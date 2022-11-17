Tom Hanks taking over 91.3 WYEP on Thanksgiving for ‘Hanks Giving’ special

PITTSBURGH — Tom Hanks is taking over 91.3 WYEP on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, for a special “Hanks Giving” day of music.

According to a news release from the radio station, all of the music played on Thanksgiving Day from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. will be songs hand-picked by Tom Hanks.

WYEP said that a connection between the radio station and the production crew of A Man Called Otto, a movie starring Hanks, set and filmed in Pittsburgh, led to Hanks providing a song list for the holiday.

The station said the list is “eclectic” and “very fun,” with 100 songs spanning 66 years of music.

The 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. hours and 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. hours will feature music curated by WYEP on-air hosts, taken from soundtracks of movies featuring Tom Hanks.

