dinosaur bones into space and onto the Moon. (source)
Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft sees the moon for 1st time in stunning video
NASA's Orion spacecraft has spotted the destination of its Artemis 1 test flight the moon and captured a stunning video to mark the moment.
A Huge Volcano Just Erupted Next to the Deepest Place on Earth
Discoloration at the water's surface suggests to scientists that the underwater volcano could have been erupting since mid-October.
What was the US military's secret space plane doing on its record-breaking mission?
The uncrewed X-37B space plane touched down at NASA’s Kennedy Space Station on Nov. 12 having spent a record 908 days in orbit
How Jewish Mathematician Abraham Wald Helped Win World War II
Respected as a quiet, gentle, and brilliant man, Abraham Wald (1902-1950), one of the most renowned mathematicians of his day, published more than 90 books and papers, including seminal works on sequential analysis, topology, set theory, lattice theory, econometrics and mathematical economics, and was also renowned as an outstanding teacher. Although best known for his work in sequential analysis and for founding statistical decision theory, perhaps his greatest contribution was solving the problem of how best to protect American fighter planes being shot down by enemy artillery in unsustainable numbers during World War II.
A cell biologist shares the wonder of researching life's most fundamental form
Dr. Siddhartha Mukherjee still remembers the first cell he cultured: It was an immune cell from a mouse, and he had grown it in a petri dish. As he examined it through a microscope, the cell moved, and Mukherjee was fascinated. "I could sense the pulse of life moving through...
Over 23,000 brain scientists gathered in San Diego for a conference last week
About 23,000 brain scientists gathered in San Diego last week to hear the latest discoveries on how the brain works and how it can be disabled by disease. NPR's Jon Hamilton was there, too, following the science wherever it lead. JON HAMILTON, BYLINE: So a brain scientist walks into a...
