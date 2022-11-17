ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

C. Heslop

Scientists Claim Dinosaur Visited The Moon Before Humans

Reports say dinosaurs could have beaten humans to the Moon by about 65 million years. The other explanation is that their bones went there before us. Science journalist Peter Brannen wrote about the theory in his 2017 book The End of the World. In it, geophysicist Mario Rebolledo theorized a giant asteroid wiped out the reptiles. The impact may have flung pieces of dinosaur bones into space and onto the Moon. (source)
The Jewish Press

How Jewish Mathematician Abraham Wald Helped Win World War II

Respected as a quiet, gentle, and brilliant man, Abraham Wald (1902-1950), one of the most renowned mathematicians of his day, published more than 90 books and papers, including seminal works on sequential analysis, topology, set theory, lattice theory, econometrics and mathematical economics, and was also renowned as an outstanding teacher. Although best known for his work in sequential analysis and for founding statistical decision theory, perhaps his greatest contribution was solving the problem of how best to protect American fighter planes being shot down by enemy artillery in unsustainable numbers during World War II.
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world.

