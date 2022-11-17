Read full article on original website
Activision's latest crack at the battle royale gaming space has arrived in the form of "Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0." While "Call of Duty: Warzone" served as the massive-multiplayer companion piece to the several mainline games leading up to 2022's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2," the standalone sequel will now largely replace the original title. The new version offers some intriguing additions and upgrades, including a new "DMZ" mode, fresh features like proximity voice chat, and a Gulag overhaul.
While "Overwatch 2" has mostly retained the series' signature gameplay, Blizzard Entertainment's follow-up to the highly popular hero shooter was released with some changes to the core formula — some better than others — and new characters to shake things up a bit. Upon its rocky launch on October 4, "Overwatch 2" shipped with three new heroes for players to choose from — Junker Queen, Sojourn, and Kiriko. Recently, Blizzard announced that a new Tank hero named Rammatra will be introduced on December 6 and will be attainable at Tier 55 in the game's Battle Pass. But apparently, Ramattra isn't the only new hero that will be added to "Overwatch 2" in the new future.
It had a lot to live up to, especially given what other series classic it shares its namesake with, but "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" is out and seems to have made an impression. The campaign has both been warmly received by critics and even memed by the players. And the multiplayer is about what you would expect from a first-person shooter series with over two decades of equity built into it, with some new modes added – but there's still more to come. More specifically, "Warzone 2.0" — the "Call of Duty" series' battle royale mode and a follow-up to its successful 2020 predecessor — is now available. At least, it's supposed to be.
"Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0" finally arrived in mid-November, introducing an updated version of the free-to-play battle royale. Several new features accompanied the release, including the Al Mazrah map, modes like DMZ, and fresh mechanics. The update also ushered in Gulag 2.0, which instead pits two players against two other players as opposed to the old 1v1, and the return of 150 player lobbies. The original "Warzone" had the same lobby size, but the number has fluctuated from season to season depending on the maps and modes available for people to play.
Players everywhere have been battling it out in the free-to-play battle royale experience "Call of Duty Warzone 2.0," which finally launched on Nov. 16, 2022. Within just one quick match, players will notice there is a lot new with this sequel. In addition to a brand-new map (Al Mazrah) capable of holding 150 players, "Warzone 2.0" brings a new game mode called "DMZ," a handful of gameplay improvements, and a new battle pass. But, in its current state, "Warzone 2.0" has a few issues preventing players from fully enjoying the experience.
The Biggest Gaming Flops Of 2022
2022 was a great year for gamers. From the beginning to the end, there was a little something for every style of gamer. Players could defeat challenging bosses in "Elden Ring," or ride a mechanical animal in "Horizon Forbidden West." They could capture adorable monsters in "Pokemon Legends Arceus," or continue the heartwrenching story of Kratos in "God of War Ragnarok" – the latter of which dominated nominations at the Game Awards. Yes, 2022 was a standout year in gaming. Even older titles got a facelift, and "The Last of Us Part 1" now has a fan favorite looking better than ever.
GTA Online Could Finally Get A Much-Requested Feature
"Grand Theft Auto Online" is far from a perfect game, but even in 2022 it remains one of Rockstar's most lucrative titles. This online mode for "Grand Theft Auto 5" has received lots of updates and additional content over the years, but there's one thing that's been missing from the game for a long time: fast travel. It doesn't usually take too long to get around in "Grand Theft Auto" games — especially if a player has access to aircraft or knows how to exploit — but with "Grand Theft Auto 6" boasting a map as large as "GTA 5" and "Red Dead Redemption 2" combined, fast travel is looking more and more appetizing.
Call Of Duty Warzone 2.0's New Battle Pass Explained
On the heels of "Modern Warfare 2," Activision has rolled out another major update to the "Call of Duty" lineup with "Warzone 2.0." The new edition of the battle royale brings fans a wealth of new content and updates that could shake up the competitive experience. Among the additions to the game are the new "DMZ" mode, the introduction of a Jailer to the Gulag, and Strongholds and Black Sites. Along with these major additions, Activision has also chosen to overhaul the battle pass system, breaking with tradition and creating something that's much more interactive and interesting.
Call Of Duty Warzone 2.0: What's The Best 556 Icarus Loadout?
"Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0" is finally here, with plenty of new features and returning favorites. This includes the new Al Mazrah map, the new DMZ mode, a Gulad overhaul, and, as pointed out by the official "Call of Duty" Twitter account, the return of loadouts. As a battle royale,...
Modern Warfare 2: How To Unlock The M13B AR
Season 1 for "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" is nearly upon us, which means the latest iteration in Activision's military shooter just got loads more content. This includes the game's first battle pass, a new multiplayer game mode, new multiplayer maps, operators, and, of course, the launch of "Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0," which includes an entirely new DMZ mode. One of the latest additions should be familiar to fans of Infinity Ward's previous "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" – the M13B assault rifle.
Mei Is Returning To Overwatch 2 Very Soon Despite Last-Minute Delay
"Overwatch 2" developers at Blizzard have had quite a few problems to fix lately. They've had to set their sights on cheat makers to keep the game enjoyable, and one of the Heroes in the game, Mei, has been disabled since October 31. Mei was supposed to be added back into the game with the mid-season patch on November 15, but the patch was delayed due to a "critical issue." Now, fans have found out that the issue has been resolved, and the patch will be coming sooner than many thought.
Dr Disrespect's Bourbon Launch Didn't Go As Planned
Gaming streamer Dr Disrespect is well known for his skills as well as his knack for stirring controversy and playing the villain. No stranger to experimenting with different businesses, now he's looking to be known for whiskey as well. The prominent YouTuber has started his own line of bourbon, known as Black Steel, which launched in November 2022. However, it seems this unveiling hasn't gone quite according to plan.
Modern Warfare 2's Competitive Multiplayer Playlist Delayed Last-Minute
Activision and Infinity Ward have successfully launched "Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0" alongside Season 1 of "Modern Warfare 2," introducing new content and the game's first battle pass. Unfortunately, the big update was missing something that Treyarch had been working on for "Modern Warfare 2" multiplayer: the "Call of Duty League" Moshpit playlist, which was meant to serve as a bridge between the normal multiplayer modes and the rule sets used in the professional scene.
