It had a lot to live up to, especially given what other series classic it shares its namesake with, but "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" is out and seems to have made an impression. The campaign has both been warmly received by critics and even memed by the players. And the multiplayer is about what you would expect from a first-person shooter series with over two decades of equity built into it, with some new modes added – but there's still more to come. More specifically, "Warzone 2.0" — the "Call of Duty" series' battle royale mode and a follow-up to its successful 2020 predecessor — is now available. At least, it's supposed to be.

