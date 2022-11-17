ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West Announces He's Running For President Against Donald Trump, Two Years After His Disastrous First Attempt In 2020

Kanye West announced he will be running for President in 2024 and will go against his ex-BFF Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, a video was released of Kanye hanging out with far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. A cameraman follows the two as they enter a parking lot. Kanye told the photographer that he was working on the campaign with Milo. “Is that an announcement,” Kanye said. Kanye added, “I guess it is.” The two then laughed hysterically while walking through the front doors. Milo told Kanye, “Thanks, I accept.” Later, the cameraman asked Kanye, “So are you running?” to...
Report: Georiga appeals court won’t block Saturday early voting for runoff

A Georgia appeals court ruled Monday that counties can offer early voting this coming Saturday, Nov. 26, in the U.S. Senate runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. According to a report from the Associated Press, the Court of Appeals declined a request by the state to stay a lower court’s […] The post Report: Georiga appeals court won’t block Saturday early voting for runoff appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Four States rank among most unhealthiest in U.S., new study finds

(KSNF/KODE) — The holiday season is officially here. It’s a time for festivity, relaxation and spending time with loved ones, but it’s also when many Americans “fall off the wagon” when it comes to their health. Whether it’s from the extra eating and drinking, spikes in stress, or accidents and exposure to germs during travel, […]
